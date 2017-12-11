Menu
Is Donald Trump’s #MeToo immunity coming to an end?

One of the ironies of this moment is that Trump’s election played a crucial role in instigating the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked workplaces across the country. But Trump himself, who has been accused of misconduct by 19 women, has largely avoided scrutiny and consequences. That may be changing.

On Monday, three women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and at a news conference to tell their stories.

“This was serial misconduct and perversion on the part of Mr. Trump. Unfortunately, this behavior isn’t rare in our society, and people of all backgrounds can be victims. The only reason I am here today is that this offender is now the president of our country,” said Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of kissing her without her consent in 2005.

Samantha Colvey, who says that Trump walked in on her while she was changing before a Miss USA pageant, said it was “heartbreaking” to watch Trump be elected president after she spoke out about his actions. But she’s hoping that, in the post-Weinstein moment, things will be different. “The environment’s different. Let’s try again.”

In a statement following the Megyn Kelly appearance, the White House, which has insisted that all of the 19 women are lying, reiterated its position:

Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly been casting doubt on the authenticity of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Alabama’s Senate race is also about voter suppression.

There’s a lot at stake in the special election on Tuesday, but the outcome might have been determined as far back as 2013, when the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act allowed the state to enforce a 2011 voter ID law that “so reeked of discrimination that state politicians didn’t bother to submit it to the federal government for approval,” as Scott Douglas put it in The New York Times today. With the preclearance requirement out of the way, the architects of the bill, who sought to undermine “Alabama’s black power structure,” finally saw their decade-long efforts pay off. Now Democrats are paying the price.

Along with the voter ID law, Alabama Republicans have closed about 200 voting precincts since 2013, shuttered 31 DMV offices across the state in disproportionately rural majority-black counties, and reformed campaign finance laws to weaken organizations that mobilize black voters. The Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights nonprofit, filed a lawsuit this summer against Alabama’s chief election official, John Merrill, for refusing to “to take any meaningful action to implement” a law passed earlier this year that extended the right to vote to thousands of residents who had been disenfranchised for low-level convictions. 

Merill told HuffPost in June that he won’t spend state resources notifying “a small percentage of individuals who at some point in the past may have believed for whatever reason they were disenfranchised.” The reason they believed this, of course, being that state officials told them they were permanently barred from voting and no one has since told them otherwise.  

All this is to say that black voters in Alabama have a series of hurdles to overcome to vote in tomorrow’s special election. Unfortunately, the Democratic candidate in the race, Doug Jones, has been reluctant to make his appeals to this bloc too explicit, lest he alienate Republican-leaning white voters. His main rhetorical outreach has been to reiterate his 2002 prosecution of the KKK members behind the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963. As an Alabama resident told HuffPost, “He makes a big play of, ‘I defended the civil rights.’ OK, that’s all well and good. But I don’t hear anything else from you until it’s time for an election?” 

In the past few weeks the Democratic Party has sent out some of it’s most prominent black lawmakers to stump for Jones, including Senator Cory Booker and civil rights icon John Lewis. We can only hope it’s enough to energize black Alabamans into voting for a party that often neglects them until the very last moment.

The stakes of the Roy Moore campaign are about so much more than sexual misconduct.

Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama has understandably revolved around the allegations against the Republican nominee, yet the final days of this race are an important reminder that there’s even more on the line than whether Alabamans will send an alleged child molester to Capitol Hill.

Doug Jones, Moore’s Democratic opponent, is counting on high black turnout to win on Tuesday. As The New York Times reported, his campaign is running ads on black radio stations noting how Moore is “backed by the racist alt-right groups” and calling him “a birther, still insisting that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and isn’t an American.” Moore allies responded with a racist counter-attack:

Moore, a former state judge supported by President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, holds many beliefs that should disqualify him from office. As The Washington Post recounted last week, he thinks homosexuality should be illegal. He disbelieves evolution and has tied it to crime. He wrote that Keith Ellison shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress because he’s a Muslim. And in September, when asked when America was last great, he said, “I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another.”

Much of what hangs in the balance for Alabamans on Tuesday hasn’t even factored in this race. On Saturday, the Times reported that the “sensational” parts of this Senate race have “overshadowed the myriad problems in one of the nation’s poorest states. And as voters prepare to cast their ballots, they often lament the issues that have fallen outside the spotlight’s glare during the nationally watched campaign”:

About 17 percent of Alabamians live in poverty — the fifth-highest rate in the country — and the state’s violence-wracked prisons are jammed to 159 percent of their intended capacity. With budget troubles a chronic fact of life, spending on Medicaid, which has not been expanded, lags. Standardized test scores are among the nation’s lowest. Heart disease and diabetes are endemic.

The lack of debate about these issues is further evidence of how Moore has debased this election, and is hurting the very people he’s running to represent.

December 08, 2017

Trent Franks’s sexual harassment scandal is the strangest yet.

Franks announced that he was resigning effective immediately on Friday afternoon, after his wife was reportedly admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, the conservative congressman from Arizona acknowledged that he had “made certain individuals uncomfortable,” in a statement announcing that he planned to resign on January 31, 2018, to avoid a House ethics committee investigation into complaints that he had asked two staffers to act as pregnancy surrogates. In that statement Franks stated that he and his wife had trouble conceiving and suggested that this was all a simple misunderstanding, not harassment. Citing his lack of “familiarity and experience with the process,” he acknowledged that he “clearly became insensitive” when discussing how surrogacy “might affect others.”

Well, the details of Franks’s ask are coming out and “insensitivity” doesn’t really begin to cover them. Franks may have suggested sexual intercourse with the staffers. Per Politico:  

The sources said Franks approached two female staffers about acting as a potential surrogate for him and his wife, who has struggled with fertility issues for years. But the aides were concerned that Franks was asking to have sexual relations with them. It was not clear to the women whether he was asking about impregnating the women through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization. Franks opposes abortion rights as well as procedures that discard embryos.

The Associated Press is reporting, meanwhile, that Franks offered one of the women $5 million to carry his child. 

The story of Franks’s resignation—which began with the acknowledgment that he asked female staffers to carry his child—was bizarre to begin with. But now it appears that he may have used the rationale that his religious views required him to have unprotected extramarital sex with his staffers. 

Twenty-nine people are dead because of this coal baron. Now he’s running for Senate.

Don Blankenship is out of jail and ready to mingle. He donned his best upholstery-blue jacket, and entered West Virginia’s 2018 Republican primary race for Senate. But there are two problems: Blankenship is legally restricted to the state of Nevada until next May, and he’s the reason 29 coal miners are dead.

MSHA Scandal Ad - Website Version from Don Blankenship for U.S. Senate on Vimeo.

Does he have a chance? In fact, he might. Blankenship has mastered the art of victimhood, and as we’ve seen with Donald Trump and Roy Moore, Republican voters love a victim narrative. Blankenship has long maintained that the federal charges he faced were invented by the Obama administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). These claims are contested by the facts; The Washington Post reported in May that his company, Massey Energy, received 50 citations in March 2010 alone for safety violations at its Upper Big Branch mine. In April of that year, an explosion at the mine killed 29 workers, and a federal court found Blankenship culpable for failures to adhere to basic safety standards.

Senator Blankenship is still an unlikely possibility. West Virginia has a long tradition of radical organized labor, and Blankenship’s actions recall some of the most politically galvanizing moments in its history. He also told a court that his legal home is in Las Vegas, which is where he is bound to reside until one day after the Republican primary ends. Furthermore, his opponents can saturate West Virginia airwaves with any number of damning quotes. (A favorite: “If it weren’t for MSHA we’d blow ourselves up.”) But it’s unwise to completely count him out. The war on coal needs a villain, and Blankenship is an ideal vehicle to make sure that villain remains Barack Obama.

A big winner of the GOP’s tax bill? Foreign investors.

Donald Trump has claimed that the Republican tax bill will help the American middle class, despite widespread analysis to the contrary. The bill, which is currently in conference, includes provisions that slash the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. With many of the provisions that would benefit lower- and middle-income families expiring in 2025, most tax experts agree that the bill would effectively be a gift to the one percent and to shareholders.  

But according to Steve Rosenthal of the Tax Policy Center, the tax bill would also be a huge giveaway for foreign shareholders specifically. According to Rosenthal’s estimates, foreign investors own about 35 percent of U.S. stock. In a blog post, Rosenthal wrote that this could translate to $2 trillion in savings for foreign investors over the next 10 years, as corporations use the extra gains from the tax cuts to spread the wealth to shareholders. “This tax bill gives a huge windfall to foreign investors, and that’s not putting America first in my judgment,” Rosenthal told me.

Trump ran on an “America First” platform during the campaign, scapegoating immigrants for Americans’ economic woes, and he has continued to push his isolationist rhetoric throughout his presidency. He has come out against trade deals, like NAFTA and the TPP, asserting that they benefit other countries more than the United States. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” Trump said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit last month.

He again touted his “America First” rhetoric while speaking in Missouri last week, emphasizing the supposed benefits this tax bill will bring to American families. “A vote to cut taxes is a vote to put America first again. We want to do that. We want to put America first again. It’s time to take care of our workers, to protect our communities, and to rebuild our great country,” Trump said.

But the fact that an enormous chunk of the proposed tax cuts set to benefit foreign investors who are exempt from most U.S. taxes, while most middle-class Americans would see tax increases in the long term, says a lot about who Trump is actually putting first.

It’s weird how Trump’s campaign seems to have all these ties to WikiLeaks.

CNN is reporting that Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others in the Trump campaign received emails in September of 2016 “offering a decryption key and website address for hacked WikiLeaks documents.” The email preceded both the release of John Podesta’s hacked emails—which were made public hours after the Access Hollywood tape was published by The Washington Post—and WikiLeaks’s overtures to Trump Jr. over Twitter direct message.

It’s a careful story. The overture was sent by “Mike Erickson,” who congressional investigators have been unable to identify. It’s not clear if this was a serious solicitation, or something more banal. But the very existence of this communication is significant in and of itself: It’s yet another example of contact between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, and yet another example of the Trump campaign taking, at best, a passive approach to Russian interference on their behalf.

It’s another brick in the wall, in other words. Donald Trump Jr. said he had “no recollection” of the email earlier this week. But these excuses beggar belief. The Trump campaign was repeatedly in contact with WikiLeaks and other individuals with ties to Russia’s government and intelligence apparatus. In every instance, the high-ranking campaign officials involved have denied wrongdoing. But in aggregate, these instances portray a Trump campaign that was, if not actively colluding with Russia, happy to allow Russia and WikiLeaks do their dirty work.

Update: The Washington Post reports that CNN messed up. Looks like the email was by WikiLeaks after the Podesta dump, and led to those emails. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks were in a fair amount of contact.

December 07, 2017

Scott Pruitt is doing a good thing for once.

During his first-ever congressional oversight hearing on Thursday, the EPA administrator disclosed a surprising fact: The agency will hold more public hearings on its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan, former President Barack Obama’s regulations to limit carbon emissions from the power sector.

Pruitt’s disclosure comes one week after the agency held its first public hearing on the plan in the heart of coal country—Charleston, West Virginia—to hear from the people Pruitt said were “most affected” by the regulations. This drew strong criticism from people who live in largely poor, minority communities located near coal-fired power plants, who would likely see health improvements if the plan were to remain in place. Believing last week’s hearing would be the only opportunity for members of those frontline communities to speak publicly, national groups like the NAACP paid for people affected by pollution to fly in and testify. “The EPA made this difficult for us,” said Kayla Cox, who said she’s affected by coal ash pollution in her home state of North Carolina.It makes us think they genuinely do not care to have our input about what coal does to our quality of life.”

These subsequent hearings likely won’t change Pruitt’s mind; he’s made clear he wants to repeal the Clean Power Plan. But there is value in the rest of the country hearing from more members of these affected communities. The hearing in Wyoming may not draw many such people—it is a coal mining state like West Virginia, not a coal burning state—but the Kansas City hearing could (although it would have been more prudent to hold it in neighboring St. Louis, a city that has suffered significant environmental problems from Peabody Coal). And Pruitt will probably face a hostile audience in San Francisco, the liberal heart of climate-friendly California.

The EPA had said that it would consider holding more public hearings on repealing the Clean Power Plan, but many observers—me included—were skeptical. I’m happy to have been proven wrong.

Al Franken grudgingly announced his resignation.

The Democratic senator said on Thursday morning that he will resign from the Senate in “coming weeks.” “I may be resigning my seat, but I am not giving up my voice,” he said, before adding that Minnesotans deserve a senator who can dedicate “her” energy to representing their concerns. But the rest of Franken’s speech suggested that he hasn’t really come to terms with the accusations against him.

“All women deserve to be heard, and their experiences taken seriously,” he said. But he made it very clear that he was resigning reluctantly, and that he still believed that the Ethics Committee was the right “venue” to investigate the claims made against him. “Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently,” he asserted.

He described himself as an advocate for women and said, “I did not want to grow up wanting to be a politician. I came to this relatively late in life. I had to learn a lot on the fly, it wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always fun. This is hard thing to do with your life. There are a lot of long hours and late nights and hard lessons. And there is no guarantee that all your work and sacrifice will pay off.”

There isn’t, of course, even for politicians who never abuse their power. But Franken did abuse his power, first as an entertainer and later as a senator. And though Franken’s alleged actions don’t put him the same category as Roy Moore and Donald Trump, eight women have come forward to say he made their lives more difficult, more painful, than they ever needed to be. There is a vanishingly slim chance that these women are all liars, or that their memories simultaneously failed them.

Franken will “be fine,” as he said today. But his legacy is another matter.

The California wildfires are so “off the charts,” firefighters can only stand back and watch.

“We are in the beginning of a protracted wind event,” Ken Pimlott, the state’s fire chief, said on Wednesday. “There will be no ability to fight fires in these kinds of winds.” Those winds have reached 85 miles per hour in Ventura County. Meanwhile, today’s Burning Index, a number calculated daily by the Los Angeles Fire Department, measured 296. Any number over 162 is considered extreme.

The Santa Ana winds, which descend on the coast from the inland desert, are a common December phenomenon, though climate change may be making these winds drier. But it’s unusual to have wildfires this late in the season because of the November rains—which never came this year. The area is experiencing the eleventh driest early wet season on record, which, along with unprecedented brush growth after last winter’s heavy rains, fueled what has become the worst wildfire season on record. And relief could still be a week or more away: According to Weather Underground, “significant precipitation” isn’t expected until at least mid-December.

Americans aren’t buying the Republican tax scam.

The GOP Congress is rushing to finalize its legislation for a massive corporate tax cut, a bill that would also hike taxes on some and inflict disproportionate harm on Democratic constituencies. The GOP looks likely to get this done by Christmas, delivering Donald Trump his first legislative victory nearly a year into his presidency. But heading into a midterm election year, Republicans have failed to sell this legislative monstrosity to the American people.

“Over half disapprove of it—including four in 10 who disapprove strongly, and only one in five Americans expect their own taxes to go down,” according to a new CBS News poll. “Though the plan finds support from Republicans who believe it will help the economy overall, only one-third of Republicans expect their own taxes to go down. Large majorities of all political stripes believe the plan will help corporations and the wealthy, but only one in three believe it will help the middle class.” On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that conservative groups are even failing to sell the tax legislation to likeminded voters:

Not only do a majority of Americans doubt it is good policy, but people in conservative areas of the country have low expectations that it would do anything to help them, new polling has found.

In counties where Mr. Trump performed exceptionally well — that he won but Mr. Obama carried in 2012, or where he ran 20 percent ahead of what Mitt Romney received in 2012 — only 17 percent said they expect to pay less in taxes, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Another 25 percent said they expected their family would actually pay higher taxes.

To be sure, most Republicans support the tax bill. The CBS poll showed 70 percent of them believe it will help the economy, and “more than three in four Republicans say the plan is fair to people like them, a sentiment that cuts across income levels, suggesting that their views are driven more by the prospects for the wider economy.” If Trump claims tax reform as a success on the campaign trail next year, partisanship will work its magic and his supporters will believe him—even those who will be hurt by the bill. Yet its broad unpopularity, especially as it pertains to the middle class, suggests Democrats might easily enough convince swing voters of the scam that it is.