In Sicario, Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) loses her illusions about the nobility of her work fighting the war on drugs. At the movie’s end, the tough antihero Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) tells her that she is “not a wolf.” She is left quivering by her experiences in Mexico, but this is what makes her an ideal protagonist. Because of her idealism and her resemblance to the pretty star of a simpler type of film—blink and you’ll mistake Sicario for a romance—Kate Macer holds the viewer’s hand like a nanny through a sophisticated, circuitous, and highly ambivalent movie.

Likewise, Clarice Starling is the true protagonist of The Silence of the Lambs. Her identity—her memories, her analytical powers, her gender—is almost the entire interest of the movie. Hannibal Lecter and Buffalo Bill are her foils. The viewer roots for Starling, banking on the hope that her mental prowess will trump her physical and emotional fragility to save the day (and the kidnapped girl). But what does it mean when a movie about crime revolves around the emotions of a single law enforcement professional?

Banner’s emotional interiority sits at a difficult place in our culture now, at a time when America is reassessing its relationship to the way that cops feel.

In trial after trial after trial, America watches as police officers testify about their fear. As Benjamin Wallace-Wells wrote in the New Yorker last year, for police who shoot citizens “fear has been essential to their legal defense; it has also been, in a more basic way, their explanation.” It is vital that those police convince a judge or jury that their fear is authentic. At times, this ploy has seemed “cynical and absurd, because of the imbalance in power between the cops (armed, able to summon support, the arm of the law) and their victims.” Their testimony is also often rooted in “the basest racial fears, and to be expressed in the crudest language.” Darren Wilson “felt like a five-year-old holding onto Hulk Hogan” as he grabbed Mike Brown, a man significantly younger than himself, whom he would go on to shoot dead.

This is the type of emotion felt by law enforcement that has serious consequence to America as social and political environment. The fear felt by men before they kill is an emotion of national significance. But instead Hollywood gives us movie after movie about fear felt and then overcome by women. Why?

Cinema is accustomed to digesting the big themes that are needling society, but what movies produce in response to that stimuli is usually not its mirror image. Why do we like to watch movies about women terrorized by fear at all, one might ask. In The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice Starling’s fear is a bit like the fear felt by Ripley in Alien or Laurie Strode in Halloween. It’s related to Carol J. Clover’s Final Girl trope. In her 1992 book Men, Women and Chain Saws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film, Clover argued that the final surviving character in a good horror movie has to be female, because “abject terror” is only truly credible in a woman.