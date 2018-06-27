Can Trump’s Supreme Court apocalypse be stopped?

With Donald Trump now empowered to name a replacement to retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the highest court in America is about to swing far to the right. Trump’s preferred list of candidates are all more conservative than Kennedy and indeed than Justice John Roberts, who is likely to become the median Supreme Court Justice. The fate of progressive politics is dire, with everything from Roe v. Wade to marriage equality now up for grabs.



What can progressives do? Here are a few ideas of the ideas they’ve floated on Twitter.

1) Pressure Republican moderates to block Trump’s nominee.

Assuming that Arizona Senator John McCain is too sick to vote, the Republicans will have a razor-thin margin to confirm an opponent. As it happens, two Republican Senators are pro-choice (Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski). There’s a potential to flip them with popular protests focusing on the fate of reproductive freedom.

Assuming you can get all Dems to vote against whoever Trump nominates (only three voted for Gorsuch, though Manchin has sounded even worse in recent months), and McCain isn't available to vote, couldn't we frame the whole thing about Collins and abortion? — corey robin (@CoreyRobin) June 27, 2018

So there it is:

McConnell says nominee will get a vote in the fall.

Schumer says no nominee should be considered til after the election.

Rs don't need Dems get a SCOTUS nominee approved.

But they sure do need Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

See: Roe v. Wade — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 27, 2018

2) Obstruct the Senate. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggests Democrats in the Senate can use obstruction tactics to slow down the vote until after the midterms. It’s not clear how practical this idea is.

“I don’t think the Democrats should allow meetings to occur with Trump’s nominee .. I think they have to fight eye for eye for what McConnell in 2016." @HardballChris on Kennedy's retirement. pic.twitter.com/XJclwjwu7j — Hardball (@hardball) June 27, 2018

3) Pack the courts. Democrats could, the next time they have the presidency and Senate, expand the numbers on the Supreme Court (and, indeed, in lower courts) to get greater ideological balance.

Senate Dems are delusional. Stuck in a time warp. Unless they want to live in a Randian wasteland, they vote against this pick in lockstep and then pack the courts the next time they are in power.



Stop rolling over for these people. God what an embarrassment. https://t.co/YbS8G7ssGc — David Faris 🌊 (@davidmfaris) June 27, 2018