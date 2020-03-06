Dare to Save a Beach

Fur hunters soon drove the seals to the brink of extinction. Aside from well-to-do sportsmen who wanted to ensure they never lacked game to shoot, no one much cared about wildlife. But the prospect of his seals disappearing was more than Elliott could bear. Mocked for his love of the creatures, he only doubled down, advocating for their survival amid a tangle of corporate and government interests—and losing his livelihood, his savings, and his marriage in the process. After decades of work, he helped usher in an international treaty that saved the seals, setting a course for wildlife protections that have saved many more species.

As I walk my beach, I think of Elliott—a man at the margins. I can’t decide whether I covet or fear his tenacity, his willingness to risk all to save what he loved.

As much artist as naturalist, Elliott used his renderings of the seals to stir public passions. He also worked the practical angle, decrying the loss of the seals as a resource, the economic impact of their extinction. I get this. If my beach disappeared, I’d feel as if someone had shorn off a piece of my soul. But to save it—to save all our beaches—I understand that we must talk of the costs and benefits associated with these sand-filled margins. Most of the world’s population lives along coastlines, and beaches protect these sprawling cities from storm surges. The beach towels, the umbrella drinks, and the brightly colored swimwear also have value, as those who profit from recreation and tourism will attest.

To shore up their beaches, coastal cities are building seawalls and trucking in sand. But as with so much of what we do to nature, such alterations have a way of ushering in unintended consequences. Down the coast from my beach, some enterprising types in the 1920s built an upscale resort community they called Bayocean, featuring a grand hotel, oceanfront cottages, and a seawater natatorium to draw wealthy tourists to the coast. But when the Army Corps of Engineers built a jetty to the north, new currents carried sands to places they hadn’t gone before, forming a new beach over and around and atop the resort town, erasing nearly all signs of development.