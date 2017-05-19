This brings us to the third trend: reassurance without responsibility. You don’t have to share Arab leaders’ critiques of Obama’s policies—on the Arab revolutions, on Syria, on Iran’s nuclear program—to recognize that Trump has an opportunity to repair relations with longtime U.S. partners that grew frustrated with Obama. In contrast to his reputation as a hardnosed dealmaker, and to the shabby treatment of democratic allies like Australia and Germany, Trump has offered reassurance to Arab authoritarians. But he has not challenged them to address their contributions to domestic and regional instability. Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have been conspicuously silent on domestic repression in the region—when not actively endorsing it or questioning America’s moral standing to object.



Warmer ties are not an end in themselves. What matters is the leverage they unlock and how Trump decides to use it.

Repairing ties to Arab regimes is worthwhile. But warmer ties are not an end in themselves. What matters is the leverage they unlock and how Trump decides to use it. What is Trump asking for? An “Arab NATO” is a slogan until you can articulate what Arab countries will do to make it real. Will Trump convince Gulf countries to do their part to resolve destabilizing proxy wars that have polarized the region? Will he ask them to bring into the daylight their quiet intelligence cooperation with Israel? To address the discrimination, economic stagnation, and societal divisions that make Iran’s low-cost, high-yield regional meddling possible? Or will Trump simply sell more American weapons to a region awash in them but in dire need of jobs, institutions that work for citizens, and voices of progress and reconciliation? The success or failure of any “Arab NATO” will depend on the answer.

To a striking extent, Trump has looked past the people of the Middle East to speak directly to their leaders—though the people have heard plenty. Given Trump’s comments on the region’s people to date, that may be for the best.

Making everything else harder is the fourth major trend, which is Trump’s evisceration of civilian power in foreign policy. Trump’s approach seems to put defense first, diplomacy last, development never—and don’t even ask about democracy. From huge proposed budget cuts, to a glacial appointment process, to the president’s unfortunate habit of describing his foreign policy team as “my generals,” it’s clear how little Trump values these institutions. A massive exodus of talent and institutional memory has already begun from the State Department. It will take decades to recover.

Worse still, these are the very tools America will need to assist a region in sustained upheaval. The widespread crisis of political legitimacy that sparked revolutionary protests in 2011 is unlikely to stay cryogenically frozen no matter how much Trump and Arab rulers may wish it to. As Vice President Biden often reminded his team, “Reality has a way of intruding.” When it does, the hollowing-out of America’s diplomatic capacity will look like unilateral disarmament in the face of turmoil.

Americans, gripped by crisis, cannot help but view this trip through Trump’s presidency-threatening crises and the pathologies that launched them. That’s fair. But anytime a U.S. president ventures to the Middle East—even this president, even now—it represents a significant opportunity to help or harm America’s interests. In mid-1974, as his administration crumbled, a shaken President Nixon visited Anwar Sadat and helped orchestrate Egypt’s flip from the Soviet camp into the four-decade U.S. partnership Trump now seeks to resuscitate. It’s a reminder that, even when an administration looks impossibly wobbly to us, the region still looks for U.S. leadership. For all our shortcomings, the post-American Middle East remains a myth.



For all our shortcomings, the post-American Middle East remains a myth.

This trip is an opportunity to at least attempt to put forth a coherent underlying approach. Foundational questions remain unanswered. How does Trump expect to curb Iranian influence without provoking a war or shattering divided societies like Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon? Can he integrate one-off gestures into a long-term plan that meaningfully shifts the regional balance of power away from Iran? And what are Trump’s plans to stabilize areas liberated from ISIS? The closest thing to a Trump strategy to rebuild Middle Eastern societies ravaged by civil war is to close America’s doors to their people. To understate the obvious, that falls short of the mark.

Fixing Trump’s problems at home requires a team of lawyers, psychotherapists, and maybe a few priests, in case political last rites are required. A successful foreign trip, in contrast, is a more achievable goal. If Trump wishes to channel favorable optics into successful policy, he needs to look more deeply at the region’s problems, recognize that personal charm backed by military might is no substitute for a strategy and a working State Department, and ask for more from America’s partners than a lavishly friendly welcome.