The vernacular of the modern is so familiar that I suspect the majority of visitors who have been to the museum before will wonder what, precisely, is different. That’s fine, and maybe that offers an opportunity to get philosophical about the point of a museum at all. It’s to preserve our cultural treasure, yes, and to educate, of course, and to give philanthropists the opportunity to feel they’re doing more good than harm. But really, truly, it’s to entertain. The MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art and other institutions across the world are not, as one way of thinking has it, cathedrals; they’re closer to theme parks. I don’t think that’s an evil; I think it’s just a fact.

Faith Ringgold, American People Series #20: Die, 1967 The Museum of Modern Art, New York.

The current iteration of MoMA is beautiful, but logistics matter more than aesthetics (a Modernist tenet!). The vast lobby is stunning, but designed to recede; there’s space for crowds, and a sense of logic, like the efficient maze you find at an especially well-run Whole Foods checkout (I mean this as a compliment). The old museum always felt so crowded, like an interminable TSA line. The people will come, inevitably, and at last the building feels ready for them: You know just where to stand if you want to linger with your selfie stick, and know just where to queue up if you need to buy a ticket, and it’s also clear how to beat a path into the museum’s recesses to actually see some art.

I highly endorse the last. Revisiting MoMA always reminds me how absolutely great MoMA is, more so now, as the institution is using this reopening to reintroduce and celebrate itself. No point in false modesty, I suppose. I think many of us—myself included—have the wrong expectations of an art museum. You weigh the ticket price (steep!) against your time and try to maximize your investment, dashing from masterpiece to masterpiece. Or you go looking for transcendence, as though that’s to be found in a sea of people making Instagram stories. One of the many things that art is about is pleasure, and MoMA understands that better than almost any other art museum in New York.

The point is to narrate the development of art, sure, to walk the line from James Ensor to Jeff Koons. No matter what you like, there’s something for you. If Rauschenberg is too recherché, maybe Monet is more your speed. If Rousseau doesn’t move you, perhaps Jacob Lawrence will. If you don’t find pleasure here, perhaps art is not your bag?

But things are ... different. The curators are up to something. They’ve rescued Faith Ringgold’s American People Series #20: Die, which used to hang in a passageway, and placed it in a room full of Picassos. Doris Salcedo’s Widowed House IV, a delicate construction of a door, some sheer fabric, and bone, is a whisper compared to Richard Serra’s insistent steel boxes in the gallery adjacent. Marisol’s Love, a plaster mouth imbibing or possibly fellating a glass Coke bottle, sits in front of Jasper Johns’s Flag (my favorite juxtaposition). It’s a quiet rebellion, an attempt to complicate how we think of the canon. But it’s not a lecture. These aren’t heavy-handed flourishes, but thought-provoking ones.