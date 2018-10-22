Even as oil prices dropped, investment continued. “Those companies paid good dividends,” said David Hughes, a fellow at the Post Carbon Institute. “They weren’t profitable, but if you don’t have any other place to put your money because of low interest rates, it isn’t hard to find investors.” So Wall Street banks took the money the Fed had lent them and plowed it straight into the fossil fuel industry. In recent years, bailout recipients JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup loaned over $900 million and $600 million respectively to EOG alone (it’s hard to know if every last dollar went into the company’s fracking infrastructure, but it’s likely the overwhelming majority did). Each time shale driller Halcon came close to violating debt limits set by its backers, the company’s lenders—JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo—loosened restrictions. Oil that according to pure market forces might have otherwise stayed in the ground continued to flow.

The zero interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, designed to help the housing market recover, compounded the problem further. As the Cambridge University professor Helen Thompson has written in her book Oil and the Western Economic Crisis, they “allowed oil companies to borrow from banks at extremely low interest rates, with the worth of syndicated loans to the oil and gas sectors rising from $600 billion in 2006 to $1.6 trillion in 2014.” Those low interest rates also meant that fracking companies could continue to refinance their debt even as losses mounted.

The bank bailout had unwittingly become a bailout for the domestic oil and gas sector, which, as a forceful opponent in the fight over global climate change, ushered in an energy revolution that has now, ten years later, remade the global market.

It’s hard to overstate just how significant of an impact fracking has had on the fossil fuel industry. In September of 2008, one month before the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) was signed into law, U.S. oil producers cranked out less than four million barrels a day on average. That figure has more than doubled in the decade since. Today, it’s more than eleven million, and since 2015, the United States has begun exporting oil to other countries for the first time in 40 years. It is now the foremost producer of oil and natural gas in the world, outpacing both Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Fracked oil, in particular, changed the contours of fossil fuel consumption. Today, 69 percent of oil and natural gas wells drilled in the United States are for fracking (up from 2 percent in 2000). There are now more barrels of fracked oil being produced in the United States than the entire oil total output this time ten years ago. When they started flooding the market, it drove prices down, increasing demand, and with it, consumption. As energy market analyst Pavel Molchanov, who works for the financial services firm Raymond James, told me, “if it were not for production from shale, then, all else being equal, prices would be even higher than they are currently, and demand would be lower.”