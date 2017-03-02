President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday revealed less about the commander-in-chief than it did about the media, which displayed a palpable hunger for any signs of presidential maturity. Trump provided just such a sign when he honored William “Ryan” Owens, a fallen Navy SEAL whose widow was in attendance. “He became president of the United States in that moment, period,” CNN analyst Van Jones said. “That was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period.” Jones was hardly alone, as a consensus emerged among an influential swath of the mainstream media—not just pundits like Jones, but political reporters—that Trump was finally behaving like a proper president.

This is @realDonaldTrump at his most presidential -- his most effective speech yet — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 1, 2017

What the President did w Owen's widow was capital P Presidential. It was the single most extraordinary moment I've seen from Trump - by far. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 1, 2017

This D.C. press’ longing for Trump to uphold the dignity of the office reflects poorly on the practice of journalism, but makes some sense given the nature of the presidency itself: It’s a monarchical position, essentially.

In crafting the Constitution, the Founders copied the structure of the British system, with the president having the same role in the structure as the king, just as the House of Representatives is the counterpart to the House of Commons and the Senate to the House of Lords. In fact, some of the early founders were quite explicit about wanting the president to act as a de facto king. John Adams thought that George Washington should be addressed as “His Majesty the President” or “His Highness, the President of the United States of America, and Protector of the Rights of the Same.” As Adams wrote in 1790, “Take away thrones and crowns from among men, and there will be an end of all dominion and justice.”

Adams’s ideas about how to address the president weren’t taken up, but it is undeniable that over time, a monarchical mystique accrued around the presidency. “We elect a king for four years and give him absolute power within certain limits, which after all he can interpret for himself,” Secretary of State William Seward explained to a British journalist in 1868. The previous year, Attorney General Henry Stanbery told the Supreme Court, “I deny there is a particle less dignity belonging to the office of the President than to the office of the King of Great Britain or any other potentate on the face of the earth. He represents the majesty of the law and of the people as fully and as essentially, and with the same dignity, as does any absolute monarch or the head of any independent government in the world.”