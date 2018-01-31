Ever since Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a pillar of the post-crash financial reforms and the brainchild of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Republicans have sought to undermine and ultimately dissolve the agency. “The CFPB is arguably the most powerful, least accountable agency in U.S. history,” Congressman Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, wrote in a representative op-ed for The Wall Street Journal last year. He called the bureau’s employees “zealots,” accusing them of “tyranny,” and argued that “even with good policy, the CFPB would still be unconstitutional.”

A federal appellate court disagreed on Wednesday, ruling that the CFPB’s unique structure doesn’t violate the constitutional separation of powers. The decision sets up a potential Supreme Court showdown over the president’s ability to oversee the powerful regulatory agency and remove its director.

In its 7-3 decision in PHH v. CFPB, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Congress’ decision to invest leadership of the consumer watchdog in a single director who can only be fired for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” That provision, the court explained, comes from a long, consistent history of keeping federal financial regulators at arm’s length from the elected branches of government. “Congress’s decision to provide the CFPB Director a degree of insulation reflects its permissible judgment that civil regulation of consumer financial protection should be kept one step removed from political winds and presidential will,” Judge Nina Pillard wrote for the majority. “We have no warrant here to invalidate such a time-tested course.”

But the court’s dissenters framed the dispute in blunter terms. “This is a case about executive power and individual liberty,” Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote in his opening line. In the 73-page dissent that followed, Kavanaugh argued that combining the CFPB’s vast collection of powers with protections that insulate its director from presidential oversight threatens both principles. “In short, when measured in terms of unilateral power, the Director of the CFPB is the single most powerful official in the entire U.S. Government, other than the President,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Indeed, within his jurisdiction, the Director of the CFPB is even more powerful than the President. The Director’s view of consumer protection law and policy prevails over all others. In essence, the Director of the CFPB is the President of Consumer Finance.”