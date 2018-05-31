Trump pardons right-wing commentator who made illegal campaign donation.
On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump announced that he’s pardoning Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative pundit who was convicted in 2014 of making an illegal donation to Republican Wendy Long’s 2012 Senate campaign:
This is the latest example of Trump turning the presidential pardon into a partisan weapon. Previously Trump pardonedSheriff Joe Arpaioand former Dick Cheney adviser Scooter Libby, both cases where right-wing ideology and Republican partisanship was more salient than mercy or justice.
With so many of members of Trump’s own circle becoming entangled in the legal system thanks to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the president is signalling that political loyalty will be rewarded. As MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted:
Using the pardon power in so brazenly political manner is one of Trump’s major legal innovations, a breaking of norms which will cause lasting damage to the political system.
During the May 30, 2018, Executive Committee meeting of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) Board of Trustees, new information confirmed this morning was presented regarding the handling of an allegation of sexual abuse against a student during Dr. Paige Patterson’s presidency at another institution and resulting issues connected with statements to the Board of Trustees that are inconsistent with SWBTS’s biblically informed core values.
Patterson had served as the school’s president until earlier this month. Public outrage over Patterson’s comments on sexual harassment and sexuality—he had preached that abused women should not divorce violent husbands, and described a 16-year-old girl as “built” and “very attractive” in a sermon illustration—originally encouraged seminary trustees to accelerate his retirement. But Patterson retained a salary, the title of president emeritus, and free on-campus housing.
Later reporting by The Washington Post revealed that Patterson, as president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, told a rape victim to forgive her assailant and discouraged her from filing a police report. Female graduates of SWBTS also told me that Patterson fostered a discriminatory environment on campus, and once delivered a sermon that seemed to blame immodest women for their own sexual abuse.
Is Trump lying about why he fired Comey, or did he simply forget?
The mainstream media has been having an extended debate about when it is appropriate to label President Donald Trump a liar. While Trump undeniably tells many falsehoods, there is good reason to be cautious given we can’t know Trump’s subjective state. What could be a lie might also just be delusion or ignorance.
Trump’s latest tweet provides a good example of the dilemma:
This directly contradicts what Trump told Lester Holt in an interview last May on NBC News:
Last May, The New York Timesreported that the day after Comey lost his job, Trump told the Russian ambassador, “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”
Trump’s tweet thus contradicts both is earlier statement and reporting. But is it fair to say he’s a liar? Perhaps he’s merely forgetful?
On Wednesday, the president tweeted about a meeting he had with the celebrated cosmetic mogul:
Kardashian met with Trump to push for prison reform and also to ask for a pardon for a long serving prisoner. As The New York Timesreports, Kardashian has become a champion of Alice Johnson, “a 63-year-old Tennessee woman who, according to the nonprofit project Can-Do, was sentenced in 1996 to life in prison on charges related to cocaine possession and money laundering.”
Advocating for prison reform with Trump is a fruitless task. Although Trump has made some gestures in the direction of reform, notably by tasking his son-in-law Jared Kushner with the job of overhauling the criminal justice system, there is no sign that this White House can deliver on its promises. Too many Republicans, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, are wedded to a lock-them-up-and-throw-away-the-keys worldview.
Still, the lesser but valuable goal of pardoning individual prisoners can pay dividends. Celebrities of all sorts, whether in Hollywood, the music industry, or sports, should stop shunning Trump and leverage their fame to help individual prisoners. Trump clearly loves famous people of all stripes and seems willing to grant their wishes in exchange for a photo-op. Trump pardoned the late boxer Jack Johnson at the behest of actor Sylvester Stallone.
Unlike making policy, pardoning is something Trump can do easily. It would be preferable if he had a more systematic agenda, but he should be encouraged to exercise the presidential pardoning power for cases that go outside his preferred ambit of partisanship (as with his with pardons of Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Dick Cheney adviser Scooter Libby).
One argument against meeting Trump is that giving him a photo-op helps him politically and normalizes his presidency. But it’s unlikely that pardoning individuals will sway voters. Further, Trump is already president and has genuine power. Instead of worrying about normalization, the better path is trying to push him to use his authority in a positive way, however small.
The First Lady has not been seen in public in nearly three weeks. This absence has fueled baseless and mostly absurd conspiracy theories that something has happened to her. Melania Trump has always liked her privacy and there is no reason why she need be in public: The First Lady is an essentially decorative and optional role.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted:
Suffice to say, this is not the type of tweet to convince the suspicious:
Donald Trump may be the conspiracy king, but the problem with conspiracy-mongering is that, once encouraged, it’s awfully hard to control.
The Virginia Senate voted to expand Medicaid ... thanks to a handful of Republicans.
It’s a major win for the Ralph Northam administration. Some Republican senators crossed party lines to pass the legislation:
As Vox noted on Wednesday, the Virginia House had passed a version of expansion, but will vote again on the Senate’s version. The bill is expected to pass.
Those on the left, however, should note one important caveat. From Politico:
The Wednesday vote on a budget that included Medicaid expansion took place after two key Republicans in the House and Senate agreed on a plan that includes a work requirement and mandates that enrollees above the federal poverty line must pay more out of pocket for care. The proposal, which was approved on a 23-17 vote, relies on provider taxes to cover Virginia’s expansion costs.
So today’s vote is a victory with costs. Thousands of low-income Virginia now confront fewer obstacles to health care, but they’ll still have to clear a work requirement hurdle.
Today the conversation about immigration is so toxic in part because we poisonously disagree about what it means to be an American. Thanks to the identity politics of the Left and the Right, immigrants are increasingly cast either as imported victims ready-made to join the Coalition of the Oppressed or invading “takers,” “rapists,” and even “animals.” If White House adviser Stephen Miller has his way, the children of immigrants would be seen as a terrorism threat, which might explain why the Trump administration is snatching babies from their mothers at the border.
Yet this argument rests on false equivalence. Even if we stipulate, for the sake of argument, that the left has been using immigrants as props in a culture war, that is surely a venial sin compared to the obscenity of “snatching babies from their mothers” because you see those children as a potential terrorists.
Goldberg is here executing a common feint among Never Trump conservatives. He is taking a position agreeing on a fundamental level with the left (that immigrants should be seen as humans and potential American citizens) but still making a few jabs at progressives, maintaining status as a card-carrying conservative.
Goldberg’s column is symptomatic of the way National Review now exists in perilous territory between the left and the right. On a few keys issues, notably the controversy over the firing of Roseanne Barr, the magazine is leaning closer to moderate liberals than to the Trumpian right. But whether to keep up appearances or for other reasons, they couch arguments within a pox-on-both-your-houses framework.
Can Kim Kardashian convince Trump to pardon a first-time drug offender?
Vanity Fairreports that the reality star is meeting this afternoon with White House adviser Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, to discuss prison reform in general and one prisoner in particular: Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who has been behind bars for 21 years.
Kushner has been an advocate for prison reform since his father’s 2005 arrest for tax evasion, and since joining he White House he has largely focused on prisoner reentry programs like bipartisan First Step Act. He and Kardashian reportedly have been in talks for months about Johnson’s case.
While Trump set a precedent last year for granting clemency in cases of egregious sentencing, this particular case may be at odds with the aims of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who last year reversed an Obama administration position by calling for prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense” against low-level offenders—including those who face severe mandatory sentences.
Surprise: murdered Russian journalist reappears, holds live press conference.
On Tuesday, the world was mourning the murder in Kiev of Arkady Babchenko, seemingly the latest killing of a Russian journalist and critic of Vladimir Putin. Babchecko had been shot in the back after leaving his apartment. But this morning, Babchenko appeared at a press conference and explained that his murder had been faked, an elaborate sting operation to help capture those who had put an bounty on his head.
“As a result of the brilliant special operation carried out by Ukrainian law enforcers,” Anton Gerashchenko, of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, wrote in Russian on Facebook, “the killer who received the order for the murder of Arkady and the organizer of the murder were detained.”
Gerashchenko compared the ruse to Sherlock Holmes faking his own death in the classic story “The Final Problem.” Other analysts drew more contemporary parallels:
The police operation was so secret that Babchenko didn’t even tell those closest to him, including his wife, who was the one who reported the shooting to the police. This morning, the journalist offered a few words to his mourners:
On Tuesday night, The New York Times broke the startling news that President Donald Trump tried to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “unrecuse” himself in March 2017 from the Russia investigation, an act that might constitute an attempt at obstructing justice. Before making the request, Trump had punished Sessions by giving him the silent treatment for two days as the Attorney General haplessly tried to talk to the president about the administration’s efforts to implement a travel ban.
“When they met, Mr. Trump was ready to talk — but not about the travel ban,” the Times reports. “His grievance was with Mr. Sessions: The president objected to his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Mr. Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry, berated Mr. Sessions and told him he should reverse his decision, an unusual and potentially inappropriate request.”
Interviewed by CBS This Morning on Wednesday, South Carolina Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy tried to put a good face on Trump’s actions. “I would be frustrated, too,” Gowdy said. “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” Trump quoted these words and added his own twist:
When a member of the cabinet loses the confidence of the president, they usually either resign or are fired. But neither possibility is likely right now: Sessions shows no signs of leaving, possibly in fear that if he goes Trump will quash the Russia investigation. Conversely, Trump, possibly fearing that he wouldn’t be able to get a new attorney general confirmed, isn’t prepared to fire Sessions. So Trump and Sessions are stuck with each other and America is stuck with both.
Bill Maher gets caught in the Roseanne Barr crossfire.
The firing of Barr for writing a racist tweet has led some conservatives to decry an alleged double standard. On Tuesday, Charlie Kirk tweeted:
Going a bit further, some on the right are calling for tit-for-tat revenge, demanding that Maher be fired:
This argument rests on a false equivalence. Maher’s insult of Trump was a personal one, while Barr’s attack on Valarie Jarrett rests on a centuries old anti-black trope linking African Americans to apes.
But also, Maher and Barr aren’t equivalent figures politically. Maher might lean liberal but he’s heterodox on many issues such as Islam (where he’s been guilty of Islamophobia). And he often has conservative guests on his show and gives them ample time to talk. Given all that, retaliating against Maher seems counterproductive, a fact that the smarter conservatives figured out: