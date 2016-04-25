Donald Trump has some tips for eating good.

The list of things which Donald Trump finds disgusting—reporters, the World Trade Center, women—now includes John Kasich’s annoying habit of eating.

Trump on John Kasich: "I have never seen a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion" pic.twitter.com/AA6PDq9Mn5 — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) April 25, 2016

“I have never seen a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion,” Trump told a room full of supporters at a campaign stop in Rhode Island on Monday. “I’m always telling my young son Baron, I’m always with my kids, all of them, I say, children, small, little bites. Small. This guy takes a pancake and he’s shoving it in his mouth. It’s disgusting. Do you want that for your president? I don’t think so.”

To be fair, cameras have captured Kasich devouring a Bronx sub, a fish sandwich, and forkfuls of pizza.