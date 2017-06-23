Blood Drive is not fun, or at least it wasn’t fun for me. I wanted it to be. I like movies about murderous road races through futuristic wastelands (the Mad Max series, Death Race 2000), and movies about people forced to compete in life-or-death games motivated by corporate greed (The Running Man, Rollerball), and movies about outcasts struggling to survive in cities that the rest of the world has done its best to forget (Blade Runner, Escape from New York). Yet Blood Drive is not a response to the dystopian fears of 2017, but a pastiche of old dystopias. It’s a sizzle reel of old anxieties, and, for all its joyful goriness—the nudity! The knocked out teeth! The blood!—it’s more froth than heft, a confection that can harm no one.



Can we no longer idly imagine dystopia? Do we now have a moral responsibility to see which machinations of the present are enacting our worst fears?

One of Blood Drive’s most thought-provoking missteps comes from its determination to recreate the hallmarks of dystopian worlds, but without the context that summoned them forth to begin with. The show’s main plot kicks off when Arthur (Alan Ritchson), a by-the-book cop, stumbles across the celebrations marking the start of the annual Blood Drive, a race undertaken by drivers whose cars run on human flesh. He’s discovered, and forced to become a racing partner to Grace (Christina Ochoa), an outlaw driver whose sexuality the writers have chosen to express by making sure she’s licking a lollipop at all times. (In a futuristic wasteland where gas costs $2,000 a gallon, how much is hard candy?) The Blood Drive itself is presided over by a master of ceremonies named Julian Slink (Colin Cunningham), who’s a little like Mad Max’s Toecutter, a little like The Running Man’s Damon Killian, and a lot like the emcee in Cabaret, which depicted its own form of dystopia—the rise of the Third Reich. “To the queer and the strange, in the crowd and on the stage” Slink announces at Blood Drive’s kickoff, “to the violent, the malevolent, and those seeking a grave: welcome home.”



Blood Drive feels most alive—and least like a collage of older stories—in scenes of the giddy crowds that watch the race. Dwelling on the spectator’s perverse joy, Blood Drive hints at that unique longing that animates the most haunting dystopian narratives: the longing we feel to see society disintegrate around us, and to see what would happen to us in the aftermath. Dystopian narratives, after all, rarely depict the destruction of civilization itself. Instead, the story begins after the fact, and often lets us imagine what fun we will have playing in the wreckage of the world. John Carpenter’s Escape from New York gives us a future in which Manhattan Island has become an enormous and entirely unsupervised penal colony, but also takes visible pleasure in imagining an abandoned city, creating villains who patrol the ruined streets in chandelier-bedecked art cars, put on all-inmate can-can shows, and, in the case of Harry Dean Stanton’s character, move into the New York Public Library. Blade Runner tells a whole shadow narrative through billboards and neon: we know Los Angeles has somehow become a place where an entire skyscraper is used to broadcast a Japanese-language commercial featuring a Geisha swallowing a birth control pill, but we can only imagine how.

Dystopia allows us to see not just beautiful ruins, but the strange cross-cultural bonding that can occur when society as we know it no longer exists. Dystopia is queer time, in Jack Halberstam’s formulation of the term: an experience of life in which there is no established order of events, particularly with regard to relationships, and therefore perhaps more room for intimacy. A dystopia’s potential for unexpected trauma can be matched by its potential for fostering intimacies that would, in another society—in any society—be impossible. Dystopian stories afford us this comfort, and perhaps it is for this reason that we continually seek them out, even when they are capable of cutting us so close to the bone.

Like its plot, the visuals of Blood Drive are a collage. Grace’s world of desert blacktops, muscle cars, and blistering sun is an Easy Rider-style post-apocalypse, while Arthur’s L.A. is the drizzly, crime-riddled metropolis of Blade Runner, and the contradictory aesthetics both characters wander through means that it’s feasible for there to be a global water shortage, as the series claims, in some shots, and conspicuous rain in others. The show has no internal consistency; it looks the way it wants to when it wants to, based on the influences it’s working to conjure. Even the Blood Drive itself draws heavily on stereotypes of apocalyptic possibility. The festivities surrounding the race look a lot like Burning Man; there are amps and gas flames and the word MAYHEM scrawled large. The possibilities of dystopian narrative are distilled to a visual vocabulary, severed from any real meaning.