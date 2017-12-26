Menu
Magazine

AFP/Getty

Donald Trump has spent a third of the year hanging out at his private clubs.

Trump routinely attacked President Barack Obama for taking too much time off, mocking his “work ethic” and suggesting that his golfing habit made him “worse than Carter.” But in his first year as president, Trump has had considerably more leisure time than his predecessor had: By the end of August, he had already taken three times as many vacation days as Obama did during the same period in his first term.

But the scandal here isn’t about the amount of Trump’s vacation time; even presidents need a break. The scandal is where he’s taken those vacations. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Trump has spent a third of his first year in office at properties he owns, including 40 days at his golf course in Bedminister, New Jersey, and 40 days at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. On the rare occasion he’s in Washington, D.C., for the weekend, he decamps to the Trump golf course in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

These vacations have cost taxpayers millions. Trump’s flights to Mar-a-Lago alone have cost at least $6 million, the Journal reported. And that number doesn’t include the high security costs these visits incur. CNN reported in October that the Secret Service was paying Trump tens of thousands of dollars in “hotel costs” over the course of the year to cover expenses at Mar-a-Lago.

Aside from the cost to taxpayers, these visits also create serious conflicts of interest. Mar-a-Lago, a private club, has doubled its initiation fee for new members to $200,000. Members of the club can expect to meet—and lobby—Trump on various issues, which makes that “initiation fee” look an awful lot like self-dealing.

U.S. Coast Guard/Getty

Trump might love oil even more than coal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Trump administration plans to relax safety regulations for offshore oil producers that were put in place after the historic BP oil spill in 2010. The action comes at the direct request of the oil industry, according to the Journal, which claims the rollback will save the industry “more than $900 million over the next 10 years.” Those savings will come from the elimination of “burdensome” safety requirements:

The proposed rule would relax requirements to stream real-time data on oil-production operations to facilities onshore, where they currently are available to be reviewed by government regulators. It also would strike a provision requiring third-party inspectors of critical equipment—like the blowout preventer that failed in the Deepwater Horizon case—be certified by [The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement].

This is just the latest regulatory rollback not only for the fossil fuel industry, but for oil in particular. The tax bill signed into law last week allows oil production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which had previously been off-limits due to dangerous, icy conditions and ecologically sensitive environment. The bill’s corporate tax cut is also expected to add $1 billion in profits to U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies. And here’s a short list of other actions the Trump administration has taken at the oil industry’s request:

  • In February, Trump repealed a regulation that required oil companies to disclose any payments made to foreign governments.
  • Trump signed an executive order in April “to expand offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, as well as assess whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in the Pacific and Atlantic.”
  • Regulations to reduce emissions of methane—a powerful greenhouse gas—were put on hold for one year while the Trump administration considers weakening or repealing them.
  • Trump’s Interior Department is speeding up the approval process for oil and gas companies that want to lease on public lands, and ordering more lease sales in general.
  • Upon taking office, Trump approved both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. (The future Keystone XL remains unclear.)

Trump is bolstering coal as well as oil. His administration ended the moratorium on new coal leasing on public lands, for example, and is beginning to repeal numerous regulations on the disposal of toxic coal waste. But most of his environmental actions affect all fossil fuels, and the tax bill only included specific provisions to bolster oil; nothing there for coal. So while the president’s favorite public relations stunt may be parading coal miners in front of television cameras, his policies suggest what his favorite fossil fuel really is.

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Trump is “back to work,” which means he’s back to watching Fox and Friends and rage-tweeting.

Having saved Christmas, Trump on Monday night tweeted that “tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!” True to his word, he was back to his old self on Tuesday morning, tweeting misinformation about Obamacare and the Russia investigation.

The GOP tax reform did not repeal Obamacare, as Trump has repeatedly claimed since the bill’s passage. The Affordable Care Act is still a law. The bill does zero out the penalty for failing to sign up, which may result in fewer people covered and higher premiums. But the individual mandate is just one part of a huge and complex law that includes Medicaid expansion, subsidies for people who buy coverage on the Obamacare exchanges, and strict coverage requirements for insurers. It will take a lot more than a weakened individual mandate to effectively repeal Obamacare.

Trump followed the above tweet with yet more falsehoods:

The Steele Dossier was not, as Trump claims, the basis for investigating potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential campaign. The FBI has been investigating those possible ties since the summer of 2016. The dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed in January and remains largely unverified, did provide a roadmap for the FBI’s investigation, resulting in guilty pleas from former Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

But Trump may have an ulterior motive in misrepresenting the origins of the investigation. Republicans are publicly trying to discredit Mueller’s investigation, and a “group of House Republicans has gathered secretly for weeks in the Capitol in an effort to build a case that senior leaders of the Justice Department and FBI improperly—and perhaps criminally—mishandled the contents” of the Steele dossier, according to Politico. So Trump is really just pushing the party line, one that’s sure to grow even louder in 2018.

Jim Watson/Getty

Orrin Hatch doesn’t seem to realize his hometown paper hates him.

On Monday, the 83-year-old Republican senator from Utah was named “Utahn of the Year” by The Salt Lake Tribune, the state’s largest daily newspaper. Hatch celebrated the news on Twitter, while also suggesting that the state’s lieutenant governor, Spencer Cox, and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert were deserving of the honor:

It would appear that Hatch did not read the paper’s accompanying editorial, in which the Tribune explained that this annual designation is for the person who has “had the biggest impact. For good or for ill.” The editors then made clear that, in Hatch’s case, it was for ill:

The selection of Sen. Orrin G. Hatch as the 2017 Utahn of the Year has little to do with the fact that, after 42 years, he is the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, that he has been a senator from Utah longer than three-fifths of the state’s population has been alive.

It has everything to do with recognizing:

—Hatch’s part in the dramatic dismantling of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

—His role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in passing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

—His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.

It’s possible that Hatch only read an accompanying straight news article about his selection, which noted Hatch’s “big wins” in 2017: his role in shrinking two national monuments in Utah, pushing through the Republican tax bill, and eliminating Obamacare’s individual mandate. “This is pretty hard to beat, I have to admit,” Hatch told the paper about the year he’d had.

The Tribune’s editorial board, however, used those “wins” to make a case for Hatch to retire. “It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career,” it read. “If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him.”

Update: Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said in an email that his boss’ tweet “was tongue-in-cheek,” adding, “Everyone celebrates Christmas differently. We all sincerely hope the members of the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board find joy this holiday season in something beyond baselessly attacking the service and integrity of someone who given 40 years for the people of Utah, and served as one of the most effective lawmakers of all time.”

December 22, 2017

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

The National Park Service has scrubbed 92 documents about climate change from its website.

The documents, which described the climate action plans for nearly 100 parks that are members of the agency’s Climate Friendly Parks program, disappeared from an NPS webpage by Wednesday, according to the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. The page now says, “These documents are temporarily unavailable for download while we work to make them compliant with newly revised 2018 federal accessibility standards.”

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, federal agencies have been deleting many mentions of climate change from their websites. However, as Vox reported, there is “plenty of language that still acknowledges humanity’s impact on the climate and the imperative to combat it.” That included this page on the NPS website, which describes how “rapid climate change challenges national parks in ways we’ve never seen before.” Though the climate action plans are gone from the NPS website, there’s no indication that the Climate Friendly Parks program is going to end.

NPS did not respond to a request for comment, but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who oversees NPS, is a known climate-change denier who reportedly is silencing mentions of climate change. Last month, after the Joshua Tree National Park tweeted that an “overwhelming consensus—over 97%—of climate scientists agree that human activity is the driving force behind today’s rate of global temperature increase,” he brought the superintendent of the park from California to D.C. just to reprimand him, according to The Hill. Zinke didn’t formally discipline David Smith, but “made it clear to Smith that the Trump administration doesn’t want national parks to put out official communications on climate change,” the report stated.

December 21, 2017

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

It didn’t take long for corporations to take advantage of the tax bill for PR.

Hours after the House and Senate passed a tax bill that dramatically reduced the corporate tax rate, a slew of corporations, including Boeing, AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Comcast, announced bonuses, increased wages, and capital expenditure increases. The move was greeted by Republicans and others in the business community as proof that the tax bill wouldn’t just go to paying for stock buybacks—it would trickle down to workers, just as the GOP promised. “This is exciting stuff. This is good. This is not just a whole bunch of guys saying I can buy back a lot of stock here and jazz up my numbers through financial engineering,” banking analyst Dick Bove told CNBC. “This is a bunch of business leaders saying we can use this tax benefit to grow our company, keep our loyal employees and assist the community.”

But that’s not what’s really happening. The moves announced yesterday were all in the works before the tax bill passed. Wells Fargo, for instance, has announced similar minimum wage increases for the last two years; other changes would have been negotiated with unions and would have been in the works for quite a while. By announcing these changes now, these corporations will gain favor with the Trump administration and the GOP and some good PR.

And that good PR may come in handy down the line, when it becomes clear that the promises of trickle down growth never materialize. Aside from having nothing to do with the passage of the tax bill, this level of spending—$1,000 bonuses, for example—are a drop in the bucket, compared to the windfall these corporations can expect. And they won’t use that new money to invest in workers or infrastructure. They’ll use it to buy back stock and jazz up numbers through financial engineering.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Bannon will make us nostalgic for President Trump.

You would think that helping elect Trump as president would be achievement enough for the former White House adviser. But Bannon, as Gabriel Sherman reveals in a eye-opening Vanity Fair profile, has an ever bigger goal in mind: becoming president himself. The thought of Bannon, who has no previous political experience, winning the presidency might sound absurd. But after Trump, anything is possible.

One big reason Bannon wants to run is that he feels the Trump revolution has been squashed by the Republican establishment, led by Mitch McConnell. Running for president would be part of a wider program to get Trump-style insurgents to conquer the GOP. In Sherman’s account, Bannon also comes across as an autodidactic know-it-all who hates to play second fiddle. As Sherman reports:

In October, Bannon called an adviser and said he would consider running for president if Trump doesn’t run for re-election in 2020. Which Bannon has told people is a realistic possibility....

While Bannon praised Trump during our conversations—he said he’s the best orator since William Jennings Bryan—he doesn’t deny he was unhappy in the White House. “It was always a job,” he said. “I realize in hindsight I was just a staffer, and I’m not a good staffer. I had influence, I had a lot of influence, but just influence.”

If he becomes president, Bannon will have a lot more than just influence.

Courtesy of Congressman Louie Gohmert

We will never be rid of the Uranium One “scandal.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the Department of Justice to review evidence in its dormant investigation of the role of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the approval of a deal that allowed United States companies to sell uranium to Russia’s state atomic energy company. In 2010, Uranium One was given approval by multiple federal agencies to sell a majority stake to Rosatom, the Russian energy company.

Sessions’s move comes after President Trump routinely alleged that the “real Russia story” involves Uranium One, not collusion between his campaign and the Russian government in 2016. “That’s your Russia story,” Trump said in October. “That’s your real Russia story. Not a story where they talk about collusion—and there was none. It was a hoax. Your real Russia story is uranium.”

The problem, however, is that the Uranium One story was resolved a long time ago. Republicans have alleged that the State Department, then run by Hillary Clinton, allowed the deal to proceed after people connected with Uranium One donated millions to the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit run at the time by Clinton’s husband. Republicans also allege that it essentially gave Russia control over American uranium. Clinton, however, never approved the sale—it was evaluated by a committee of nine federal agencies before being approved by the president. The vast majority of the donations to the Clinton Foundation, moreover, came from one person connected to Uranium One—who sold his stake in the company three years before the deal in question.

The real reason that Uranium One won’t go away, however, is that another, real Russia scandal is here to stay: Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Resuscitating this pseudo-scandal gives Trump and his allies in Congress and the media a tool with which to obfuscate and equivocate. By focusing on Uranium One, Trump can claim that he is the victim of a political witch hunt, while the real Russia colluder—the currently powerless Hillary Clinton—walks free.

Someone tell Ivanka Trump that you still can’t file your tax returns on a “postcard.”

As Republicans celebrate the passing of a tax bill that will disproportionately benefit the rich (and will even benefit Republican lawmakers directly), Trump told Americans this morning that she is “really looking forward to doing a lot of traveling in April when people realize the effect that this has.”

Trump seemingly forgot that, since the tax plan wouldn’t be implemented until 2018, Americans would file their 2017 returns in pretty much the same way. But the real problem is that she also claimed that “the vast majority” of Americans will be able to file their taxes on a single postcard, perpetuating an idea that many tax experts have said is not exactly true.

“It’s kind of crazy to say you can file on a postcard when, first, no one is going to put their Social Security number on a postcard” Mark Mazur, a director of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, told Reuters.

Republicans have been using the “postcard” image to sell a plan that they claimed would simplify the tax code. Since 2016, Paul Ryan has carried around a mockup of a postcard to illustrate how simple the tax code would be through Republican reform. In November, as Republicans unveiled their tax plan, President Donald Trump kissed a tax return “postcard” prop. But in fact, they have actually made tax filing more complicated for many.

“The whole purpose of tax reform is to eliminate tax breaks to simplify the tax code and reduce rates,” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in Washington, told The New York Times. “But from what I can see, they only repeal one significant tax break, and very few if any tiny ones.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Are Democrats overconfident about the politics of the tax bill?

Washington Post reporter James Hohmann got an earful from Democrats on Wednesday after he suggested in his Daily 202 newsletter that the Republican tax bill, which awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, is likely to become popular next year. “In the two-and-a-half years I’ve been writing the 202, I’ve never received so much pushback,” he wrote on Thursday. “Top operatives at all the relevant Democratic committees and outside groups, as well as the most prominent progressive pollsters in town and campaign managers in the states, argued passionately that the tax bill is not going to become a winner for the GOP.” Most Americans benefiting from the tax cuts won’t save much money, these Democrats said, and voters will realize the bill benefits the rich and corporations at their expense.

Trump is touting the tax bill as a historic legislative victory, but that may well make it toxic—just 37 percent of Americans approve of the president, and they’re not going to love the fact that Trump could personally save millions of dollars thanks to this legislation. Trump is also bragging that Republicans “essentially repealed Obamacare,” but a majority of Americans approve of the health care law. As the Pew Research Center reported last week, “Overall support for the health care law also has grown since last year. Currently, 56% of the public approves of the law while 38% disapproves.” Though a Politico/Morning Consult poll this week showed voters divided over the tax bill, Politico noted the survey “stands in contrast to other public surveys that show majorities in opposition to the bill.”

Still, there’s reason for caution. As Los Angeles Times political columnist George Skelton wrote on Thursday, “No one really knows how the Republican tax plan will play out. Few even seem to know precisely what’s in it.” Earlier this month, The Washington Monthly’s Nancy LeTourneau argued thatRepublicans Won’t Pay a Price for Passing This Horrendous Tax Bill,” because its passage would give Republicans two clear political benefits: “1. The fact that they finally passed a major piece of legislation, and 2. The ability to crow about giving people a tax cut with zero accountability on that assertion until 2019.”

But even if the tax bill doesn’t help them politically, the Democrats are still expected to drub the Republicans in next year’s midterm elections. They’ve now got a double-digit lead over Republicans on the generic ballot, thanks largely to the public’s historic disapproval of the president. If Democrats can’t be sure this tax bill will help them next fall, the GOP can’t be confident it will save them either.

December 20, 2017

Mike Pence groveling before Donald Trump is painful to watch.

In 2016, Trump supporter Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who would go on to become a short-lived White House adviser, divulged why Trump gets so much satisfaction from displays of bootlicking. “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” Manigault-Newman said in an interview with Frontline. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

This insight was vindicated today in a remarkable cabinet meeting. After Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson offered a prayer, Trump invited his Vice President Mike Pence “to say a few words.” Pence prostrated himself with relish. “You’ve restored American credibility on the world stage,” Pence gushed. “You’ve signed more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history. You’ve unleashed American energy. You’ve spurred an optimism in this country that is setting records.”

There have long been rumors that Pence is angling for Trump’s job. But with the president on the verge of signing a big tax reform package, it looks like he’s firmly in charge—and taking his revenge on his doubters.