President Trump on the Manchester plotters: “They’re losers.”

Last night, after a horrific suicide bombing in Manchester left at least twenty dead, my colleague Jeet Heer asked how Trump would respond to the attack.

The question is: How will Trump, amid his first foreign trip, respond to the Manchester attack? Will he once again shoot from the hip and blame “radical Islamic terrorism”? Or, under the guidance of aides like national security advisor H.R. McMaster, will the president rise to the occasion and offer solidarity and assurance to an American ally suffering from a heart-rending tragedy? If he somehow manages to do the latter, he must not be praised as “presidential.” No other response would be acceptable from the ostensible leader of the free world.

We got an answer on Tuesday morning when Trump issued his first public comment since the attack.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed, and to the families—so many families—of the victims,” Trump said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them ‘monsters,’ because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers—just remember that.”

Trump basically split the difference between the approaches Heer described. The “losers” comment, seemingly ad-libbed, was a return to the more forceful rhetoric he used on the campaign, when every terrorist attack was used as an opportunity to project strength. But Trump has otherwise refrained from tweeting, and has thus far resisted the temptation to make this horrible attack about U.S. security, as he often did in 2015 and 2016.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack since Trump made his remarks, though it’s not yet clear if this was an ISIS-organized or an ISIS-inspired bombing. The names of two victims have been released—an 18-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl.

Trump’s proposed budget is immoral. It’s also a brazen accounting scam.

Trump’s first proposed budget, which was unveiled on Monday, contains massive cuts to Medicaid that go far beyond the damage already proposed by the American Health Care Act—an additional $610 billion in cuts on top of the $880 billion proposed by House Republicans. It slashes the food stamp program by $190 billion, or 25 percent; the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by $21 billion, or 10 percent; and the earned income tax credit by $40 billion. There are also substantial cuts to a number of crucial federal departments, including State, the EPA, Health and Human Services, Labor, and Housing and Urban Development. At the same time, it would effect a massive transfer of wealth from the poorest Americans to the richest.

Budgets, of course, are ultimately decided by Congress. But budget proposals are useful for two reasons: They show the president’s priorities and they also present a rubric for Congress. In this case, the wish list presented by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is in line with what we’ve heard from Republicans for years, if not decades: that substantial cuts to the welfare state and to the federal government are needed and that tax policy should favor the wealthy.

So, while Congress’s budget will likely look different than Mulvaney and Trump’s proposal, it’s fair to say that congressional Republicans and the White House are in broad agreement about priorities. (That said, Trump’s unpopularity and the fact that this budget will certainly receive no support from Democrats will probably play a role in the final product.)

There’s another problem with Trump’s budget, however. It contains a massive accounting error. The Trump administration claims that the deficits its proposed budget will create will be offset by $2 trillion in economic growth. This is absurd and won’t happen, but it’s necessary for the budget math to work. But the Trump administration has already used that $2 trillion economic growth argument to account for the deficits that its proposed tax cuts would run. In other words, it is using the same magical, made-up number twice, to pay for two different projected deficits.

This reaffirms two things about Trump. The first is that, despite his campaign rhetoric, Trump is governing as a typical steal-from-the-poor-to-pay-the-rich Republican. The second is that this administration’s cynicism is only matched by its incompetence. Its Madoff-esque accounting tricks are so brazen that they would be laughable if they weren’t so horrific.

Why do Democrats care what Rahm Emanuel thinks?

When a party has lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress, the response, according to some Democrats, is to listen to one of the country’s most unpopular mayors. Politico reported yesterday that “three senior House Democrats” are about to travel to Chicago, where they will pay their respects to Emanuel. They are doing so because they reportedly believe that Emanuel’s 2006 tactics for delivering a House majority may succeed again:

“In 2006, there was a similar landscape, where Republican-controlled majorities in the House and Senate refused to do anything to hold George W. Bush accountable,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, one of the three Democrats planning the Chicago trip. “The 2006 blueprint will have to be updated and reloaded to reflect the environment of today, but there are some lessons that can be learned.”

This is a bad idea. As several analysts told Politico, the political landscape has changed. Emanuel’s chief strategy—recruiting centrists to tip Republican districts—is now at odds with the party’s energized progressive base. Activists are demanding movement on single-payer health care and the minimum wage, and they are not likely to tolerate a candidate that opposes abortion rights. Conservative Democrats are an increasingly risky investment for the party.

This doesn’t mean that the party is wrong to invest in conservative areas; it has to, if it wants to win elections. But the suburban territory Emanuel favors is also toughest for his party to conquer. As Eric Sasson reported for this magazine last year, Trump owes his victory largely to suburban whites, not working class whites. If the party runs moderates and conservatives in a bid to appeal to the suburbs, it also weakens its ability to adequately rebut Trumpism. The party has a real chance to promote an authentic progressive populism that offers an unmistakable contrast to the scam perpetuated by Donald Trump, and this is not in line with Emanuel’s 2006 strategy.

It’s worth remembering that Hillary Clinton deployed a similar strategy during her campaign, but Trump-skeptical conservatives didn’t vote Democratic in large enough numbers to win her the White House.

And then there’s Emanuel himself. He is infamous for waging war on Chicago’s public schools: He closed 50 schools in a day and laid off teachers while expanding charter schools. Teachers recently protested the imposition of unpaid furlough days. In February, ThinkProgress reported that he asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions for a “federal crackdown on gun violence” in the city. And as Katherine Kreuger notes at Fusion, he also tried to suppress police dashcam footage of the Laquan McDonald shooting. She adds:

Here’s a bold idea for 2018: rather than calling on Emanuel to help reheat the messaging and campaign strategies he co-opted from Republicans in the first place, they could try, I don’t know, championing policies that Americans actually like.

Kreuger’s right. If Democrats listen to Emanuel, they’ll lose—and they’ll deserve it.

Russia’s interference in the election worked out great for the Russians.

Testifying before Congress about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, former CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday that last year he warned his Russian counterpart Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB, that “American voters would be outraged by any Russian attempt to interfere in the election.” He said this interference would back-fire, destroying “any near-term prospect of improvement” in relations between the two countries. Bortnikov promised to convey the message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who clearly disregarded it.

Putin took a huge gamble in brushing aside Brennan’s warnings. If Hillary Clinton had won the election, which everyone had expected her to do, Brennan’s prediction could very well have come true. But from the Russian point of view, dabbling in American politics has turned out to be one of their biggest foreign policy victories since the Second World War. They defeated a politician they regarded as a formidable foe, and America is now governed by a buffoon mired in scandal.

The prospect of the Russian government ever facing real repercussions are remote.
Because the Republican Party is running interference for Trump, the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russians is stalled and tangled up in partisan passion.

Meanwhile, the United States is likely to remain deeply polarized in the coming years, with paranoia and division now entrenched in its politics. A divided America run by Trump is distrusted by many of its allies, especially in NATO. It will be a long time before America recovers from the election of 2016—the sad reality is that Putin won his gamble, bigly.

Trump’s reaction to the concert bombing in England will reveal a lot about his actual terrorism policy.

Police in Manchester are treating the explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande show, which left at least 19 dead and injured dozens, as a likely terrorist attack. Although the culprit hasn’t been identified—a suicide bomber is suspected—the attack does have the earmarks of earlier ones in Boston (the bomb may have contained nails) and Paris (because it occurred at a concert).

The American media is now keeping one eye on President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and for good reason. He has a history of responding rashly and irresponsibly to terrorist attacks. In February, when a man charged a group of soldiers near the Louvre in Paris, Trump tweeted:

The only person injured in the Paris attack was the assailant himself, who was shot by a soldier. The Manchester attack is far more devastating, and thus more likely influence Trump’s policy toward terrorism.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, he defined the defeat of terrorism as the overriding goal of his administration. “Above all we must be united in pursuing the one goal that transcends every other consideration,” Trump said. “That goal is to meet history’s great test—to conquer extremism and vanquish the forces of terrorism.” But unlike his campaign speeches, he also made a point of not demonizing Muslims wholesale, calling Islam “one of the world’s great faiths.”

Donald Trump’s big Middle East trip just took its predictable turn for the worse.

It was all going so well for the president, who spent the weekend holding the Saudi king’s glowing seeing stone and earning accolades for doing a decent imitation of an actual president. But this is Donald Trump we are talking about, which means that he was bound to get in his own way at some point. At a photo-op with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stressed, for reasons that are unclear, that he “never mentioned” the word “Israel” when revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at a private Oval Office meeting earlier this month. “They were all saying I did,” Trump insisted, gesturing at the press. “So you had another story wrong.”

However, in its initial report, The Washington Post had not claimed that Trump had explicitly revealed the source of the intelligence. The source was later reported to be Israel by The New York Times, which also did not make such a claim.

Furthermore, the administration had not confirmed that Israel was the source. Until now, that is.

Just before Trump’s outburst, Netanyahu was claiming that the “intelligence cooperation is terrific” between Israel and the U.S. That might have been the last word on the subject, with the concern about frayed U.S.-Israeli intelligence ties fading under the warm welcome Netanyahu had extended to Trump. Now it’s a story again.

Is Scott Pruitt courting polluters to build a political career?

The last week has brought whispers that the head of the Environmental Protection Agency may have ambitions beyond his office. Citing anonymous sources “inside and outside the agency,” Inside EPA reported on Thursday that Pruitt is increasingly thought of as a “short-timer”—someone who sees his job “as a political stepping stone to an elected office rather than as an administrator who is committed to the agency’s mission and intends to understand how it operates.”

On Monday, Reuters unmasked one of people who share that theory: Myron Ebell, a prominent climate denier who led the EPA’s transition after President Trump’s election. In a leaked recording from a conservative conference last month, Ebell is heard criticizing Pruitt for not acting aggressively enough to dismantle climate change regulations. In the recording, Ebell speculates that Pruitt’s timidity is due to his “political ambition.”

But Pruitt has been anything but timid. While he may not be doing everything Ebell might like, he’s been steadily delaying implementations of environmental regulations that many in the oil and gas industry see as a burden. In fact, According to The New York Times, Pruitt’s relatively short tenure has been a boon for oil and gas producers, particularly Devon Energy—a company that has played a large role funding Republican political campaigns in Oklahoma. As it happens, the prevailing rumor about Pruitt’s political ambitions is that he’d like to one day run for James Inhofe’s Senate seat.

While the media was lavishing Trump with praise, he was preparing to shred the social safety net.

Trump’s first overseas trip has been going well, particularly by the abysmally low standards set for this president. There have been gaffes, to be sure—never great at reading prepared remarks, an exhausted Trump slurred many of his words in a speech about Islam and terrorism, accidentally saying the magic words “Islamic extremism” instead of “Islamist extremism” or “radical Islamic extremism.” But the reviews have nevertheless been good. This time it was Bob Schieffer who did the “he became president of the United States in that moment” bit, and Republicans are cautiously optimistic that, like many embattled presidents before him, Trump can use this overseas trip to gain momentum at home.

“Can this team and its leader learn from success?” a “key Republican” wrote in an email to Axios Presented By MomCorp. “If they can, the turn to presidential-level issues can create a sense of calm and normalcy which would begin the rebuilding process with Rs in Congress. It means leaving Mueller to the various lawyers and focusing on results for the moderate-income voters that Trump uniquely inspires. Trump’s presidency is about Trump, and that is vexing and tiresome to those struggling in a rapidly changing economy.”

But on Sunday we got a clue as to what these moderate-income voters can expect from the Trump administration’s first budget proposal. While Trump’s budget won’t include cuts to Medicare, there will be massive cuts to other programs that help moderate- and low-income voters. The budget slashes funding for Medicaid, CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program), food stamps, and disability insurance, while increasing work requirements for people receiving benefits. The people who will be targeted in these cuts are mostly the elderly, children, the poor, and the disabled.

Of course, the proposal assumes the passage of the AHCA—and the bill’s $800 billion in Medicaid cuts—and that’s far from assured. Some Republicans in the Senate are concerned about those cuts, and it’s possible that they won’t survive as the bill makes it out of the Senate and into conference committee. But this budget is another signal of what has become abundantly clear since Trump entered office: that his administration will cut the social safety net at every opportunity. Far from being focused on moderate-income voters, Trump is instead carrying water for a Republican elite that wants to transfer wealth up the income ladder.

Trump’s White House hits peak bullshit.

It’s impossible to put a good spin on what President Donald Trump told Russian dignitaries on May 10, according to The New York Times: “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” This hasn’t stopped White House officials from giving it their best. Press secretary Sean Spicer attacked Comey in a statement saying, “By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.” This is a bizarre argument since it reinforces what the White House had previously disputed: that the firing was rooted in the Russia investigation.

A government official briefed on the meeting with the Russians suggested that Trump was engaged in masterful diplomacy. The Times reported:

A third government official briefed on the meeting defended the president, saying Mr. Trump was using a negotiating tactic when he told Mr. Lavrov about the “pressure” he was under. The idea, the official suggested, was to create a sense of obligation with Russian officials and to coax concessions out of Mr. Lavrov — on Syria, Ukraine and other issues — by saying that Russian meddling in last year’s election had created enormous political problems for Mr. Trump.

This labyrinthine argument is even more incoherent than Spicer’s. If the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russia, as Trump maintains, where would this sense of obligation come from? Why would the Russian government feel a duty to do something just because Trump said so?

Trump calling James Comey a “nut job” is the perfect ending to this insane week.

Trump may have been dreading his trip to the Middle East, but it could have acted as a kind of palate cleanser. After all, Nixon and Clinton both found comfort in overseas trips during political crises. At the very least, the trip would force other issues—Trump’s foreign policy and his reception in the Arab world—to the forefront.

Trump has only been gone for a couple of hours, but there is no sign that the flood of leaks from the White House will stop now that he’s gone. Within minutes of each other, two major scoops dropped. The New York Times reported that Trump bragged to two Russian officials about firing “nut job” James Comey. He allegedly told them, “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Then The Washington Post reported that the FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the election “has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest.” That is very vague—and “person of interest” doesn’t mean a whole lot—but this person nevertheless sounds like a very senior person. “The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president,” according to the Post. (Is it Jared?)

It’s a fitting end to what has been a completely insane week. Over the last five days we’ve learned that Trump revealed highly classified information to Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak; that James Comey kept records of his meetings with the president showing that Trump tried to interfere with the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn; that the White House knew Flynn was under FBI investigation when he was brought on as national security advisor; and that Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel in the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The two latest stories offer two key lessons. The first is that Trump has truly terrible instincts and little impulse control. Speaking in this fashion to the Russians, one of whom is a well-known spymaster, is incredibly stupid and short-sighted. The second is that Trump is screwed. The slow drip of Russia news has become a torrent. The investigation into Russian interference keeps getting closer to Trump and Trump keeps doing himself no favors.

Somewhere, Mike Pence is smiling.

Did Rod Rosenstein let it slip that he may have been witness to a crime?

Though regularly drowned out by the clanging of major developments—I mean, holy crap!—one of the biggest guessing games in Washington right now revolves around Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and his role in James Comey’s firing. Specifically: What the hell was he thinking?

I was struck by this exchange between reporters and Congressman Jim Himes, who sat in on a briefing Rosenstein provided to the full House of Representatives today. Himes, according to The Washington Post, “recalled the ‘dissonant moment’ when Rosenstein refused to say ‘who had asked him, if anyone had asked him to write his memorandum.’”

“He said, ‘That is [Special Counsel] Bob Mueller’s purview,’ and that was puzzling to a lot of us,” said Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

It strikes me as fairly revelatory that the question of who was involved in laying the pretext for firing Comey is now a matter for the special counsel to examine.

Rosenstein’s representations here read like a tacit admission that, in the wind-up to the firing, he may have been witness to a crime—the obstruction of justice, perhaps.

And if Rosenstein thinks that’s possible, it’s worth considering both the text of the memo itself, his selection of a Comey ally as a special counsel, and everything he’s told members of Congress in a new context. Remember, Rosenstein has told Congress that Trump made it clear he intended to fire Comey before Rosenstein wrote the memo, and that the memo was “not a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination.” Rosenstein is acting like a law enforcer confronted with a subject—who just happens to be his boss—trying to inculpate him in wrongdoing.