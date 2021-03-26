The New Republic Names Michael Tomasky as Top Editor

New York, NY (March 25, 2021)—The New Republic announced today it has tapped Michael Tomasky as its top editor. The iconic liberal news, commentary, and opinion outlet also announced that a majority of its editorial operation will be in Washington, D.C., with business operations remaining in New York. Tomasky will assume his role as editor on April 19.

“The New Republic, throughout its history, has been a magazine of both intellectual innovation and hard-hitting political journalism,” Win McCormack, the magazine’s owner, said. “Michael’s resume speaks clearly of his ability to handle both sides of this editorial equation with consummate skill.” McCormack added that he thought Tomasky’s deep experience with the Washington milieu will be an enormous asset to the enterprise as well.

“Joining TNR as editor will be the crowning achievement of my career,” said Tomasky. “This is a storied publication with such a rich history. At the same time, TNR is as much about the present and future. This is such a critical moment, with a new administration signaling a fresh era of American politics—but with clear and present threats emanating from an opposition party that has basically become anti-democratic. There is much important work to do.”