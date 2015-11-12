Lerner, in reaction against the deterministic efforts of his predecessors—and most likely Laski—wanted to emphasize the variety of life and complexity in America; but ends up by sacrificing theory and method for description. In hoping to apply the language of cultural anthropology to contemporary history, Lerner was, I think, seduced by the social sciences. The concepts of anthropology are "holistic," that is they seek to grasp the totality of a culture. But even the most successful attempts at understanding a primitive society, let alone a modern one, have foundered on the problem of description, and as with Ruth Benedict's descriptions of cultures as Apollonian or Dionysian, have had to resort to metaphors. The attempts to find causal chains, while always partial, can give us, perhaps, a better sense of the involved skein of society than the dissolution of causation into the "interplay of the material and moral-psychological worlds." And, while less ambitious, and perhaps even wrong, the efforts of a Louis Hertz or a Daniel Boorstin do seek at least an analytical thread on which to hang Montesquieu's fundamental question.

It may be that Lerner's book will be the last of such synoptic efforts to encompass the entire range of American experience, not only because that experience, and its documented materials, are becoming too vast to be treated by a single person, but that the rubric itself is at fault, that the ambiguity lies really in the term America, which is a cluster of many meanings. To ask: what is the "secret of America," is to pose a metaphysical question without a real purpose; for it is not a genuine question. The ones that are lie within what Robert Merton has called "the middle range," those that arise out of empirical investigation but permit some controlled generalization.

One area and one which will come into increasing prominence in future years, are the comparative questions. Why, for example, could McCarthyism flourish in the United States but not in Britain. Edward Shils, in his Torment of Secrecy has provided some answers: the different elite structures, and more, the tradition of civility in Britain, with its emphasis on privacy and social distance, in contrast to that of populism in the United States with its insistence on disclosure and levelling; an insistence, it might be pointed out, which, with its emphasis on "let the people know," also underlies our concept of the prying—or crusading—role of the press. But surely, in an age when the image of America becomes reflected against the other peoples of the world, no inquiry into the American character can neglect comparative questions.

A second area that, not of "interplay" but of the "functional" relationship of institutions, or, how behavior in one area is shaped by or grows out behavior in others. For example, Eric Erikson in his Childhood and Society, seeks to relate the family to the political structure. The American family, he says, in contrast to Europe, is not divided into unequal partners (adults over children; husbands over wives; older sibs over younger ones), but one in which each person has equal rights and where one gains privileges by making concessions. The American family is thus "a training ground in the toleration of different interests," and Erikson finds here a relation to the political system, a "rocking sea of checks and balances" in which "uncompromising absolutes must drown." Further, he sees in the emphasis in the family on doing what is less unacceptable to any one member, as against doing what they all want, a parallel to the operation of Congress where the thought that good legislation may fail to pass is less important than the fact that some legislation may pass which is markedly unacceptable to a major group, since it negatively affects their interest.

A third area of "controlled inspection" lies in tracing through the specific changes in institutions, or character structures, over time, and seeing not only in what ways they have changed but which other institutions have not changed, and why. The recent theories of change — from "inner-directed" to "other-directed" or from "protestant ethic to social ethic"—are too facile, for we are never told how, when or where such changes took place.