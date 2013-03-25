Is Foreign Policy Any Different When It's Crafted by Veterans?

By the middle of this century, the generation that devoted its twenties to fighting the foreign wars of the last decade will have reached the age of the Vietnam veterans—John Kerry, Chuck Hagel, and John McCain, most salient among them—who currently occupy the national stage. Erstwhile soldiers may indeed make fine political leaders but not as a result of their military service alone. Endorsing some magic correlation between battlefield sacrifice and preparation for political office demonstrates our fundamental inattention to the nuances of the veteran experience: not only the voyage out but also the coming home.

Does anyone, to take an example from the recent past, imagine that Kerry and Hagel were chosen as Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense respectively owing solely, or even primarily, to their decades-old combat experience in Vietnam? Instead, their qualifications more logically derive from policy expertise acquired through subsequent careers in public service. Nevertheless, President Obama’s speeches as well as a raft of opinion columns have repeatedly adduced both men’s identity as decorated veterans as evidence of their suitability.

There has been particular emphasis on the relevance of Hagel’s experience as an enlisted infantryman to the office of Secretary of Defense: “Chuck knows war is not an abstraction,” the President declared at the press conference announcing the nomination. “In Chuck Hagel our troops see a decorated combat veteran of character and strength—they see him as one of their own.” Animating the claim that military personnel regard Hagel “as one of their own” is a belief that veterans, evincing what is perhaps a natural sub-cultural solidarity, are predisposed to trust one another. And while it is true that fellow veterans are capable of an almost automatic exchange of trust—I’ve seen it happen—this ready confidence tends just as speedily to evaporate in the wake of perceived betrayal.