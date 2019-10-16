Democrats Need To Come To Grips With Voter Suppression

Civil rights groups warned that the plan, if implemented, would disenfranchise thousands of voters, particularly from lower-income and disadvantaged communities. The Supreme Court ruled last year in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute that the process could go forward. “We have no authority to second-guess Congress or to decide whether Ohio’s [law] is the ideal method for keeping its voting rolls up to date,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the 5-4 majority, which split along traditional ideological lines. “The only question before us is whether it violates federal law. It does not.”

That process isn’t as foolproof as the state made it sound before the high court. To reassure the public about the planned purge of 235,000 registered voters, Ohio officials released the names of every voter who would be swept up in it. According to the Times, activists soon discovered that 40,000 names—roughly one-fifth of the total—were wrongly included on the state’s list for purging. The Times found that one of those names belonged to Jen Miller, the director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, a voting-rights organization, even though she had voted in the last three federal elections.

This problem is hardly limited to Ohio. Republican-led states have slashed early-voting hours, closed hundreds of polling places, and erected new logistical and bureaucratic barriers to voting across the country. One study found that Wisconsin’s strict voter-ID policy may have kept between 12,000 and 23,000 otherwise eligible voters from casting a ballot in 2016; Trump won the state by roughly 23,000 votes. A federal judge ruled in 2017 that North Carolina’s voter-ID law violated the Fourteenth Amendment, writing that its provisions “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.”



Candidates don’t need to wait for the moderators to ask a question about voter suppression before talking about it. In Tuesday’s debate, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker managed to discuss abortion rights in a broader conversation about access to health care. A back-and-forth exchange over the Supreme Court in the debate’s third hour would have been a perfect opportunity to note the justices’ role in the voter-suppression war. The Roberts Court’s ruling in Husted and in Shelby County v. Holder, where they gutted a key mechanism in the Voting Rights Act, effectively signaled that court’s conservative justices would not intervene to protect the franchise.

Those who hoped that the Democratic candidates would use Ohio’s struggle to highlight nationwide efforts to undermine the democratic process can take heart at the site of next month’s debate. Candidates will gather again in Georgia on November 20, just over a year after Brian Kemp, Georgia’s then-secretary of state, defeated Stacey Abrams in a gubernatorial race marred by widespread allegations of voter suppression. If the Democratic field can’t find the inspiration to discuss the threat to the rights of voters there, there will be every reason to wonder whether they understand the urgency of an issue to which all their hopes are pinned.