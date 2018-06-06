Primaries voters, especially Democrats, love female candidates.
As results from the primaries and special elections came in on Tuesday night, one pattern became clear. Voters, especially Democrats, were leaning heavily towards women candidates. The twitter account of G. Elliot Morris, data journalist for The Economist, served as a seismograph for the political earthquake:
Other analysts agreed:
If 2018 is shaping up to be the biggest “Year of the Women” ever, a major reason is the lingering impact of the 2016 election, where the first female major party nominee was defeated by a crude misogynist. That election might have been a set-back for women, but it’s clear that the lesson Democrats have taken from it is not to avoid female candidates but to embrace them.
Dennis Rodman could help avert nuclear annihilation.
The New York Post is reporting that the summit in Singapore between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un will have a special interloper, retired basketball great Dennis Rodman. Sources told the Post that Rodman “could even play some sort of role in the negotiations.” Rodman has a longstanding interest in Korean peninsular diplomacy. He’s visited the isolated communist dictatorship five times since 2013.
In the past, Trump has been critical of these visits. In 2015, Trump tweeted:
Arguably, Rodman has already been an unofficial conduit. During a 2017 visit, Rodman gave Kim Jong-Un a copy of Donald Trump’s ghost-written business guide The Art of the Deal as a birthday present. “I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him,” Rodman told the website TMZ. “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same.”
“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source told The New York Post. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”
It’s possible to dismiss Rodman’s Singapore visit as a publicity stunt. But perhaps the outsized Rodman is just the man needed to help make the equally outlandish Trump and Kim feel comfortable.
Trump is pardon-giddy. Is that a constitutional problem?
At the behest of his new celebrity pal Kim Kardashian, the president is leaning towards pardoning Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life-sentence for drug possession and money laundering. As The Washington Post notes, this is the latest example of Trump’s newfound fascination with the pardon power.
“Trump has recently become intensely focused on his ability to grant pardons, asking his lawyers to compile a list of candidates,” the newspaper reports. “A White House official this week said Trump is ‘obsessed’ with pardons, describing them as the president’s new ‘favorite thing’ to talk about. He may sign a dozen or more in the next two months, this person added.”
The danger, of course, is that Trump will use the pardon power to thwart Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Trump could pardon his cronies or even (as he has suggested) himself.
Trump’s pardon-fixation has sparked a conversation on Twitter between Brookings Institution fellow Susan Hennessey and Vox writer Matthew Yglesias.
Social Security and Medicare troubles could be winning issue for Democrats.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Social Security program is running into a rough patch thanks to Republican tax cuts that went overwhelmingly to the wealthy and anemic wage growth. “The Social Security program’s cost will exceed its income this year for the first time since 1982, forcing the program to dip into its nearly $3 trillion trust fund to cover benefits,” the newspaper notes. By 2034, those reserveswill be depletedand Social Security will no longer be able to send it its full scheduled benefits, according to the latest annual report by the trustees of Social Security and Medicare released Tuesday.” Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is facing a similar crisis and could be depleted by 2026.
Democrats have been arguing about how to craft a winning message in the midterms given the strong economy. Polls show that health care tops the list of issues voters care most about.
Republicans suffered an erosion of popular support when they tried to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act. A recent poll revealed that 67% of Americans agree with the statement “the economy may be growing but wealthy people at the top are getting so much more of the benefit than middle class and working people.” These sentiments, combined with arguments about Social Security and Medicare becoming imperilled through reckless tax cuts, could give Democrats a winning formula for the 2018 midterms.
On Tuesday, Iran’s government announced it was resuming its nuclear enrichment capacity while staying within the guidelines of the 2015 agreement it signed with the United States and other world powers. “While Iran said it would keep enrichment within limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord,” The New York Times reports, “the center’s opening seemed to signal that it could swing to industrial-level enrichment if that agreement, whichthe United States withdrew fromlast month, should further unravel.”
Iran’s move does bring it closer to becoming a nuclear power, but even so they would still be far from having the fissile material needed for weapons production. In effect, Iran is still staying within the parameters of the 2015 agreement but now tip-toeing closer to the edge of what is permissible. This is a measured maneuver that seems to be designed to put pressure on the United States’ European allies to work harder to salvage the deal by raising the possibility of a post-deal future.
The danger of this tactic is that it’ll feed into a cycle of escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vigorous opponent of the 2015 deal, is taking advantage of that possibility. While visiting Europe yesterday, Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khamenei was pushing for “unrestricted enrichment of uranium in order to produce an arsenal of nuclear bombs.” In fact, Khamenei has not called for “unrestricted” enrichment, nor has he mentioned that the enrichment is for the production of nuclear bombs.
As with any arms race, the danger is that threat inflation and gamesmanship on both sides could cause the situation to spiral out of control. The Iranian move might have been made with a limited intent, but could could still spark an escalation.
Ellison, a rising star in the House known for his stalwart progressivism, announced on Tuesday that he planned to withdraw his candidacy for re-election to Congress. Instead, he launched a campaign to become Minnesota’s attorney general. He will remain deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, where he has reportedly struggled under the shadow of Chairman Tom Perez.
If Ellison sees the position of AG as a path to higher office, he would hardly be the first, as Mic’s Andrew Joyce reported on Tuesday:
Across the country, the position of state attorney general is also increasingly being seen as a stepping stone to higher office. In 2016, then-Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.) decidedleave officein order to become his state’s attorney general. That same year,two former state attorneys general, California’s Kamala Harris and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, both won races to become U.S. senators for their respective states.
On Tuesday, Zephyr Teachout announced that she would be running to replace Eric Schneiderman as New York’s attorney general.
There’s another possibility as well, which is that politicians are increasingly seeing a gridlocked Congress as a dead end when it comes to getting things done. At the municipal level, left-leaning district attorneys like Larry Krasner have been able to immediately and substantively change harsh policies that put poor people of color in jail at disproportionate rates. At the state level, attorneys general similarly wield major influence over policy. They’re often the surest safeguards for labor rights, as the Economic Policy Institute noted in a May report. They can place some buffers between immigrants and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and shore up state anti-discrimination law. When Ellison tweeted that he intends to be “the People’s Lawyer,” he may well have had these facts in mind.
Several conservative commentators expressed disdain for this change. Noah Pollak, a contributor to the Washington Free Beacon, Commentary, and TheWeekly Standard, tweeted:
Alex Griswold, a reporter at the Free Beacon, mocked the decision by invoking a famous answer given by South Carolina’s Caitlin Upton in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant.
Some conservatives supported the move, though. “Who can deny the inconsistency of a competition that has women parading around in scanty swimwear, with the goal of winning a scholarship and making America a better place?” Brianna Heldt wrote at Townhall. “When it comes to entertainment in general, many conservative television viewers have long demanded less skin and more family-friendly substance.”
The swimsuit portion has been criticized since the competition began in the 1920s, originally because it was considered racy and later for its objectification of women. An unscientific 1995 survey found that two in three viewers were in favor of the swimsuit portion. Public opinion appears to have turned, however, as Carlson stated Tuesday that the segment was “not a highly rated part.”
“We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore,” Carlson, a former Fox News host and #MeToo advocate, said. “Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul.” She added, “That’s what we’re judging them on now.”
Which is to say, the Miss America competition might no longer judge the female body—at least not overtly—but it will continue to parade young women on stage to judge their worthiness to society.
Trump and his attorney general can’t get their immigration story straight.
The president tweeted this morning blaming the policy of separating out the parents and children of undocumented immigrants at the border on “bad legislation passed by the Democrats.” As Toronto Star reported Daniel Dale pointed out, this is a flat-out lie: The policy is discretionary.
Also this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who pressed him on the separation. Sessions at first deflected, saying “most are not infants. Most are teenagers, although we do have a number of younger ones now, more than we’ve seen recently.”
Like Trump, Sessions tried to dissemble by saying there is a legal obligation behind the policy. But at a crucial moment, he admitted it was driven by the policy goal of sending a “message” to potential immigrants and asylum seekers:
Hewitt: Can’t we have facilities where parents remain united with kids?
Sessions: Well, we can, we’d be glad to work at that, and actually, to keep them as close as possible, and then they’re deported. But the law requires us to keep children in a different facility than we do for adults. And every time somebody, Hugh, gets prosecuted in America for a crime, American citizens, and they go to jail, they’re separated from their children. We don’t want to do this at all. If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them. We’ve got to get this message out. You’re not given immunity. You have to, you will be prosecuted if you bring, if you come illegally. And if you bring children, you’ll still be prosecuted.
Hewitt: I understand the message.
Hewitt is not the only one who understands the message. The meaning of the policy is clear, whether Trump wants to own it or not.
Ford, who served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 and is best known for appearing in a 2013 video where he smoked crack, died of cancer in 2016. But he continues to cast a shadow on Canadian politics, with a family rift between his widow Renata Ford and his brother Doug Ford threatening to upend a provincial election in Ontario.
Doug Ford heads the Progressive Conservative Party which is now neck and neck with the New Democratic Party, a social democratic party, in an election to form the next government of Ontario. The election is to be held on Thursday and if the Progressive Conservatives win, Ford will be the next premier (a position roughly comparable to being a governor of an American state). Ford has been running a right-wing populist campaign, very much in the mode of his late brother and of Donald Trump, promising to sweep clean the liberal elites and run Ontario like a business.
There is considerable bad blood between Renata Ford and the Ford family. Doug Ford had been one of Rob Ford’s chief enablers, long denying that his brother had an addiction problem. There are also credible allegations that Rob Ford beat Renata and he certainly humiliated her as when he boasted to reporters about performing oral sex on her.
Now, on the cusp of the Ontario election, The Toronto Starreports that Renata Ford and her children are suing Doug Ford for $16.5 million, “alleging he has deprived them of millions of dollars, including shares in the family business and a life insurance policy left behind to support his family.” The crux of the lawsuit is that Doug Ford mismanaged Deco Labels, the family business. That complaint also goes to the heart of Ford’s campaign, which is based on the claim that he’s a successful manager.
Ontario voters will have to decide on Thursday how much more Ford family drama they want in their politics.
Manafort, who was Donald Trump’s campaign manager for part of 2016, is currently under house arrest while facing trial for 23 counts including money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements. In the past, Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, has claimed that Manafort is a flight risk because of his international connections. A judge has set bail at $10 million, a daunting sum that Manafort has been struggling to meet.
On Monday night, Mueller filed a motion to deny Manafort bail because the former campaign manager allegedly tried in February to tamper with witnesses in his case by talking to them and texting them. The underlying issue is money that Manafort allegedly paid to a group of European politicians called “the Hapsburg group.” That money was allegedly lobbying funds used on behalf of pro-Russian Ukrainian political interests.
Manafort allegedly tried to contact witnesses in the case to coach them to say that the money to the Hapsburg group had been paid in Europe, not America. Part of the governments case is that the Hapsburg group took place in the United States. One message from Mueller to a witness read, “We should talk. I have made clear that they worked in Europe.” The motion describes one witness as Person D1 and says, “Person D1 has told the government that he understood Manafort’s outreach to be an effort to ‘suborn perjury,’ because Person D1 knew that the Hapsburg group worked in the United States—not just Europe.”
This move increases the pressure on Manafort. The open question is whether the latest turn of the screw will force him to make a plea bargain and possibly flip on his previous employer, the president of the United States.
Ted Cruz forgets his own words on limits of presidential pardons.
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted, “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Later that day, Haley Byrd of The Weekly Standardasked Senator Ted Cruz if he agreed with Trump that presidents could pardon themselves. Cruz paused for 18 excruciating seconds and then said, “That is not a constitutional issue I have studied, so I will withhold judgement at this point.”
Cruz was being forgetful. As legal scholars on Twitter pointed out, in 2015 Cruz authored an article titled “The Obama Administration’s Unprecedented Lawlessness” for The Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. In that article, Cruz wrote extensively about the powers of presidential pardon, arguing for a limited view of presidential authority.
Footnote 79 is especially relevant to current debates. “The pardon power was not seen as suspension or dispensation,” Cruz argued. “The pardon power carries a scope specifically limited to crimes already committed. The pardon may not apply to acts that have not yet been committed, because it would function as a personal waiver, the impermissible dispensation of the laws.” It is hard to square these words with Trump’s expansive view of presidential power.
In becoming a Trump supporter, Cruz has already humiliated himself in many ways. He’s become an advocate of a president who has grossly insulted both Cruz’s wife and his father. Having given up so much dignity, Cruz isn’t losing much by abandoning any claims to consistency on constitutional matters.
Update: On Monday night Ted Cruz addressed criticism of his reluctance to take a stand on the presidential pardon issue in a Twitter thread. The upshot of his thread is that he still refuses to articulate a clear position on the question: