The first trailer for the Sundance hit The Birth of a Nation is here.

The Birth of a Nation, which tells the story of Nat Turner, a slave who became a preacher before leading an 1831 slave rebellion, took Sundance by storm back in January, earning a $17.5 million buy from Fox Searchlight and an enormous amount of Oscar buzz. The film, which was written and directed by Nate Parker, who also stars as Turner, will be out on October 7. The film also stars Gabrielle Union, Penelope Ann Miller, Jackie Earlie Haley, and Armie Hammer.