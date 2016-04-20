All hail John Kasich, the new (Republican) king of Manhattan.

In his victory speech last night, Donald Trump thanked “the people who know him best,” presumably the people of Manhattan, where Trump has spent most of the last four decades of his life. But the Republicans of Manhattan did not vote for Trump, whereas they came out for him in droves in other parts of state. Voters in Manhattan went for a different candidate: John Kasich, who is from Ohio. Manhattan, also known as New York County, helped Kasich win three delegates, preventing a Trump sweep of the state. It seems the people who know Trump best might know something the rest of New York does not.