You can’t eat a BLT without mayonnaise.

It might as well be called a BLTM, that is how crucial mayonnaise is to the dish. The crispness of the lettuce and the juiciness of the tomato (which ends up slipping out of the sandwich anyway) are not enough to counteract the dryness of the bread and the bacon. The creaminess and sweetness that mayonnaise provide are also integral. It’s practically BLT glue, that is what mayonnaise is. It also happens to be delicious, second only to mustard among the condiments. Just because Tabasco has been unfairly maligned, does this mean we must unfairly malign mayonnaise and the thousands of BLTs it has made greater by its existence? No.