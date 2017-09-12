Although the clown, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), is corny and silly—his theme tune is “Oranges and Lemons” and he does a stupid dance—the pain enacted upon these children feels very real. Things have been done to them by adults. Most of them keep their pain a secret. Members of the group are subjected to child abuse, both sexual and violent, while others are stigmatized for their slight deviations from the town’s norm (fat, Jewish, black). In the form of the local bully, Henry (Nicholas Hamilton), that stigma is converted into physical pain.

It’s the new kid, Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor), who figures out that the clown is a sort of inherited curse in the town. Unfortunately, part of the answer is that the clown lives in the sewer, so that’s where they have to go to find him.

In several scenes, the Losers (the gang’s name for itself) wade through disgusting water in the local sewer. The water is several times described in the script as “graywater,” which is actually the pretty clean wastewater that drains from washing machines and sinks and so on (blackwater is the stuff with the fecal contamination). But the water is full of gross objects and the clown has a habit of rearing out of it. The water is a place where rain and memories of the dead and fears about contamination and disease all mingle. That water’s path is the one the Losers have to follow.

Sewers, sewage, and plumbing are a much-decorated movie trope. As Slavoj Zizek describes in The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema (2006), the bathroom is a kind of threshold, symbolically. When we flush or rinse or otherwise send something down the pipes, we banish that material to a kind of unimaginable netherworld. The invisibility of that netherworld is precisely that which defines our concept of hygiene, the habitability of our homes. But when something lurks down there and threatens to come back up the pipes—that is true horror. Wastewater, for Zizek, symbolizes a great and terrifying darkness: a dimension in which unknown forces are at work, a place where all the dark and scary things we do not understand live.

So, a clown that lives in a town’s sewers lives in the dimension of the community’s real but suppressed darkness. Children are the powerless recipients of generation trauma, the violence and perversion which haunt any human settlement, but which are denied and therefore left unaddressed. When the gang of Losers plumb the depths of the sewers to redeem the lost kids of their generation, they enter into a dimension of waste and shit and trauma and violence. They take iron spikes with them in their backpacks.

