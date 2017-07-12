Like Batman, Mark Zuckerberg is a master of the surprise drop-in.
The Facebook founder is on a personal mission to visit 30 states, possibly to lay the groundwork for a presidential run in 2020. But when you are the fifth-richest person in the world and an icon of the age of social media, you don’t just casually visit people.
As the Wall Street Journalreports, Zuckerberg put an elaborate protocol in place for his spontaneous interactions with normal mortals. His staff, which is unusually heavy with former Obama and Clinton campaign staffers, covertly case out a possible place ahead of time. Then, if the spot is appropriate, they make a last-minute announcement. Thus, a candy store owner in Wilton, Iowa, was told, “Mark Zuckerberg will be here in five minutes.”
The rules for meeting Zuckerberg, as codified by the Journal, are:
Rule One: You probably won’t know Mr. Zuckerberg is coming.
Rule Two: If you do know he’s coming, keep it to yourself.
Rule Three: Be careful what you reveal about the meeting.
These are fine rules if you are a mysterious billionaire with a secret plot and noctilionine suit, but they might not be compatible with the rough-and-tumble of presidential politics.
Democrats should vote en masse against Trump’s FBI director nominee.
We’re a couple hours into Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing, and so far, President Trump’s designee has delivered bog standard testimony—overly cautious, a little dodgy, no surprises. The kind of testimony that under normal circumstances would lead to a nominee’s overwhelming confirmation. But precisely because the circumstances are not ordinary, I think zero Democrats should support him, either in committee or on the Senate floor.
This isn’t meant as comment on Wray himself, who may turn out to be a perfectly fine FBI director. The problem is that because of what we know about Wray’s soon-to-be boss, there’s no way anyone in the Senate can have confidence that he’ll serve honorably. In fact, Wray himself can’t know whether he’ll serve honorably, even if he intends to. Trump tried to corrupt James Comey. He even made Comey go wobbly at a couple key junctures. But when Trump’s efforts to obstruct investigations failed, he fired Comey and lied about it. Would Wray put up Comey-levels of resistance? No one can honestly say, but the fact that Trump handpicked Wray should put everyone on alert.
The FBI needs a director, of course, but after demonstrating the above pattern of conduct, Trump should never have been allowed to select Comey’s replacement from his own list. Wray is the kind of guy who may have appeared on a list of five or ten acceptable directors, dictated to Trump by—say—the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But anyone whom Trump nominated of his own volition was going to have a difficult time shaking off the stench of Trump’s desire to co-opt federal law enforcement. Tepid answers to basic questions—like, Should campaign aides contacted by foreign governments contact the FBI?—doesn’t do it.
Again, it’s not Wray’s fault, necessarily, but it’s critical that Comey’s successor be someone that the next president doesn’t feel the need to fire. Wray may serve with distinction through Trump’s presidency and into his successor’s presidency. But the likelihood that anyone Trump selected will end up becoming compromised is so high that Democrats shouldn’t preemptively complicate efforts to remove him in the future by offering their support to him now.
Ivanka Trump is terrible, but not because of her “girliness.”
MSNBC analyst and Nation columnist Joan Walsh has weighed in on Ivanka Trump’s decision to take her father’s seat at the G-20 conference in Hamburg—at least she sort of did. Walsh’s specific beef appears to be with the clothing Ivanka wore to do it. According to Mediaite, Walsh claimed that Ivanka’s pale pink dress was too “ornamental,” and invoked days where women were still “property”:
“That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girliness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not.”
Walsh later tried to backtrack during the same appearance, acknowledging that “you can be a feminist and be girlie.” Still, she doubled down on her criticism of Ivanka’s outfit.
It’s a strange way to criticize Ivanka Trump. There is one valid criticism of Ivanka’s sartorial choices: Her clothing line uses sweatshop labor. This is not a secret. China recently arrested three activists for trying to investigate conditions at the factories that make her company’s clothes. For this and many other reasons, Ivanka is no feminist hero. She is entirely complicit in her father’s corrupt, sexist administration. If she has “leaned in,” then that only makes transparent the intellectual and ethical bankruptcy that defines corporate feminism.
In other words, there is plenty to criticize—and Walsh neglected most of it. Instead of starting a conversation about corruption and nepotism, Walsh has started one about clothes, and in the process she has reinforced old patriarchal narratives. Men have regulated women’s clothing to bar them from school, the workplace, and the public sphere at large. Her rhetoric irritates open wounds: Should women avoid pastels to be taken seriously at work? Should we shun make-up and leave the open-toed shoes at home? If a woman says she was sexually harassed while wearing a pink sheath dress, should anyone take her seriously? After all, she was showing it off.
This is the biggest iceberg news since the Titanic.
A trillion-ton, 1100-feet-thick chunk of ice—about the size of Delaware, or half the size of Jamaica—has officially broken off the Larsen C ice shelf in northwest Antarctica, creating one of the largest icebergs ever recorded. People are freaking out.
A few things to note about the break.
Scientists widely expected this to happen. A crack in the ice shelf appeared in 2014, and grew to be more than 120 miles long before it finally separated from the ice sheet, birthing the massive berg into the ocean. Before the break, Larsen C was the fourth-largest ice shelf in the world. Post-break, it is now the fifth-largest.
The glacier will melt, but it likely won’t contribute to sea-level-rise. Scientists predict the new iceberg will survive about eight to ten years before it completely breaks apart and melts, but there’s not much to worry about for sea-level-rise. Only ice that’s not already in the ocean—in other words, land ice—contributes to sea-level-rise when it melts. The Larsen C ice shelf was already floating on the water when the iceberg broke off.
There’s a dispute about whether the break was completely natural, or influenced by climate change. As glaciologist Adrian Luckman explained in The Conversation, events like this are extremely rare, but natural. He believes it is “too early to blame this event directly on human-generated climate change.” Others disagree.
Climate change doesn’t have to be the explicit cause of this particular event for it to be a reminder of why we need to act. Climate science shows that global warming creates a world where things like this happen more often than they would otherwise. As Ellyn Enderlin, a research assistant professor at the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute, told me: “We don’t know whether this particular break was really something caused by climate change, because it’s a natural cycle—ice shelves get pushed out further and pieces break off. But yes, as the climate continues to warm, we’ll see more icebergs breaking off from glaciers and ice shelves.”
Donald Trump is going to throw his son to the wolves.
Trump Jr., the Fredo in a family of Fredos, went on Hannity last night to do some damage control after he blew up his father’s repeated insistence that there had been no collusion between the Russians and his campaign during the 2016 election. It didn’t go very well. “I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it, I can’t vouch for the information,” Trump Jr. said of the email he received offering dirt on Hillary Clinton, courtesy of the Russian government. “Someone sent me an email. I can’t help what someone sends me. I read it, I responded accordingly.”
After changing his story multiple times, Trump Jr. has landed on: “Is it a crime to be curious?” Well, it just might be! But also, this is part of a disturbing pattern in which Trump Jr. has put forth the most innocent-sounding explanation for why he was meeting with a Russian agent—only for it to be totally discredited by a subsequent report from The New York Times.
Donald Trump, the Donald Trump Jr. of politics, also tried his hand at defending his garbage son on Twitter:
The White House apparently drafted Trump Jr.’s statement that accompanied the release of the emails. Trump’s team seems to have been under the impression that scooping the Times would allow them to claim that they were being “open” and “transparent,” even though Trump Jr. had been caught lying about the nature of the meeting multiple times. This is an incredibly weak defense, and it’s contradicted by Trump’s other way of defending his son:
This has never been a very good counter-argument, but it’s especially bad when you remember that the story dominating the news is based on emails Trump’s son released himself, supposedly because transparency proves his innocence.
Still, the White House is probably more than happy for Trump Jr. to look like an incompetent idiot, because Trump Jr., a private citizen, is going to take the fall for this. It was Jared Kushner’s legal team that first found the emails as it attempted to clean up his lies and omissions, and Jared Kushner is an actual member of Trump’s White House, with a national security clearance. It is in their interest to make Trump Jr. look like the ringleader of this plot, albeit a hapless one, while Kushner was dragged unwittingly into Trump Jr.’s dumb orbit.
The emails make Trump Jr.—and by extension the effort to collude with Russia—look like sheer incompetence, and incompetence is much better than malevolence when you start talking about treason. Luckily for Kushner and Trump, no one is more incompetent than Donald Trump Jr.
Sign up for your daily dose of politics, culture, and big ideas.
Scott Pruitt wants scientists to debate climate change on TV. He clearly doesn’t watch cable news.
Inan interviewwith Reuters published Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency chief elaborated on his plan to form a group to question the science of global warming. Using a so-called “red team, blue team” method, Pruitt wants scientists to conduct what he called “a robust discussion for all the world to see”—and, he told Reuters, he’d like to see it happen on television.
Asked if he thought the debate should be televised, Pruitt said: “I think so. I think so. I mean, I don’t know yet, but you want this to be open to the world. You want this to be on full display. I think the American people would be very interested in consuming that. I think they deserve it.”
The “debate” Pruitt seeks over whether humans are the main cause of climate change is just an excuse to create a spectacle and stall action. But Pruitt also seems unaware that Americans have been subjected to unnecessaryTV debatesoverthe merits of climate change for years. Indeed, most cable news networks’ favorite approach when covering global warming has been to pit one person with mainstream views on climate science—more often than not, Bill Nye—against a person who denies mainstream climate science. A 2014 report from the Union of Concerned Scientists found that 30 percent of CNN’s climate coverage was misleading, mostly stemming “from debates between guests who accepted established climate science and other guests who disputed it.”
One-on-one debates about human impact on climate change misrepresent the scientific consensus. A statistically representative debate on climate science would feature 97 mainstream scientists debating three contrarians. Pruitt says that Americans deserve this debate, but what Americans actually deserve are responsible cable news networks that don’t force this manufactured debate on them.
Bernie Sanders is showing Democrats how to approach red states.
In The Atlantic today, Clare Foran provides a dispatch from Sanders’ red-state health care rallies, and interviews the man himself:
“A lot of folks go where the money is, and I understand that, we live in a time of Citizens United,” Sanders said in an interview when asked if he thinks other senators will start reaching out to red states. “People spend their lives running around the country, raising money to take on the Koch brothers, and the billionaire class. I understand that, but at the same time, Democrats have got to develop a strategy that supports the folks in Kentucky, and West Virginia, and in Tennessee and Mississippi and Alabama, and Wyoming, and Utah. That’s something we’ve got to do.”
Foran notes that Sanders’s rallies are an unusual move for a progressive politician, which points to a much bigger problem: Democrats are floundering in states with large rural populations, a situation partially of their own making.
We don’t know for certain if the Sanders approach will pay electoral dividends. But the Democratic Party needs to reclaim ground that it has lost to Republicans, and in order to do that it needs to revamp its approach to red states. These states aren’t necessarily eternal conservative bastions; some, like West Virginia, aren’t even historically red. Further, they are undergoing the same demographic shifts that affect the rest of the nation—albeit at different paces. There are plenty of practical reasons for the party to challenge the GOP’s dominance in these states.
And the formula for success may not be as complicated—or regressive—as many believe it to be. Democrats don’t need to triangulate on abortion or immigration to illustrate the dangers of Trump administration policy. There’s an increasingly stark gap between Trump’s populist rhetoric and his policies, which Democrats can exploit by hammering health care every day between now and the mid-terms. In other words, they can do exactly what Sanders is doing now.
Even if this strategy doesn’t immediately bring back voters who cast their ballots for Trump, it will almost certainly energize beleaguered progressives who live in these states and have long wanted more party investment in their communities. Democrats don’t just need those votes; they need candidates. The DNC’s recently announced investment in state parties will help, but they also need an energizing message. Bernie Sanders has created it.
Sean Hannity is letting his sleaziness show by positing a conspiracy to set up Donald Trump Jr.
The consistent pattern of projection that conservatives have engaged in to excuse Donald Trump’s behavior began during the presidential campaign, when anti-Trump conservatives suggested Trump was running a GOP-sabotage campaign at Bill Clinton’s behest, and it culminated this week when Trump loyalists insinuated that Donald Trump Jr., who agreed in principle to work with the Russian government to help his father beat Hillary Clinton, is the victim of a setup.
What I describe here as projection is by no means a phenomenon limited to the relationship between the right and Trump. It’s one of the most powerful forces of motivation and self-justification in conservative politics. Republican politicians tolerate dirty tricksters like Roger Stone, so they project the existence of dirty tricks of similar depravity onto the Democratic Party. Many conservatives use radical tactics, so they posit a massive Saul Alinsky footprint in liberal politics. It became an article of faith on the right that mainstream media journalists and Democratic Party operatives are interchangeable, so they made Fox News—“conservative” news—in that image.
The “Jr. got set up!” theory thus tells us more about Hannity’s ethics than it does about any plausible sequence of real-world events. After all, even if Trump’s political enemies did try to forge a Russia-Trump nexus, there’s still the small matter of the fact that his son (and most likely his campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner) took the bait.
But it also points to a growing sense of desperation in Trumpland. Because the leftist conspiracy Hannity et al posit goes something like this:
1. Engage Trump’s son, top campaign staff in an international criminal conspiracy.
2. Say nothing.
3. Lose election as planned.
4. Let Trump take oath of office.
5. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It’s of a piece with the idea that Hillary Clinton recruited millions of illegal voters but wasted their ballots in blue states. Only stupider.
🚨 Donald Trump Jr. just handed over the smoking gun in the Russia-Trump collusion case. 🚨
Just as The New York Timesbroke the story that it had obtained a copy of the June 2016 email in which Trump Jr. agreed to meet with an agent of the Russian government, Trump Jr. himself gave up the goods:
In the emails, music promoter and Trump associate Rob Goldstone literally writes, “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with [Russian real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov] this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” (N.B., there is no such thing as a crown prosecutor of Russia, though the Times suggests he may have been referring to the prosecutor general.)
He adds, “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump—helped along by Aras and Emin.” (Emin is Aras Agalarov’s son, and a Russian pop star.)
Holy shit!
But it gets better. Trump Jr. responds, “If that’s what you say I love it.”
To sum up: Goldstone explicitly states that the intelligence is coming from the Russian government. Goldstone also explicitly states that the Russian government supports Donald Trump in his race against Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. gives the green light without hesitation. Then he invites Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner to the meeting, forwards them a copy of the email chain, and they attend. They meet with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. (Amazingly, Goldstone offers to forward the invitation to Trump himself, through a secretary, which means Trump Jr., by responding to this offer of dirt with such celerity, might have unwittingly acted as a shield for his father.)
So there you have it. Attempted collusion between the campaign and the Russians to sabotage Clinton’s candidacy. The evidence could hardly be more damning. The subject line of the email reads: “Russia - Clinton - private and confidential.”
David Brooks’s Italian sandwich anecdote is the least damning thing about his column.
On Tuesday, the center-right pundit published a piece that featured this remarkable paragraph, which I like to imagine Brooks celebrating with an Italian chef kiss with his greasy mortadella fingers:
There are lots of dumb things about this totally real anecdote. First off, poor people eat Italian sandwiches, which are quite common. Second, there’s the fact that he and his very real friend end up eating “Mexican,” the low-class fare that plebians would certainly be comfortable with. Hmm.
But the completely not fake sandwich story is actually just a vehicle for Brooks to make a very bad point: that the division between the upper-middle class and everyone else is caused not by structural barriers but “informal social barriers.” Brooks actually dedicates the first half of his piece to detailing a whole host of very real structural barriers: that upper-middle-class parents spend two to three times more on their children than their lower-class counterparts; that they can spend buckets of money to get their kids admitted to college; that housing policy segregates poor people from the neighborhoods and schools of rich, white people like David Brooks.
But then there is an incredible bait-and-switch. As Brooks writes, “I’ve come to think the structural barriers [analyst Richard Reeves] emphasizes are less important than the informal social barriers that segregate the lower 80 percent.”
The only way Brooks could come to that conclusion after laying out (himself!) the immense structural barriers that poor people face is through willful ignorance. If culture is the main problem, then people like Brooks don’t need to think about, say, giving up any of their wealth to create a more equal society. It’s much easier to pat yourself on the back after taking your definitely real lower-income friend out to Mexican food than it is to support policies that would help that person live in the same neighborhood as you.
The thing is, if you give poor people more money, then they can afford the freaking bufala mozzarella at David Brooks’s fancy sandwich shop.
Donald Trump Jr. just blew apart his father’s “no collusion” case.
The most striking thing about the story that has dominated the news for the last three days—that Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected attorney after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton in an email—is just how dumb it is. Young Donald’s story changed drastically with every new revelation, as if he had forgotten that there was an email in his inbox backing the whole story up. The fact that Trump Jr. would leave an electronic paper trail for an at least mildly treasonous meeting suggests a level of naivety and/or privilege unmatched in recent American political history. More importantly, even if nothing came of this meeting, Trump Jr. has destroyed his father’s repeated insistence that there was no collusion between the campaign and the Russian government during the election.
To a large extent, this has always been an absurd argument, given how much Trump and his campaign did to amplify material released by the Russian hacks. (You will recall that Trump even publicly called for more hacks.) But Trump’s own son, who played an outsized role in his campaign, has now been shown to have set up a meeting about information he thought had been acquired by the Russian government for the expressed purpose of aiding his father’s campaign. The Trump campaign’s plausible deniability was never all that plausible to begin with, but these revelations have smashed it to dust.
This is a big problem, and Trump and his allies don’t yet know quite what to do about it. After vociferously defending his daughter Ivanka’s right to sit in his chair during a conference of the G-20, Trump has been notably silent about his son’s actions. That may reflect the very obvious favoritism that defines the Trump family’s relationships, but it also suggests that Trump doesn’t know what to say about the story that has defined and profoundly damaged his presidency. Over the last few days, Trump Jr. and some of the administration’s flacks have tried on a new narrative:
In other words, who wouldn’t meet with a foreign power promising damaging information on an opponent? That’s a terrible argument for obvious reasons, but it might be the only one they have left.