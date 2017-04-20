The Moderators is a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into a training seminar on internet content moderation in India. A mere 20 minutes long, the documentary, directed by Ciaran Cassidy and Adrian Chen, derives from a 2014 investigative piece by Chen for Wired. “The Laborers Who Keep Dick Pics and Beheadings Out of Your Facebook Feed” was a deep dive into the hidden brigades of workers, mostly based in South and Southeast Asia, who manually remove offensive material from our social media. These laborers scrub indecent imagery of all kinds—the app Whisper’s rubric was “pornography, gore, minors, sexual solicitation, sexual body parts/images, racism.”

Much of Chen’s piece concentrated on the psychological toll that exposure to these images may be taking on these laborers, who are working in vast numbers. According to The Moderators, there are “up to 150,000” workers “scrubbing the world’s social media sites and mobile apps.” That is twice the number of employees of Google, and nine times that of Facebook.

In one interview for the Wired article, a former moderator named Maria in Manila (most of Chen’s research took place in the Philippines), told Chen that she was “really affected by bestiality with children.” But these artifacts of such shocking crimes were just part of her workday, so she took a break and kept going: “I have to stop. I have to stop for a moment and loosen up, maybe go to Starbucks and have a coffee.” Chen records that Maria laughs at the “absurd juxtaposition” of sex crime and latte.

Bryce Renninger / Field of Vision

That article and this new documentary both seek to attach human voices and human faces to the moderation process, which many American users assume to be somehow automatic. But The Moderators humanizes the moderation process in a very different way. The documentary has little of the shock value of Chen’s Wired article, despite treating the same subject. Instead of talking heads recounting their shocking experiences with graphic content, the documentary dwells only with a few people during their introductory training. We do not see them traumatized, at the other end of years of experience, nor do we see them vomiting over bestiality. Instead, we see the new moderators’ eyes widen and their uncertain giggles subside as the first rounds of pornography go up on the PowerPoint presentation behind their teacher.

