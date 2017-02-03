The obvious, superficial similarities between Trump and the Patriots also disguise some revealing differences. It’s true that both have ascended to the peak of their respective endeavors, earning cultish followings as they climbed, and both have inspired a media fixation bordering on the obsessive. But every lie that Trump tells about himself is actually true of the Patriots. If his performance as an executive—shot through with bankruptcy and litigation—had a professional football equivalent, it would be closer to the Cincinnati Bengals than Belichick’s winning machine. Trump claims that the political system is rigged against him? The NFL literally takes steps to undermine powerhouse teams, sticking them with tougher opponents and less talented rookies. And if the president is actually hounded by nefarious elites, I’d like to know how they compare to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has waged a two-year campaign of vindictiveness against Brady following the inane “Deflategate” scandal.

Viewed from afar, however, their metaphysical positioning is the same. Whichever route they took to the top—whether by race-baiting and the Electoral College in Trump’s case, or psychotic preparation and creative payroll maneuvers in the Patriots’—they now stand there together. And they share one more thing in common: While both have vanquished their opponents and brought ecstasy to their partisans, they’ve done so without gaining wider admiration. This is why it feels natural to couple the president, America’s least favorite politician, with the Patriots, America’s least favorite team.

Their shared unpopularity is a paradox. Contrary to popular assumption, dominant and omnipresent clubs like the Yankees and Notre Dame are among the country’s most beloved. Winning franchises usually cultivate greater fandom, just as new presidents usually see their approval ratings climb after Election Day. Americans, we are told, love and revere winners. This is a truism that Trump himself has absorbed more than anyone, which is why he’s never missed an opportunity to clothe himself in the victorious aura of coaches such as Bobby Knight, Lou Holtz, and Belichick. But even with the backing of college sports legends and an unearned reputation for ingenious dealmaking—which Democrats picked at, but could never fully dislodge—Trump still couldn’t win the most votes in November. His reputed accomplishments, and the reflected ones of other powerful men, weren’t enough to win him public loyalty.

The public’s rejection of Trump finds an echo in our treatment of the joyless men of Foxboro, Massachusetts. Sports and politics have drawn nearer to one another for some time; our best politicians use them as a tether to ordinary people, and jocks have lately become more willing to emulate socially conscious forerunners like Muhammad Ali. But football’s predominance over our other pastimes makes it an especially prominent staging ground for the social disputes of the day. These clashes, from the Colin Kaepernick patriotism scuffle to debates around labor rights and the treatment of women, are proxies for the greater culture wars being fought. Increasingly, we see ourselves in the game we obsess over.

The Patriots are the most successful entity in that game. But their success, like the president’s, brings them no adulation. There is an ambivalence about the men who prevail in our most cherished national contests. In a sense, this has always been true: Who can totally suppress his annoyance with figures who endlessly lift trophies, particularly in a time when glory and honor are so unevenly apportioned? More important, the triumphs of 2016’s greatest winners are as punishing in their monotony—their inevitability—as they are distant from our own, less triumphant lives. Everyone would like to marry a supermodel and live in unfathomable luxury, as Tom Brady and Donald Trump have done. But it’s not just that we want what these men have; it’s that the wanting seems as pointless as the winning. We have, in fact, grown tired of winners.