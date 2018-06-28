Multiple people have been shot at the offices of an Annapolis newspaper.
Police have confirmed that there was an active shooter at the offices of the Annapolis Capital Gazette. Early reports, which are subject to change, indicate that five people have been killed and others have been injured. The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun.
The suspected gunman is in custody. CBS reports that he is “white, male, in his 20s, had no ID on him and refusing to identify himself.”
Phil Davis, who covers crime for the Capital Gazette, sent out these tweets after the shooting, which began shortly after 2:30 on Thursday, concluded.
After tweeting a testy goodbye to Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, which earlier this week announced its plan to move to Europe, President Donald Trump on Thursday picked up a shovel at the groundbreaking ceremony for a Foxconn plant construction site just 30 miles south of the motorcycle production company.
Trump also tweeted on Thursday morning that the Foxconn deal would bring 15,000 jobs into Wisconsin. Critics of the Foxconn plant hype have long been skeptical of these sorts of stats. At a 2.9 percent unemployment rate, the Badger state might not have enough workers to reap the economic benefits the new high-tech plant promises.
Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has already admitted that Wisconsin “need[s] more bodies.” In February he signed a bill to fund a $6.8 million advertising campaign to lure young workers into Wisconsin, precisely for the purpose of filling jobs at projects like Foxconn. Wisconsin’s potential human resource shortage has been a topic of conversation even before Foxconn’s 2017 announcement that it would open the plant; it certainly seemed to be on Walker’s mind in 2015, when he attempted to change the University of Wisconsin system’s mission statement. In place of an age-old mission to “severe and stimulate society,” he proposed a vocational goal: “to meet the state’s workforce needs.”
The incentive package for Foxconn will cost Wisconsin taxpayers $3 billion. A recent Marquette poll shows that 46 percent of Wisconsinites think their state is pouring more money into the plant than it is worth, compared to 40 percent who thinks it will “provide at least as much value.” Couple the potential lack of workforce with recent reports about harsh working conditions at Foxconn factories, and the Foxconn plant could easily look like a risky bet. Walker is up for re-election in 2018: Presumably, he must think the benefits, which at this point at least are largely optical, outweigh the risks.
Merkel calls for the EU to cooperate on migration—which is way down.
Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germany’s parliament on Thursday that she’s seeking to broker a deal with the European Unionin order to control irregular migration. During her speech, she declared that the migration issue could “make or break” the EU, which she said needs a tough yet human asylum and migration policy. Interior Minster Horst Seehofer, meanwhile, gave the chancellor until the weekend to come up with a deal, or else he’ll begin turning migrants away from the Bavarian border.
European Union leaders have been facing pressure ever since Italy began closing its ports to charity-run rescue boats—and, more recently, ignored SOS calls from stranded boats at the command of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. A rescue boat run by German charity Mission Lifeline, denied access to Italian and Maltese ports for almost a week, was only allowed to dock in Malta yesterday after eight European countries pledged to take the migrants on board.
As The New York Timespointed out this week, the renewed focus on migration is something of a paradox: numerically, the “crisis,” as it was dubbed in 2015, seems to be over. The number of undocumented migrants arriving in Europe has sharply decreased—Lampedusa, once a buzzing entryway to Italy for Libyan migrants, has only received about 1,100 migrants this year so far compared to 21,000 in 2015. But far-right leaders such as Matteo Salvini, the new deputy prime minister of Italy, have reignited the debate with staunch anti-migrant initiatives.
EU leaders will convene at a European Council summit on Thursday and Friday in order to hash out an accord for satisfactory migration policies. Italy has already threatened to veto any policies that don’t provide the country with more support, and Salvini has noted that the country may review its contributions to the EU budget if its needs aren’t met.
Tuesday’s primaries inspire leftists reach for Democratic leadership.
Barbara Lee, a left-leaning Democrat from California, has indicated interest in replacing former Representative Joe Crowley, eliminated in a primary earlier this week, as party conference chair, The Washington Post reported on Thursday:
“I was not seriously considering this until Tuesday night,” Lee said. “If this were not an open seat, I’d be making a different calculation. But things move fast around here, and I didn’t want to wait until November to start looking at this.”
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young Democratic Socialist who defeated Crowley on Tuesday, had previously floated Lee’s name as a potential Crowley replacement. Lee is famous nationally for being the only member of Congress to vote against 2001’s Authorization of Military Force. As Politico reported in 2017, Lee has remained steadfast in her opposition to America’s invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and introduces a yearly resolution to repeal the AUMF. Politicodescribed her 2001 speech as follows:
On the House floor, she implored her colleagues, “We must be careful not to embark on an open-ended war with neither an exit strategy nor a focused target.” She compared the 2001 AUMF, written in vague terms with no end date or geographic limitations, to the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that paved the way for Lyndon Johnson’s escalation in Vietnam. “There must be some of us who say: Let’s step back for a moment and think through the implications of our actions today,” she pleaded. “I do not want to see this spiral out of control.”
In hindsight, Lee looks prescient. Neither major party has really reckoned with the moral wreckage of Iraq and Afghanistan, yet this is a responsibility Democrats must accept if they are to distinguish themselves from theGOP, now led by a president who enjoys rattling sabers on Twitter. Lee has seniority, distinctive politics, and might well give the party the energy boost it’s been needing since 2016.
In response to Wednesday’s news that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire in July, there is concern about the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide is bound to come under judicial assault from an emboldened right, given that Kennedy was the lone conservative on the court who consistently showed a willingness to respect Court precedent on the issue.
Jeffrey Toobin was blunt in his assessment of what Kennedy’s retirement means for American abortion law:
The repeal of Roe would render abortion instantly illegal in 33 states. This grim prospect has left progressives hoping that the Republican-controlled Senate will oppose an anti-abortion nominee. This hope hinges on Collins and Murkowski:
But how likely are they to actually vote against a Republican Supreme Court nominee? Not very.
Though the two women have voted across party lines before, and Collins has even called Roe“settled law,” there’s a difference between voting to confirm a Supreme Court justice and voting on the fate of abortion law itself—a vote that senators don’t have. Collins and Murkowski, after all, both voted to confirm arch-conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Court.
The White House announced that the president will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki, Finland on July 16th. Helsinki has been an important meeting spot for American and Russian leaders for the last four decades. 1975 Gerald Ford and Leonid Brezhnev met there in 1975, George H.W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990, Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin in 1997.
The Ford/Brezhnev meeting was pivotal for setting up the Helsinki Accords which stabilized the Cold War and also provided a human rights framework for criticizing the Soviet Union. The 1990 and 1997 summits both took place at the peak of American triumph, when the Russian state was very much a supplicant to the world’s only superpower.
The Trump/Putin summit will be very different. Trump has a bold agenda for redefining America’s global role, a key part of which is pursuing good relations with Russia, even to the point of denying evidence of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.
The Helsinki meeting has been scheduled to occur directly after a NATO summit and Trump’s “working visit” to the U.K.—a timeline which is unlikely to smooth any feathers Trump ruffled by jetting off from the recent G7 to see Kim Jong Un. On Thursday morning the president tweeted::
Also on Thursday, Axios reported that at the G-7 meeting earlier this month Trump said, “NATO is as bad as NAFTA.” Speaking at a rally in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday night, the president said, “Sometimes our worst enemies are our so-called friends and allies.” Trump also said, “We love the countries of the European Union. But the European Union was set up to take advantage of the United States.”
The Helsinki summit will be a major opportunity for Trump to continue his policy of turning American foreign policy away from traditional allies and possibly deepen a new friendship.
Paul Manafort owes $10 million to a Russian oligarch.
Reuters is reporting that the details of a recently unsealed search warrant application show that Manafort, who worked as campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016, was heavily in debt to a Putin-affiliated plutocrat. “In an affidavit attached to the July 2017 application, an FBI agent said he had reviewed tax returns for a company controlled by Manafort and his wife that showed a $10 million loan from a Russian lender identified as Oleg Deripaska,” Reuters notes.
The new documents underscore the fact that Special Counsel Robert Mueller clearly remains very interested in Manaforts ties to the Russian government and possible collusion, rather than the simple money laundering and obstruction of justice charges which make up the visible side of the government’s case against Manafort. A closer reading of the affidavit reveals that it also mentions another Russian oligarch, whose name has been redacted, who Manafort tried did business with. The affidavit also indicates an interest in Manafort’s ties to Rinat
Akhmetov, an oligarch active in Ukrainian politics and Aras Agalarov, the wealthy Russian who is also close to Putin and who Donald Trump cultivated ties with in a 2013 trip to Moscow. Agalarov’s son Amir, a pop star in Russia, helped orchestrate the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between campaign officials and Russians with Kremlin connections. Amir (as he is known) recently released a music video where an actor pretending to be Trump engages in sexual escapades in Moscow.
As Reuters notes, “The search warrant application also confirmed that Mueller has been investigating Manafort’s role in a June 9, 2016, meeting that he attended at the Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer and self-professed Kremlin informant who purportedly was carrying damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.”
All of this confirms that despite President Donald Trump’s frequent cries of “no collusion,” Robert Mueller remains very much interested in the possibility that there was collusion.
With Donald Trump now empowered to name a replacement to retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the highest court in America is about to swing far to the right. Trump’s preferred list of candidates are all more conservative than Kennedy and indeed than Justice John Roberts, who is likely to become the median Supreme Court Justice. The fate of progressive politics is dire, with everything from Roe v. Wade to marriage equality now up for grabs.
What can progressives do? Here are a few ideas of the ideas they’ve floated on Twitter.
1) Pressure Republican moderates to block Trump’s nominee.
Assuming that Arizona Senator John McCain is too sick to vote, the Republicans will have a razor-thin margin to confirm an opponent. As it happens, two Republican Senators are pro-choice (Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski). There’s a potential to flip them with popular protests focusing on the fate of reproductive freedom.
2) Obstruct the Senate. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggests Democrats in the Senate can use obstruction tactics to slow down the vote until after the midterms. It’s not clear how practical this idea is.
3) Pack the courts. Democrats could, the next time they have the presidency and Senate, expand the numbers on the Supreme Court (and, indeed, in lower courts) to get greater ideological balance.
Retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy gives Trump a chance to remake America.
With the announced retirement of Justice Kennedy, long the swing vote in a polarized court, American jurisprudence is on the cusp of a radical change. President Donald Trump now has an opportunity to appoint a successor who could be confirmed by the Senate before the November midterms. Appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1987, Kennedy has been more moderate than the other Republican-picked justices, especially on issues like abortion, racial discrimination, and LGBT rights, where he has on occasion sided with liberal justices.
If Donald Trump is able to appoint a more conservative justice, America could quickly become a very different place for women seeking abortions as well as sexual and ethnic minorities protected by anti-discrimination law.
As Ian Milhiser wrote in ThinkProgress, “thanks to Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to hand his seat on the Supreme Court to Trump, the illegitimate president will be one of the most consequential American leaders of the modern era. Roe v. Wade will soon be a memory. Anti-discrimination laws will become shriveled husks. The LGBTQ rights revolution will halt and, most likely, begin to march in reverse.”
It’s unlikely Trump will pick a moderate to replace Kennedy. Trump is beholden to the right-wing base of the party, which he won over by releasing a list of his preferred Supreme Court nominees, all of whom are very conservative.
There are few paths by which a Trump-appointed replacement could be stopped. One is if the more moderate Republican senators like Maine’s Susan Collins balk at Trump’s nomination.
Twitter tries to win the trust of conservatives over secretive dinners.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, has been hosting dinners with prominent conservatives to convince them of his company’s commitment to ideological diversity. Conservative lawmakers and pundits have criticized Twitter, among other Silicon Valley giants, for alleged liberal bias and a tendency to censor right-leaning posts or advertisements. Per The Washington Post, Dorsey told Twitter employees in a June 7 memo, “It’s no secret that we are largely left leaning, and we all have biases.”
Now Twitter’s trying to make nice. Dorsey has been reaching out to conservatives such as Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, and Mercedes Schlapp in an attempt to hear out their viewpoints and convince them of Twitter’s neutrality as a platform. People in attendance at one June 19 dinner in Washington, D.C., urged Dorsey to include more positive coverage of conservative politics in Twitter’s “Moments” feature, which displays trending news stories.
These peace-making attempts from Dorsey come months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Senate hearing that, though Facebook has no bias, Silicon Valley remains “an extremely left-leaning place.”
Twitter and Facebook are increasingly seen as news outlets instead of social media platforms—allowing conservatives to lump them into the category of “Fake News.” A new Axios/Surveymonkey poll reports that an overwhelming 92 percent of Republicans (compared to 53 percent of Democrats) believe news outlets report fake news knowingly.
This tweet turns an inter-mural Democratic argument into a Trump story, and in a remarkably implausible fashion. There are many possible explanations as to why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Crowley, but surely no Democratic voter cast their vote for her because Joe Crowley was not nice enough to Trump.
A similar self-obsessed tone could be heard in a Wednesday morning tweet:
Whatever the merits of either protectionism or free trade, Trump is more focused on framing the Harley-Davidson decision as a personal grievance. “I’ve done so much for you, and then this,” would be a bad break-up line in a soap opera, let alone in a president setting policy.
Taken together, the two tweets highlight the problem with Trump’s egotistical approach to politics. Seeing every new development and policy dispute through the prism of self-regard deeply distorts the president’s view of reality.