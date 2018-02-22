In Fox News’s hands, the Russia scandal has been transformed into a massive conspiracy engineered by a hostile FBI. Hillary Clinton’s continued existence on planet Earth, meanwhile, is a source of constant outrage. Conservative, pro-Trump viewers can turn on Fox News for a comforting dose of confirmation bias, a place where the president’s myriad controversies are excused when they’re covered at all. Fox News’s commitment to counter-narrative made it the most watched primetime cable news network in 2017, for the sixteenth consecutive year.



Given the long-term loyalty of its viewers, Fox Nation makes a lot of sense. The streaming service is for viewers who “value our product so much, they go to hotels and if they can’t have Fox, they send us emails,” Finley told the Times. “They go on cruises, and if they can’t have Fox, they send us emails.” But the service is also an attempt to lure younger viewers. “The median Fox News viewer is 65 years old, according to Nielsen, but the network points to its website traffic and heavy presence on Facebook and other social media platforms as evidence that a web-only service can appeal to its audience,” the Times reported in its piece on Fox Nation.



Because of the advanced age of its average viewer, Fox is probably less concerned about cord-cutters than other networks. But Fox is also hoping that Fox Nation can serve a similar function as HBO Now—a way to reach sympathetic consumers who don’t have cable. So even as Fox News tries to attract new users, it will do so by rewarding the biases and expectations of its traditional audience.

As a result, Fox Nation will likely have more in common with Fox News’s early morning programming (Fox & Friends, a Trump favorite) and primetime fare (Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity) than in its more news-oriented shows. And Fox Nation will be designed to accompany its viewers wherever they go—Benghazi conspiracies in the car and in the bathroom.

Fox Nation represents a shift in the media economy. For the past several years, digital media companies and legacy publications alike have been focusing on scale—on building products that could reach as many people as possible. But cultivating a small, loyal audience has proven to be more rewarding than trying to build a large one. Many online outlets have found success building platforms or creating services aimed at their most loyal readers. Vox.com has built a series of Facebook groups devoted to discussing the finer points of public policy—and, of course, articles published on Vox. Its embrace of Facebook groups has been touted by both Vox and Facebook as a non-toxic version of the internet, a place for people to come together and have civil discussions about important matters. But it’s also been rewarding for Vox, whose parent company has otherwise stepped back from producing video and other content designed to reach as many Facebook users as possible.

