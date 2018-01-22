Menu
Magazine

Drew Angerer/Getty

The government shutdown has revealed the GOP’s true position on the DREAMers.

The shutdown has entered its third day and the two parties are at an impasse. Republicans say they won’t consider immigration reform until Democrats help them reopen the government. Democrats say they won’t reopen the government until Republicans pledge to hold a vote to protect those 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Both sides are blaming each other, but the cause for this logjam is simple. In September, President Trump ended DACA but claimed that he wanted to protect the DREAMers. Most Republicans have publicly maintained that they do not want to see these people deported. But at the same time, they have used the DREAMers as hostages, threatening to abandon them if Democrats don’t agree to a string of tougher immigration measures.

The closer Congress gets to a March deadline to resolve the issue, the more valuable that bargaining chip becomes. If they hammer out an agreement to the DACA issue now, they will lose the leverage to extract more severe concessions from Democrats.

Republicans, in other words, are trying to have it both ways. They don’t want to seem heartless, so they publicly maintain that they are negotiating in good faith to protect the DREAMers. But they also want to keep their legal status in limbo for as long as possible. The Republicans are less interested in the fate of these 800,000 individuals than in using them to get hardline policies on immigration.

Conservatives’ favorite climate-change denier has died.

John Coleman, a television meteorologist who co-founded the Weather Channel, passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. He had a six-decade broadcasting career, including a stint as the first weather forecaster on ABC’s Good Morning America, but late in life became known for his crusade against the truth about global warming.

His disbelief in climate change was revealed in 2007, when Coleman noticed NBCUniversal had cut the studio lights during portions of a football game in honor of environmentalism. The stunt angered Coleman, and he wrote a blog post calling global warming “the greatest scam in history. I am amazed, appalled and highly offended by it,” he wrote. “Global Warming: It is a SCAM.”

Coleman was a television meteorologist, not a climatologist; he didn’t even hold a degree in meteorology. But conservative publications began to cite him as if he were an authority on climate science. His biggest break came in 2014, when both CNN and Fox News invited him to speak on his global warming views. Fox New billed him as a “top meteorologist.” On CNN, Coleman proclaimed, “Hello America, there is no global warming.”

Since then, Coleman has been a favorite source for Breitbart, the Daily Caller, and Alex Jones’s InfoWars. In September, Fox News quoted him in an article claiming (falsely) that recent extreme weather events had nothing to with climate change:

It was “an unusual confluence of events,” said Weather Channel founder John Coleman, “but it was certainly not unprecedented.”

The Weather Channel has rebuked its former cofounder. In a statement in 2014, the channel said the “Earth’s climate is indeed warming,” adding, “Researchers overwhelmingly agree that the main cause of recent global warming is the addition of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere (primarily carbon dioxide) through the burning of fossil fuels.” In Coleman’s final tweet, he called this “the most invalid claim ever.”

January 19, 2018

Bryan R. Smith/Getty

Trump has tried to restrict science almost 100 times already.

There are 91 entries on Columbia Law School’s “Silencing Science Tracker,” a searchable database released Friday that intends to document every instance of information censorship or restriction since President Donald Trump was elected. If this is an accurate tally, that means there’s been some kind of attempt to limit government scientific information once every week in Trump’s America.

The online resource is a joint project of Columbia’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law and the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit originally created in 2011 to defend scientists from what at the time seemed like the biggest threat facing the climate science community: legal attacks against individual scientists by conservative groups. The group’s priorities have shifted somewhat since Trump’s election. “Political and ideological attacks on science have a long and shameful history, and such attacks are the most dangerous when carried out or condoned by government authorities,” said Lauren Kurtz, CSLDF’s executive director.

To be included in the Silencing Science Tracker, a federal government action must have the effect of “prohibiting scientific research, education or discussion, or the publication or use of scientific information,” the site says. The tracker divides actions into six broad categories, and includes Trump’s appointments of unqualified nominees to science-related posts, the removal of various climate references from executive agency websites, and suspensions on scientific research. The category with the most entries is “government censorship,” which includes 40 instances when the administration changed website content, restricted public communication by scientists, or made data more difficult to access.

Trump isn’t censoring all government science, though. This week, NASA released global temperature data showing 2017 to be the second-hottest year on record.

Jeff Swensen / Getty

If the government shuts down, Donald Trump is to blame.

With hours to go until the government shuts down, surprisingly little is happening in Washington. Negotiations are at a standstill and neither party seems to be facing the potential crisis with any sense of urgency. Instead, Republicans and Democrats are testing out messaging blaming the other party for the disaster to come.

There is, with any shutdown, more than enough blame to go around. But this mess is particularly one of Donald Trump’s making. The stage was set when Trump unnecessarily announced that he was ending the DACA program that protected undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States at a young age. While various proposals have been floated to protect these young immigrants—a move that, at least publicly, has broad bipartisan support—Trump has sided with Republican hardliners, demanding that funding for a border wall be included in any package that codifies DACA and keeps the government open. On Thursday he even negotiated directly with the House’s Freedom Caucus on a continuing resolution.

The odd thing about all of this is that last week Trump got what he had professed to want—a deal that would protect DACA and include wall funding. For Republicans, it was a big win. Despite having little leverage, they were able to extract a number of concessions, including over $1 billion in funding for the wall. This is exactly the kind of face-saving compromise that is supposed to win out in these situations.

But Trump tore that deal up for not having enough wall funding. He has now created a situation in which he will shut down the government over the issue—putting hundreds of thousands temporarily out of work and leaving hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the lurch. Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, deserve a great deal of blame for their lack of internal discipline and their refusal to compromise with Democrats. But they’re in this situation because of President Trump’s impulsive, self-defeating acts.

Syfy

Donald Trump has a crippling fear of sharks.

Thanks to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, we at last know the president’s kryptonite: sharks. Trump hates sharks, according to a 2011 In Touch interview with Daniels. The Guardian has the summary:

According to Clifford, Trump invited her to his hotel room at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006. When she arrived there, she said, he was wearing “pajama pants” and watching the Discovery Channel’s yearly Shark Week on television.

“The strangest thing about that night – this was the best thing ever,” Clifford said, describing the businessman’s fasciation with a special about a shipwreck. “It was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.

“He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.”

In fact, before he decided to run for president, he almost played the president in Syfy’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! Perhaps instead of pretend-killing a shark, Trump, a climate change denier, became president so he could actually kill sharks by allowing the oceans to boil. But the sharks aren’t going anywhere, as Trump himself once admitted:

Sharks are magnificent beasts that frankly deserve more than one week a year dedicated to them. That Trump fears them so much should only increase their reputation. At the very least, this has the makings of a solid premise for a new Sharknado movie where the sharks save America.

January 18, 2018

JIM WATSON / Getty Images

Barack Obama has a Donald Trump dilemma.

The former president generally laid low during Donald Trump’s first year in the White House. He issued statements on policy issues, campaigned for Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia, and recorded a robocall for Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Mostly, though, Obama counseled Democrats behind the scenes.

“But with the midterms approaching,” Politico reported on Thursday, “people close to him say he’ll shift into higher gear: campaigning, focusing his endorsements on down-ballot candidates, and headlining fundraisers. He’ll activate his 15,000-member campaign alumni association for causes and candidates he supports — including the 40 who are running for office themselves. He’s already strategizing behind the scenes with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and Eric Holder, who’s chairing his redistricting effort.”

“Throughout,” Politico added, “Obama is determined not to become the foil that he can see President Donald Trump clearly wants, and resist being the face of the Resistance for his own party.The former president is expected to wait until this fall to resume campaigning, and continue to avoid speaking his successor’s name in public, “barring a major national crisis that he’d set as his standard for going directly Trump, aware that he can only cross that barrier once for it to have real meaning.” Obama feels “vindicated” that his absence last year allowed a new generation of Democrats to raise their profile.

You can understand his dilemma: Obama remains the most unifying figure in a Democratic Party still somewhat divided by Hillary Clinton’s presidential primary fight with Bernie Sanders. No Democrat, with the possible exception of former First Lady Michelle Obama, more effectively criticized Trump in 2016, which is why I initially thought he should shun the political norm that former presidents don’t criticize their successors directly.

But one of the benefits of the Democratic Party lacking a clear leader is Trump doesn’t have a clear foil. He launches an attack on New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand one day and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren the next. He’s still tweeting about “Crooked Hillary.” Perhaps, then, Obama is justified in treading carefully. He’s valuable to rally Democrats in this crucial year, but right to let the party look to the future.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

If CHIP loses funding, the Republican Party is to blame.

A government shutdown looms, and the GOP’s solution has been to ask Democrats to choose between equally inhumane proposals. At Vox, Dylan Scott explains:

So Republicans, after months of criticism and a stalemate over how to pay for CHIP, have decided to turn the tables: They attached a six-year CHIP extension to their short-term spending bill in an attempt to deter Democrats from shutting down the federal government this week over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which the two parties still haven’t agree on how to fix.

If Democrats reject this—and so far the party seems united in its determination to do just that—the government shuts down. Keep in mind that the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides health coverage to some 10 million kids, is nearly universally popular, and that extending it costs the government little; extending now, in fact, would actually save the government money. So the usual fiscal excuses don’t apply.

The GOP’s willingness to hold CHIP hostage is instructive: It opposes welfare for reasons that have nothing to do with the deficit. It’s easy to hold something hostage when you know it matters more to everyone else than it does to you.

Pool/Getty

Donald Trump will never give up on The Wall.

On Wednesday, Chief of Staff John Kelly sat down with Fox News’s Bret Baier and made the case that he was the adult in the room. The gist was that the president may be uninformed and immature, but Kelly was informed and mature. To illustrate this fact, Kelly used his conversations with Congress about Trump’s central campaign promise: The Wall.

As we talked about things—where this president is and how much he wants to deal with this DACA issue and take it away—I told them that, you know, there’s been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through as a campaign. And I pointed out to all of the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed. But this president, if you’ve seen what he’s done, he has changed the way that he’s looked at a number of things. ... So he has evolved in the way he’s looked at things. Campaign to governing are two different things, and this president is very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible.

Trump responded by implicitly blasting his chief of staff for suggesting that he has “evolved” on the issue.

The Wall was a quintessential campaign promise in that it was largely symbolic. Insisting that the United States (or, sometimes, Mexico) build a costly and expensive border wall was a supposed “common sense” proposal—never mind that it’s ineffective—meant to illustrate the difference between Trump and the bureaucrats dictating immigration policy. But Trump has never grasped the subtlety of his own messaging and has continued to insist on a literal wall.

The irony of these tweets is that it’s clear that Trump still isn’t “fully informed” about his signature promise or who will pay for it. There has been an expectation that, at some point, the president would have to recognize its infeasibility. But it looks like that won’t happen anytime soon.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Why is Trump censoring some agencies’ climate science, but not others’?

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are holding an annual joint press conference on Thursday to announce global temperature data for the year 2017. Every year, the conclusion is pretty much the same: The planet is too hot, it’s getting hotter, and humans are to blame. This year’s announcement is no different. According to NASA, 2017 was the second-hottest year on record; according to NOAA, it’s the third hottest. (Both agencies say that the five warmest years on record have all occurred since 2010.)

While this annual announcement is predictable, this year was the first time the government’s temperature data was released under President Donald Trump. Some wondered whether Trump, a climate-science denier, would attempt to censor or alter this data. Would he order scientists to soften information that might undermine his policy agenda, like President George W. Bush did? Would he prevent government scientists who compiled the data from speaking with certain media outlets, which Bush also did?

In short: No. Thursday’s announcement went off without controversy. The data was released. The scientists were made available for questions. I asked whether Trump’s people were involved in the data’s analysis or release. “We’ve done this exactly the way we’ve always done,” NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt said. “We’ve had no imput from any political appointees.”

On the one hand, this is good news—just as it was when Trump didn’t censor a major federal report in November that detailed humans’ responsibility for global warming. Political officials from the Trump administration may still be interfering with science at regulatory agencies at regulatory agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Interior, but at least they’ve left non-regulatory science agencies like NASA and NOAA alone.

And yet, one can’t help but wonder why Trump is leaving NASA and NOAA alone. The Bush administration interfered with regulatory and non-regulatory science agencies alike because it wanted the public to think that its environmental and public health policies were based on solid evidence. They feared what would happen if NASA or NOAA contradicted them on climate science. They considered science a powerful tool in shaping public opinion.

But when it comes to climate and the environment, Trump officials are only interfering with agencies like EPA and Interior, where sound science is often a legal requirement for regulatory decisions. In other words, the Trump administration recognizes that science is powerful in a legal sense, but seems less interested in using science to shape public opinion.

At any time you like, you can visit a website controlled by Donald Trump and learn not only that the planet is rapidly warming, but that there’s a scientific consensus that humans are the primary cause. You can watch stunning videos of ice melt in Greenland and Antarctica. From 1880 to the present day, you can watch the earth turn from a blue marble to an orange sphere freckled with red.

And yet, 32 percent of Americans still don’t believe global warming is caused by human activity; 38 percent don’t believe that changes are happening now; and climate change remains at the near-bottom of the public’s priority list. If the scientists who put a man on the moon and orbited a satellite around Saturn can’t change that, it’s hard to see what could.

January 17, 2018

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump’s war against workers continues.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the Department of Labor has proposed a rule that would allow employers to take employee tips, and does not require them to redistribute the funds. The biggest losers, EPI calculates, would be women:

In other words, nearly 80 percent of the tips that would be taken by employers as a result of this rule would come out of the pockets of women and their families. (The specific share, calculated from unrounded numbers, is 78.7 percent.) Because women are both more likely to be tipped workers and to earn lower wages, this rule would disproportionately harm them.

No word yet on how Ivanka Trump, who has presented herself as a prominent defender of working women, has taken this news. But the Department of Labor’s latest bit of rule-making isn’t an isolated incident. The administration wants to adjust the salary threshold for an Obama-era overtime rule; if it succeeds in raising the threshold, lower-wage workers will find themselves in possession of shrinking bank accounts. Trump also used his executive authority to roll back a number of regulations that would have protected worker safety. As his son Eric reminded us Wednesday morning, green is the only color Trump sees.

Zach Gibson/Getty

Republicans are this close to shooting themselves in the foot.

Congress has until Friday to reach a budget deal that would keep the government open. But with the clock ticking, a deal does not seem close. President Trump’s “shithole” comments have set negotiations back in the Senate on provisions related to DACA. In the House, meanwhile, Republicans are effectively negotiating with themselves. But in both chambers, the same fundamental dynamic is playing out. Republicans control the government, but hardline factions within the party, which are decrying any immigration compromise included in the spending bill as “amnesty,” are effectively holding the negotiations hostage.

In the Senate, these tensions boiled over on Tuesday in a hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. While Democrats grilled Nielsen about what was said in the “shithole” meeting, Republican Lindsey Graham, who had reached an immigration deal with Democrat Dick Durbin last week, said that the shutdown negotiations had turned into a “shitstorm.” His colleague Tom Cotton, meanwhile, criticized the Durbin-Graham compromise as “mass amnesty.”

In the House, things are even worse. Unlike the Senate, there are enough Republicans in the House to pass a bill without Democratic votes. But the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus has once again emerged as a roadblock. On Tuesday evening, conservatives in the House revolted against a compromise bill pushed by Paul Ryan that would extend government funding for another month and include funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years—a compromise that could win support from Democrats in both chambers and avert a shutdown.

Conservatives are pushing a deal that would fund the government for a month and the Pentagon for a year—a deal that would make hardliners less willing to budge if the government were to shut down in a month over DACA. But Senate Democrats, who are increasingly pushing for a fix for DACA now, have no reason to take that deal.

All of these factors—Trump’s “shithole” comments, Democratic anxiety over DACA, the revolt of Republican hardliners—have made a government shutdown more likely than it was a week ago, when a compromise seemed near. With two days to go until the deadline, there’s little bringing the factions within the Republican Party together.