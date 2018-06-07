Menu
Axios

It’s been three decades since Earth was colder than usual. Three decades.

Using NASA data, Axios has mapped Earth’s temperatures from 1880 onward, and it’s a grim sight. The entire globe has warmed since recording began, but incongruently: The North and South Poles appear to be warming faster than anywhere else on the planet. “That Arctic, for example, is warming at more than twice the rate of the rest of the globe, melting sea ice, glaciers and permafrost,” Andrew Freedman wrote on Thursday.

But it was this parenthetical note later in his piece that takes one’s breath away: “The last cooler-than-average month was 30 years ago, in December 1984.”

Temperatures have risen exponentially ever since. March, April, and May were all among the warmest months on record, and 2018 is projected to be among the five warmest years of all time—along with 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump preps for G7 summit with angry allies.

The president is gearing up for two major foreign policy trips, first to Canada to meet his Group of Seven allies and then to Singapore to talk nuclear weapons with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un. While the G7 nations are longtime American friends and Kim head a rogue nation, Trump is much more optimistic about meeting America’s foe than its friends. As The Washington Post reports, “the president said Tuesday to several advisers that he fears attending the Group of Seven summit in rural Charlevoix, Quebec, may not be a good use of his time because he is diametrically opposed on many key issues with his counterparts—and does not want to be lectured by them.”

Trump is right to be wary of the G7 summit since there is every indication that America’s allies are increasingly frustrated with his policies on a host of issues ranging from tariffs to pulling out of Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal. Quebec City now looms as the place where Trump will get concerted pushback, even from leaders who have tried to flatter Trump’s ego such as President Emmanuel Macron.

“France has joined Germany in warning President Donald Trump that it won’t sign a joint statement of the Group of 7 at the summit in Quebec this week without major concessions from the U.S., a French official in the president’s office said,” Bloomberg reports. “President Emmanuel Macron has signaled that progress on tariffs, Iran nuclear agreement and Paris climate accord must be made before he’ll be willing to sign a joint statement, the official told reporters Wednesday in Ottawa.”

Macron’s shift to a hardline stance against Trump is further evidence that courting Trump through praise and professions of friendship doesn’t work for leaders of democratic countries, because they are limited by the rule of law in terms of what deal-enhancing rewards they can offer. “Foreign leaders are learning that hand-holding, golf games, military parades and other efforts to personally woo President Donald Trump do not guarantee that Trump won’t burn them on key policy issues,” Politico observes.

Samantha Bee apologizes, but not to Ivanka.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the comedian addressed the recent controversy surrounding her denunciation of Ivanka Trump and the White House’s immigration policies, in which Bee called Trump a “feckless cunt.”

But Bee’s on-air apology made clear that she was not apologizing for offending Ivanka Trump or her father—or any man, for that matter. “Many men were also offended by my use of the word,” Bee said, “I do not care about that.”

Instead, Bee apologized for hurting women who have previously been demeaned by the word; for providing fodder for another crazed news cycle; and, most seriously, for driving attention away from the administration separating children from their families at American borders—the issue that drove Bee’s contentious segment in the first place.

“If you are worried about the death of civility, don’t sweat it,” Bee said. “Civility is just nice words.” With a president who brags about sexual assault and assigns words that are anything but nice (“animal,” “shithole,” “loser,” “rapist”) to entire groups, Bee’s use of an obscene word to condemn Ivanka for her tone-deaf treatment of family-separating policies may not have been civil, but it was certainly substantial. As Bee concluded, “Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Asked about respecting women, Rudy Giuliani trashes porn stars.

At a conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani, the motormouth lawyer for President Donald Trump, was asked whether his employer respects women. In the ensuing conversation, Trump’s treatment of Stephanie Clifford (who stars in and directs films under the name Stormy Daniels) came up. Giuliani went into a tirade that started with challenging whether Clifford deserves even to be called a star. “Stormy the porn star,” the former New York mayor muttered. “You know, every porn person can’t be a star. I never heard of her before.” This seemed to suggest that Clifford can’t be trusted because she’s not as famous as Jenna Jameson or Ron Jeremy. Then Giuliani clarified that he “doesn’t really look at porn.”

Giuliani proceeded to attack the credibility of Clifford’s allegations. I don’t think there’s a slight suspicion it’s true,” he said. “Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels. I know Donald Trump. Look at his three wives. Beautiful women, classy women, women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?”

Giuliani then returned to the question of respect. “I respect all human beings,” he grudgingly conceded. “I have to respect criminals. I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

The exchange helped answer not just the question of whether Trump respects women but also whether Giuliani does.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Why do Democrats love pay-go?

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer on Wednesday both said they’ll back pay-go rules if they regain control of the House this fall, meaning that all proposed legislation will have to be deficit-neutral.

Via The Hill:

“Democrats are committed to pay-as-you-go,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said Tuesday, affirming the policy would be a 2019 priority.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the minority whip, is also endorsing the notion that a Democratic majority should adopt the budget-neutral rules next year.

“The pay-go rule is a good rule and we ought to reinstitute it,” Hoyer told The Hill last week.

Pay-go, as defined by the Tax Policy Center, is a budgetary rule. Congress can only spend money if it makes up for the loss by either increasing taxes or cutting spending in some other area. It’s a version of austerity, and Democrats have adopted the rule before, in a bid to appease Blue Dog budget hawks and other centrist elements of the party.

But large deficits are not inherently bad. Their support for pay-go places Pelosi and Hoyer firmly out of step with their own base, which wants expanded government subsidies for health care, job programs, and more, and doesn’t want those initiatives to come at the cost of other parts of the welfare state. It comes as their counterparts across the aisle blow up the deficit to slash taxes for the wealthy, reinforcing the notion that only spending programs have to be paid for. And if they propose ambitious legislation, it will have to get past Donald Trump anyway. So why are Democrats putting more obstacles in their own way?

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats need to give peace a chance in North Korea.

Senate Democrats have emerged as some of the most severe critics of President Donald Trump’s North Korean diplomacy. Earlier this week, seven Democratic senators led by Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to the president warning, “Any deal that explicitly or implicitly gives North Korea sanctions relief for anything other than the verifiable performance of its obligations to dismantle its nuclear and missile arsenal is a bad deal.”

In a sharp column, New York Times pundit Nicholas Kristof rightly calls out this hawkish rhetoric, pointing out that Democrats are acting as spoilers since the conditions they are setting are ones North Korea would never meet. “It’s almost unimaginable that North Korea will allow such intrusive inspections—any country would resist having an enemy poke around its military bases, underground bomb shelters and border fortifications,” Kristof notes. “So these Democrats are essentially saying that no plausible deal will pass muster.”

In their knee-jerk opposition to even an attempt at negotiation, these Senate Democrats are aligning themselves with the most belligerent elements of the Trump administration, notably national security advisor John Bolton. These Democrats are mimicking the same partisan irresponsibility that leads Republicans to thwart diplomatic initiatives in Democratic administrations.

Kristof is realistic enough to recognize that Trump is unlikely to make a lasting agreement leading to denuclearization. But, as the columnist plausibly notes, simply holding talks could lead to more modest but still valuable achievements like an extended moratorium on testing. “North Korea might well cheat, and these are half-steps, not rapid denuclearization,” he writes. “But half-steps toward peace are better than full strides toward war.”

June 06, 2018

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Trump is not entirely wrong about the War of 1812.

In late May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a crotchety phone argument about trade with President Donald Trump. As CNN reports, Trudeau objected to the idea that Canada was a “national security” problem (the legal justification for the tariffs Trump was introducing). Trump responded, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” Trump was referring to the famous burning of Washington conducted during the War of 1812. (The event actually took place in 1814.)

Pedants immediately jumped in to accuse Trump of an error. After all, wasn’t the torching of the White House conducted by British troops, under the command of Admiral George Cockburn?

Canada as an independent nation didn’t exist until 1867. What is now Canada was then known as British North America. When the United States fought a war with Britain from 1812-1815, it was, by definition, also fighting with Canada.

In fact, one of the American goals during the war was to conquer Canada and incorporate it into the United States. In the course of the war, American troops burned the city of York (now known as Toronto). While many of the troops on the British side were from the United Kingdom and other parts of the globe, there were also many Canadian-born troops as well as Native allies (most famously the Mohawks under the leadership of John Brant).

Conservative writer Dan McLaughlin provided a useful corrective to the over-zealous fact-checkers:

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sam Zell promotes for merit, not because “we gotta get more pussy on the block.”

Speaking at an investors conference in New York, the billionaire real estate magnate patted himself on the back for his enlightenment on gender issues. “I never promoted a woman because she was a woman,” Zell boasted. “I never demoted a woman because she was a woman. My issue is what do you do, what do you produce, how do you interrelate to the rest of the business.”

Then, as Bloomberg reports, Zell went a little farther. “I don’t think there’s ever been a, ‘We gotta get more pussy on the block, OK?’” He spluttered, before realizing he might have made a mistake. “Those things can get me in trouble, right?”

In the age of Donald Trump and Samantha Bee, Zell’s words shouldn’t really be a concern. What he deserves criticism for is the underlying attitude behind those words, a combination of thinking he’s someone who treats women fairly while also seeing them in terms of their genitalia.

Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

New thread in Russia investigation entangles Ivanka Trump.

Until now, Donald Trump’s favorite daughter has avoided the shadow cast by the ongoing investigation into the campaign’s Russian ties. But on Wednesday, BuzzFeed broke the story that Ivanka Trump connected her father’s lawyer Michael Cohen with Russian wrestler Dmitry Klokov, who tried to orchestrate a meeting in 2015 between candidate Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“There is no evidence that Ivanka Trump’s contact with the athlete—the former Olympic weightlifter Dmitry Klokov—was illegal or that it had anything to do with the election,” BuzzFeed notes. “Nor is it clear that Klokov could even have introduced Trump to the Russian president. But congressional investigators have reviewed emails and questioned witnesses about the interaction, according to two of the sources, and so has special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to the other two.”

For his part, Klokov denies sending emails to Cohen (despite the fact that copies of these emails have been viewed by BuzzFeed). “I don’t understand why you ask me about this,” Klokov complained in a text message to BuzzFeed. “I’m weightlifter, not a political.”

Many details of the story remain murky, but the new facts solidify some key narrative points in the Russia investigation: The Trump Organization was hungry to set up a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Trump’s family and cronies competed to help facilitate this deal, and Michael Cohen served as go-between for outside interests and the Trump family. Whether or not there was any wrongdoing remains to be seen, but we are getting a clearer picture of the interests in play as the head of the clan ran for president.

YouTube

The judge in the Brock Turner case has been recalled.

The recall in California’s Santa Clara County comes two years after Judge Aaron Persky dealt a lenient six-month sentence to Turner, a former Stanford swimmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault and attempted rape.

In 2015, Turner sexually assaulted an unconscious female student near a campus dumpster. The subsequent case sparked national outrage when the survivor published her court statement in full on BuzzFeed. Addressing Turner, she wrote, “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Turner was found guilty of three felony charges for a maximum sentence of 14 years. But Persky, who said that “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him,” ultimately sentenced Turner to six months. As reason for a lighter sentence, the probation report cited that Turner had already “surrendered a hard-earned swimming scholarship.” After serving three months, Turner was released for “good behavior.” (He also received three years of probation, was expelled from school, and was required to register as a sex offender.)

Persky and his supporters claim that the recall endangers judicial independence. But activists point out that Persky, also a former athlete at Stanford, has a history of favoring privileged athletes who have committed sexual assault and domestic violence. In one 2015 case criticized by even his supporters, Persky offered to greatly reduce the felony charge of an athlete, who had choked and beat his ex-girlfriend, to a misdemeanor. He also agreed to delay sentencing so the man could play football at the University of Hawaii.

Though Persky was cleared of official misconduct for the Turner case, California lawmakers responded by enacting mandatory minimum sentences in sexual assault cases and closing a loophole that allowed lighter punishment for penetrative sexual assault involving an intoxicated victim.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Imminent retirement has stiffened Paul Ryan’s spine.

The speaker of the House is finally taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s “spygate” conspiracy theories and presidential pardon claims. “Speaker Paul D. Ryan agreed on Wednesday that the F.B.I. did nothing wrong by using a confidential informant to contact members of the Trump campaign as it investigated its ties to Russia, contradicting President Trump’s assertions of a broad conspiracy by federal law enforcement,” The New York Times reports. “And he warned that Mr. Trump should not try to pardon himself, despite Mr. Trump’s assertion two days earlier that the president has the power to take such a step.”

Asked about the pardon by reporters, Ryan said, “I don’t know the technical answer to that question, but I think obviously the answer is he shouldn’t. And no one is above the law.”

Ryan’s willingness to break with the president stands in contrast to the way the Republican lawmaker has waffled on Trump’s transgressions in the past, often indicating he gives minimal attention to the president’s tweets.

On the “spygate” matter, Ryan is following the lead of House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, who is retiring from Congress. Ryan himself is preparing to leave public life. Republicans who will continue in congress, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are notably more reticent on criticizing Trump. One of the lessons of the Trump era is that Republicans are capable of standing up to a lawless president if they are on the verge of exiting active politics. In effect, knowing that they are leaving public life is the only thing that gives them the courage to live up to their constitutional duties to check the presidency.