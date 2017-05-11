Ralph J. Marra Jr., a lifelong Democrat who served as Christie’s top aide in the U.S. Attorney’s office, insists the governor would bring that same spirit to the FBI. “He has a relationship with Trump, but I think he’d be very independent,” Marra told me. “I don’t buy that he’s going to take a dive for this guy.” But Marra is hardly impartial: Christie remains his friend, and appointed him as general counsel at the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority in 2010.

Moran used to defend Christie against charges that he politicized the U.S. Attorney’s office; the The Star-Ledger endorsed the governor’s re-election in 2013. But he’s lost all faith in Christie’s integrity since then, and wonders whether Christie’s critics were right all along. “I don’t think there’s any hard evidence he abused his position,” Moran said. “It does make me want to dig up those files and make a new judgment. I’m more agnostic than I was.”

Asked how a Director Christie would handle the Russia investigation, Moran said, “My guess is he would find no wrongdoing by Team Trump.” Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor and New Jersey politics expert, is equally skeptical. She and Katz both mentioned Christie’s commissioning of the so-called “Mastro Report,” a taxpayer-funded Bridgegate probe led by former Giuliani aide Randy Mastro, which found the governor blameless. The New York Times editorial board called it “a ridiculous whitewash,” and Katz said it’s now “widely considered a sham.” “If past behavior is an indicator of future performance, I would expect that the rest of the county could get Mastroed,” Harrison said.

“I do wonder if that 10-year term might be a little much for Christie,” Katz said, referring to the duration of the FBI director position. “That’s a long time. He gets antsy.” Though, Katz added, “I guess he could always resign.” “Perhaps the best thing to do from a base political perspective is to get in there, take on Trump, and get fired,” added Ben Dworkin, who directs the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University. “It would be badge of honor.”

Somewhat facetiously, Katz mused that a Director Christie could decide it was politically advantageous to take on Trump, maybe even using it as a launching pad for another presidential run of his own. “That would be a little too House of Cards of a scenario to imagine just yet,” Katz said, but added, “I mean, the world is so crazy, that’s a plausible scenario.” As Bob Ingle, a longtime New Jersey political journalist who co-authored his own Christie biography, put it to me: “One thing you have to understand about Chris Christie: he is always looking at the next job.”