George Smiley is back and not a moment too soon.

The Associated Press reports that John le Carréwill publish a new George Smiley novel, the uncharacteristically poorly titled A Legacy of Spies, this September. It will be narrated by Smiley’s ally Peter Guillam, who has been brought out of retirement to clean up a mess—perhaps le Carré’s favorite device. “His Cold War past has come back to claim him,” Viking said in a statement. “Intelligence operations that were once the toast of secret London, and involved such characters as Alec Leamas, Jim Prideaux, George Smiley, and Peter Guillam himself, are to be scrutinized under disturbing criteria by a generation with no memory of the Cold War and no patience with its justifications.” Smiley is now presumably 117 years old. (For the uninitiated, le Carré’s Smiley novels are Harry Potter for self-serious people.)
The last (and weakest) Smiley novel, The Secret Pilgrim, was published 25 years ago, but A Legacy of Spies seems to have been written for this political moment. The Smiley books are pretty much entirely about the functioning of the deep state—how it both undergirds and fundamentally contradicts democracy—which has been a major theme of the early months of Trump’s presidency.
Also, George Smiley is a cuck, which can only make him more relevant.
Jason Chaffetz to uninsured: Let them eat iPhones!
The narratives we spin up about politics are filled with iconic moments, to which we ascribe history-making importance. This is almost always a backward way of thinking about things. Ronald Reagan didn’t win the presidency by saying “there you go again!” and Mitt Romney didn’t lose it by condescending to the “47 percent,” but both episodes grew out of some underlying political reality at the time, and we indulge the fallacy because it lets us tell more exciting stories.
There are exceptions to this, Jim Comey, but it usually holds.
We may look back at Representative Jason Chaffetz’s depiction of the hardships Republicans will impose on Obamacare beneficiaries as one of these moments.
“Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on,” Chaffetz said, “maybe they ought to go invest in their own health care.”
Chaffetz may not realize that the Affordable Care Act repeal bill he supports will make insurance premiums for millions of people climb to the cost of one, two, possibly three or more iPhones a month. Chaffetz is coming in for tremendous mockery, and understandably so...
...but he did ACA supporters an unintended service, because by denominating insurance costs in terms of other necessities like food and transportation (three times the cost of groceries for the month, eight times the cost of car insurance a month) he revealed the truth about the GOP health care plan: it will make insurance too expensive for many people, so they won’t buy it.
Given the opportunity to revise and extend, he didn’t make things better, but I don’t think any cleanup effort will. Republicans have dedicated themselves to concealing President Trump’s corrupt self-enrichment, and Chaffetz is the guy they’ve designated to take the lead in that effort. For him to turn around and boast that Republicans are going to make the rest of us worse off—and as an outgrowth of a supposed commitment to personal responsibility—is a bell that can’t be unrung.
The Obamacare repeal process was foundering before Chaffetz became a symbol of its cruelty. Perhaps Republicans will coalesce to pass a repeal bill in spite of these difficulties. And if they fail, most likely they would have failed notwithstanding Chaffetz’s error. But if Obamacare survives, people may well look back and say his “let them eat iPhones” moment was a major turning point.
Lots of conservatives are mad about Trumpcare, too.
Republicans have been itching to repeal and replace Obamacare for years, but the House GOP’s newly unveiled American Health Care Act—which President Donald Trump embraced but said would be negotiated—is now drawing sharp criticism on the right. The sniping is evidence that the party is hardly united on the issue of health care reform, with hardline conservatives saying the AHCA doesn’t go far enough, and others pointing out that it would likely make health care unaffordable for millions of Americans.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Justin Amash are in the former camp, as is the political arm of the Heritage Foundation:
Avik Roy, one of the most respected voices on health care in conservative circles, largely liked the legislation, but he nevertheless tore into “the bill’s stubborn desire to make health insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans, and trap millions more in poverty.” Peter Suderman at Reasoncriticized Republicans for failing to put a price tag on the legislation, for being fuzzy on details, and for lacking a clear vision of what they want to do: “This bill, and the aura of secrecy surrounding it, seems more like a wish and a hope that this essential problem goes away rather than an attempt to truly solve it.”
Given the speed with which the GOP hopes to move this half-baked bill through Congress, that sounds about right.
This is why Donald Trump is tweeting about Guantanamo.
Tuesday should have been one of the most consequential days of his presidency, coming a day after House Republicans dropped their shiny new health care bill. Ordinarily, you would expect a grand rollout and a show of unity. But Trump paid only cursory notice to the bill, and in the process threw it under the bus. Instead, he did what he does practically every morning: watch television and tweet about it. And one item on Fox and Friends got Trump’s notice: A report on the number of released Guantanamo prisoners who had “re-engaged” in terrorism.
The big problem here is that Trump assumed that these prisoners were released by the Obama administration. But they weren’t. Only nine of the 122 were released by the Obama administration—the other 113 were released by George W. Bush.
The fact that Trump, who as president of the United States presides over the country’s giant intelligence-gathering apparatus, is getting his information from Fox & Friends, perhaps the least insightful program on television, is damning. But it also suggests that he has finally settled on an approach to dealing with his many shortcomings as president: blame his predecessor for the country’s problems.
There are are two problems with this strategy. The first is that Barack Obama is extremely popular, much more popular than Trump himself. (This strategy worked for Obama, who blamed Bush a lot during his first term, because people mostly understood that Bush was to blame for a lot of terrible things.) The second problem is that Trump is just bad at this. So far, he’s made the preposterous claim that Obama “wiretapped” him as part of a Nixon-esque plot to steal the election and the false claim that Obama released 122 Guantanamo prisoners who then reengaged in terrorism.
Trump wants to make the case that his administration is being kneecapped by shadowy Obama loyalists who have burrowed deep inside America’s bureaucracy. But for it to work, he’s going to have to be better than this.
Donald Trump is already throwing the GOP’s Obamacare replacement under the bus.
There was little fanfare when the House GOP on Monday night dropped the American Health Care Act, access to which previously required the curious to answer three riddles (the answers: Reagan, “Cadillax tax,” Katherine Heigl) to see its fabulous contents (repealed mandates, health-savings accounts, the gutting of Medicaid). Instead, the bill simply leaked to major news outlets. The next morning investigative woodland creature Jason Chaffetz went on television to promote the bill, and quickly gave the game away:
The subtext here is barely subtext. Health care is unaffordable for many poorer families not because it is extremely expensive because insurance companies are ripping them off, but because poor people are not good at financial management. In other words, it’s not our fault that you can’t afford health insurance! That, of course, is a great place to start when promoting a bill that supposedly makes health insurance more affordable.
But Chaffetz will have time to perfect his pitchman act, because the contents of the bill are already up in the air. The morning after the bill was released, the President of the United States weighed in by livetweeting Fox & Friends.
This is a remarkable response to what could very well be the signature legislative accomplishment of his first term. The key word here is “negotiation.” Trump is talking about negotiating with two audiences, both of which should have House Republicans scared. The first is Democrats and (to a lesser extent) Senate Republicans, who will likely push to make this bill less draconian. The second is Trump himself: specifically, Trump’s numerous promises on the stump about bringing costs down and increasing coverage, which are clearly not met by this bill.
After not being involved in the draft process—he could have been, but wasn’t—Trump has decided to weigh in on a draft bill by telling everyone that it’s a work-in-progress that doesn’t yet have his full approval. Later in the morning he made another comment, but this time, at least, he seemed to be on message—Paul Ryan’s spokesman confirmed that there will be a phased repeal of Obamacare.
The biggest problem right now is that the AHCA is essentially a tax cut bill disguised as a health care bill. It solves no problems, creates many, and does not seem to exist for any coherent reason except “cutting regulations and rich people’s taxes.” Any negotiation—even with Donald Trump himself—will show the bill’s stripes, which is why House Republicans should be terrified about the president’s tardy interest in their work.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Trump’s press office apparently plagiarized an Exxon Mobil press release.
In between baselessly accusing former president Obama of wiretapping his phones and issuing Muslim Ban: The Sequel on Monday, President Donald Trump took some time to fawn over the largest oil company in the world. At approximately 3:45 p.m., the White House issued a press release congratulating Exxon for investing $20 billion to expand its own chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Problem was, one paragraph in Trump’s press released contained literally the exact language Exxon used in its press release earlier in the afternoon announcing the investment. The paragraph in the White House’s release was not attributed to Exxon.
It makes perfect sense that a Republican president whose secretary of state is the former CEO of Exxon would formally praise the company for creating oil and chemical jobs. But there is something particularly gross about this blatant act of plagiarism, in that it cements how close the Trump administration is with the oil industry. It is not even the first instance someone in Trump’s administration has copied and pasted language directly from fossil fuel companies. When now-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was Oklahoma’s attorney general, he once received a letter from the oil company Devon Energy, put his own letterhead on it, and sent it to the EPA.
What is The Fix’s problem with calling Donald Trump a liar?
Amber Phillips, a member of The Washington Post’s The Fix, is very irate with Bernie Sanders. And who can blame her? Sanders believes all kinds of insane things, like that people deserve a living wage and that health care is a right—oh, and that Donald Trump is a liar:
This shocked Phillips, who managed to release her pearls long enough to write a blog post:
A prominent U.S. senator just described the president of the United States as a frequent and “shameless” liar. What’s more, what Sanders said about President Trump is one of a bazillion criticisms that Democrats have lobbed and will lob at the president this week alone.
Phillips claims it may be inaccurate to call Trump a liar because it’s possible he believes what he’s saying. “That’s why we in the media are careful not to call Trump a ‘liar,’” she writes. This is not something to brag about! Journalists have a responsibility to call out Trump’s lies and report the truth, which is what Phillips’s colleagues at the Post have done. It is what reporters at The New York Times have done. If the president is lying, he needs to be called out.
Phillips also suggests that, in calling Trump a liar to his face, Democrats are just as guilty as Trump of eroding political norms. She says this after citing the fact that Trump’s assertions that Barack Obama tapped his phones are based on conspiracy theories from “a conservative news site one of his top aides used to manage.” (That would be Steve Bannon’s Breitbart.) To imply Democrats are working in concert with white nationalists to weaken norms collapses the difference between the two.
Trumpisa liar. He lies in specific, dangerous ways, and it is entirely appropriate for the opposition party—and the news media—to provide an honest rebuttal to the agitprop he spits.
Ben Carson thinks slaves were immigrants who came to America in search of a better life.
The new Housing and Urban Development secretary was speaking to his employees in Washington, D.C., on Monday, about America as a “land of dreams and opportunity” when he added this: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even harder, even longer for less. But they too had a dream that one days their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”
That Carson apparently sees no difference between voluntary immigration and enslaved men and women being brought to toil in America against their will should be shocking. But the world-renowned neurosurgeon has lots of weird ideas about slavery: that women who receive abortions are like slaveholders, for instance, and Obamacare is “the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery.”
This is yet another head-scratching comment from Carson that proves you can be brilliant in one specific discipline (neurosurgery) and woefully ignorant in general.
Republicans inch closer to replacing Obamacare with Obamacare.
Speaking at a Federation of American Hospitals conference, Senator Marco Rubio conceded that the GOP’s Affordable Care Act alternative will subsidize people’s monthly health insurance premiums to encourage their enrollment in risk-pooled marketplaces.
The Obamacare repeal crusade was premised on a lot of nonsense and deception, but it was also premised on widespread ignorance of how the ACA worked. As the GOP comes to terms with the reality of the law, it’s sometimes hard to tell whether their initial objections were rooted in the former or the latter.
The Trump administration was for McCarthyism until it was against it.
On Saturday morning, President Trump tweeted, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump’s evocation of McCarthy was ironic given that his most important mentor was Roy Cohn, McCarthy’s right-hand man. But these remarks take on an even larger element of absurdity when you consider that Trump’s eminence grise, Steve Bannon, is on record as not only admiring McCarthy, but also wanting a new McCarthyism targeting Islam.
As reported by CNN, in a 2013 interview with the conservative pundit Diane West, Bannon praised McCarthy and saw parallels between McCarthyism and Bannon’s own desire to root alleged Muslim Brotherhood sympathizers out of the government.
Today in modern pop culture, you know they call Ted Cruz the Joe McCarthy. If you want to think of who devils are it’s Ronald Reagan and those who name names at the House Un-American Activities, the Hollywood Ten are heroes right? ...
Joe McCarthy is a villain. Your book makes very plain that these guys were right. The place was infested with either traitors that were on the direct payroll of Soviet military intelligence or fellow-travellers who were kind of compliant in helping these guys get along.
Bannon went on to offer an appropriately McCarthyite analysis of the role of Islam in the contemporary world:“Here, one fundamental difference is that, it’s the banks, it’s the investment banks, it’s the hedge funds, it’s the private equity funds, it’s the law firms, it’s the power establishment, in the United States, is inextricably linked with the cash coming out of the Middle East.”
The Trump team’s position seems to be that imaginary McCarthyism (the alleged plots against Trump) is bad, but real McCarthyism is admirable and worth emulating.
Meet the new Muslim ban, pretty much same as the old Muslim ban.
On Monday, Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban, more than a month after the original order was widely criticized for being inhumane, un-American, and incompetently executed (it was eventually frozen by a federal judge). Six, not seven countries are subjected to the new order—Iraq gets a break, in part because it had agreed to a “timely repatriation” of deported citizens and in part to avoid affecting Iraqis who had helped the United States military. Since 9/11 no fatal terror attacks have been committed by anyone from the six countries named in the order.
According to The Washington Post, the revised order also contains new exceptions “for travelers from those countries who are legal permanent residents of the United States, dual nationals who use a passport from another country and those who have been granted asylum or refugee status. Anyone who holds a visa now should be able to get into the country without any problems, though those whose visas expire will have to reapply.”
Unlike its predecessor, which was implemented immediately, the new order doesn’t go into effect for ten days. This is notable because the Trump administration largely defended the botched rollout of the previous order by insisting that the order had to be immediate or “bad dudes” would see an opening and rush into the country.
Unlike the previous order, which was issued without input from integral government departments—including the State Department—the new order was rolled out at a news conference featuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Director of Homeland Security John Kelly, none of whom took questions. The Trump administration has also included a fact sheet claiming that over 300 people who entered the U.S. as refugees are currently the subjects of FBI probes, but not which countries these people are from or any other useful contextual information.
This is the narrative the Trump administration is pushing: Last time the order was executed poorly and this time it’s being executed the right way. But the problem with the previous executive order wasn’t just with the rollout, although the rollout was very bad indeed. The problem was that it had questionable constitutional merit and that it was counterproductive. This is still a Muslim ban and no rollout can stop the protests and court challenges that will follow.