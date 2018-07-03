If there’s a blue wave this fall, it will be thanks to women.
And minorities. A recent Quinnipiac University poll indicates considerable gender and racial rifts in projected midterm voting—with 58 percent of women and only 42 percent of men reporting they will vote Democratic. In an even wider schism, 46 percent of white voters say they will vote Democratic, while 80 percent of black voters and 60 percent of Hispanic voters say the same.
This midterm election season has seen a spike of female candidates in races for Congress, with Democratic women making up 310 of the 417 women filed to run. Women are running and voting in increasing numbers, as Jill Filipovic noted in The New Republic, defining themselves as leaders of the Democratic push this fall.
The women’s vote has received new attention as Congress prepares for a partisan fight over Anthony Kennedy’s Supreme Court replacement, who could very well be the deciding vote that overturns Roe v. Wade. The Quinnipiac poll also reveals that 63 percent of voters agree with the Roe decision granting the right to an abortion, while only 31 percent disagree.
Former Ohio State wrestlers accuse Representative Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse.
Former Ohio State University wrestlers, NBC News reports, have accused Rep. Jordan of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, the team doctor.
The Republican congressman and chair of the Freedom Caucus served as Ohio State’s assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994, around the time allegations against Strauss were first investigated by the university.
On April 5 2018, Ohio State University announced that they’d investigate multiple allegations made against the doctor during his time as team physician. According to the press release, the investigation has reached out to “former student-athletes, coaches and others who may have been affected or may have had knowledge of these alleged incidents.”
The allegations against Strauss stretch from the mid-1970s to the late-1990s. Three former wrestlers told NBC News that Strauss regularly showered with students and touched them inappropriately during physical examinations. One anonymous former wrestler accused him of assault during the falls of 1994 and 1995; he noted that another wrestler accused Strauss of assault in the ‘70s; another wrestler, Dunyasha Yetts, accused the doctor of attempting to assault him between 1993 and 1994.
Yetts told NBC News that he and other wrestlers told Jordan about the abuse multiple times. Mike DiSabato, one former wrestler, said that he reached out to Jordan before going public with his allegations, and that Jordan told DiSabato “not to get him involved.”
Wilbur Ross shorted two more stocks than previously thought.
Last month, Forbes reported that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s claims that he had divested from a significant number of his holdings were a bunch of hooey—and that Ross, in a brazen move, attempted to profit off Forbes’s disclosure of his corruption by shorting the stock of a Russian shipping company he had a large stake in. That Ross still had significant investments in companies that are affected by his decisions as commerce secretary would be a scandal at any time, but it’s especially notable given that those holdings could be affected by the growing possibility of a Trump-led trade war.
On Monday evening, NBC News reported that Ross shorted two additional stocks while serving as commerce secretary, bringing the grand total to five. Ross has maintained that this is all a misunderstanding, and that his short positions were taken as a means of disposing of the stock—as he promised to do before he took office—and not to seek profit.
The secretary noted that he had been in the process of divesting himself of known stakes in the companies before becoming aware of the fact he had been awarded additional small stakes in each of the five firms as a benefit of having served on their boards of directors. Those shares were held in accounts he had been unaware of, he said.
Ross said the short sales in all five cases — which occurred during his tenure as Commerce secretary — zeroed out his stakes in the companies. After Ross covered the short positions, he realized no profit, or loss, on the trades, he said.
“These transactions are not profit-seeking short sales,” Ross told CNBC. “These shorts are technical ways of disposing the stocks.”
Ross said that all of the trades were approved, after he executed them, by the Commerce Department’s office of ethics and compliance.
But this is a very odd way to divest of stock—and it’s especially odd given that Ross’s means of “divestment” thus far has largely been to move his holdings into a trust, which is not really divestment at all. (Because the trust is not a blind trust, Ross would still be aware of his company’s investments.) Instead, Ross’s explanation only leads to more questions.
D’Souza has made a specialty of highlighting the undeniable racism of the 1960s Democratic Party as a way to tar the current party. His arguments ignore the way the two political parties switch positions on Civil Rights in the 1960s, with the Democrats embracing Civil Rights and Republicans, under the guidance of national leaders like Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon, exploiting racist backlash.
On Monday, D’Souza put up a challenge to his critics:
Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse, a scholar who has made good use of twitter as a forum to popularize academic knowledge, took D’Souza up on the request:
Kruse documents his case with ample examples and citations:
Kruse’s entire twitter thread is an expert class in how to marshall scholarly evidence in a popular debate. It’s worth reading from start to finish. The only problem is D’Souza is unteachable:
Is Alan Dershowitz really a victim of Martha’s Vineyard McCarthyism?
Last week, the famed lawyer complained in a column in The Hill that he is being ostracized by fellow residents of the tony summer colony Martha’s Vineyard as a result of his vociferous claims that President Donald Trump is the victim of a legal witch hunt. According to Dershowitz some of his “old friends” are “shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard. One of them, an academic at a distinguished university, has told people that he would not attend any dinner or party to which I was invited.” Dershowitz’s goes on to compare his ostracism to McCarthyism, the government sponsored anti-communist purge that saw thousands of alleged communists to lose their careers in the early 1950s.
Dershowitz’s persecution complex seems overheated especially if we remember a 2003 New York magazine article that described the law professor’s social life at Martha Vineyard. The article notes that favorite Dershowitz guests included Larry and Laurie David, William Styron, and Harvey Weinstein. The David’s are now divorced. William Styron is dead. And Harvey Weinstein, now facing criminal charges for alleged rape, is a social pariah for perfectly good reasons.
When he was a social lion at Martha’s Vineyard, Dershowitz didn’t mind shunning other people. “I rarely invite my academic colleagues,” Dershowitz told New York. “Most of them don’t make good dinner guests.” Now the very people Dershowitz gave the high hat to are returning the favor.
Melania Trump figures out a way to make six figures First Ladying.
The First Lady doesn’t always seem comfortable with the ceremonial position she’s found herself occupying, but she has found a way to monetize it. According to NBC News, Melania Trump has an unusual deal with Getty Pictures whereby she is paid for some of the images they distribute to certain news agencies.
“Since her husband took office Melania Trump has earned six figures from an unusual deal with a photo agency in which major media organizations have indirectly paid the Trump family despite a requirement that the photos be used only in positive coverage,” NBC News observes. “President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure reveals that in 2017 the first lady earned at least $100,000 from Getty Images for the use of any of a series of 187 photos of the first family shot between 2010 and 2016 by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux.”
In this quirky side hustle, Melania Trump has proven herself to be fully part of the spirit of her husband’s administration: Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have both had their fairshare of media coverage over their devotion to private gain.
Most recently, the Washington Postreports that “Two of Scott Pruitt’s top aides provided fresh details to congressional investigators in recent days about some of his most controversial spending and management decisions, including his push to find a six-figure job for his wife at a politically connected group, enlist staffers in performing personal tasks and seek high-end travel despite aides’ objections.”
Meanwhile CNBC reports that Wilbur Ross, while serving as commerce secretary, shorted on two stocks.
Taken together, Melania Trump, Scott Pruitt and Wilbur Ross suggest Trump administration officials are not overly concerned with the ethical codes of their predecessors.
Donald Trump is excellent at selling books that trash him; mediocre at selling books that praise him.
Trump does not read books. He claimed during the 2016 election that The Art of the Deal (which he did not write) was his favorite book and that All Quiet on the Western Front (often assigned in high school) was second. But he then told Megan Kelly that he doesn’t have time for anything longer than 280 characters. “I read passages, I read areas, chapters, I don’t have the time,” Trump said. “When was the last time I watched a baseball game? I’m watching you all the time.”
There’s little reason to think that’s changed since assuming office, although the president does seem to have gotten through the first page of Jon Meacham’s Andrew Jackson biography, leading to a bizarre tweet about Jackson and the Civil War. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from tweeting frequently about books—as long as they’re about him or his administration, or by close allies.
Since taking office, he’s tweeted about such titles as Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s Let Trump Be Trump; The Capitalist Comeback by Andy Puzder (who withdrew his nomination to be Trump’s Secretary of Labor); The Art of the Donald: Lessons from America’s Philosopher-in-Chief by Daily Caller News Foundation chief Christopher Bedford; The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography by David Brody; and Box of Butterflies by Roma Downey (who is the wife of Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who has refused to give up tapes rumored to contain racist comments from the president).
The latest book to join the unofficial Trump Book Club was Sean Spicer’s The Briefing:
These tweets inevitably create sales bumps, but not huge ones. A few of the books that Trump has tweeted about have become New York Times bestsellers—but several have been less successful. (Let Trump Be Trump, for instance, is the most successful book the president has tweeted about in the past seven months. It debuted at #3 on the Nonfiction list before dropping off a few weeks later.) Spicer’s book jumped, as CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, to about 2,000 on Amazon:
The numbers in Karni’s tweet aren’t reliable—novelrank.com does not have accurate sales data. But there’s no reason to suggest that Trump sold more than a couple hundred copies of Spicer’s book, given its sales ranking peak of 2,000 (and that’s a fairly generous estimate). This kind of bump, based on past examinations of the Trump Effect, seems typical for the president.
But there is one area where Trump is great at selling books. Consider the cases of Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff and A Higher Loyalty by James Comey. Trump attempted to trash bothbooks—highly unflattering portraits of his administration—on Twitter. So far they are the year’s two best-selling titles, each with over a million copies to their credit.
On Monday morning, the Republican congressman tweeted a Ben Garrison cartoon and then quickly deleted it. The deletion was hardly a surprise. The cartoon is virulently racist. It shows four stereotypically drawn men (a hook-nosed Jew, an Asian, a Hispanic, and an African-American) combining to form a single fist and knocking out Uncle Sam. The men are yelling out “CULTURAL MARXISM!” as they do so.
Cultural Marxism, as used by right-wingers like Ron Paul, is the conspiracy theory that modern identity politics is based on the teachings of the Frankfurt School. This theory is in itself anti-Semitic and rests on an absurd fabrication of intellectual history (anti-racism movements have a history that long precedes Marxism and the Frankfurt school theorists were quiescent social critics obsessed with European high culture). The point of the “Cultural Marxism” meme is to blame all the things the right hates on a handful of mostly Jewish thinkers.
It’s hardly surprising that Ron Paul is peddling this nonsense. Ron Paul’s version of libertarianism has been a major gateway bringing in racism and alt-right theories into the Republican Party. This goes back to the days of the Ron Paul Newsletter in the early 1990s, which published stridently racist articles. The Newsletter was influence by theorist Murray Rothbard, who believed that racism was a way for libertarianism to gain a mass audience. That strategy helped pave the way for Trumpism.
How important was LeBron James to Cleveland’s economy?
James, the greatest basketball player of all time, signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in eight years. If there were hard feelings when James left for Miami in 2010, the sentiment amongst Cleveland fans is warmer eight years later, thanks to the NBA championship James brought the city two years ago.
Given just how title-starved Cleveland was—its baseball team last won an MLB title in 1948 and its football team is the Browns—James’s impact on the city was largely cultural. But his absence will also be felt economically.
There is a great deal of debate about the actual economic benefits that professional sports teams bring to local economies. While there is little evidence that new, taxpayer-funded stadiums generate a lift, Daniel Shoag and Stan Veuger of the conservative think tank AEI found evidence earlier this year that James did have an impact on Cleveland itself. Using data from his two stints in Cleveland and four year-term in Miami, Shoag and Veuger found that the number of restaurants and bars close to Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena dropped from nearly 200 to under 170 after James left in 2010 and spiked to over 200 after he returned in 2014. In Miami, the number of establishments close to American Airlines Arena rose while James was a member of the Heat, but only dropped off slightly after his departure. According to Shoag and Veuger, James’s presence “increases the number of such establishments within one mile of the stadium by about 13 percent, and employment by about 23.5 percent.”
The lesson? Having James on your roster makes a difference to the local economy no matter what. But it makes a much bigger difference to a city like Cleveland than it does to a city like Miami. Or Los Angeles, for that matter.
The chances of Harvey Weinstein facing punishment just went up.
ABC News reports that the disgraced producer, already facing charges of assaulting two women, has another criminal case to contend with. “A grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006 as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” according to ABC.
District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who had been criticized for not acting on earlier police investigations of Weinstein, issued a harsh statement. “A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues.”
The new charges increase the odds of Weinstein facing justice. But they might be just the tip of his legal troubles. Police departments in Los Angeles, Beverley Hills, and the United Kingdom are investigating other allegations. Further, Weinstein is facing nearly a dozen lawsuits from women alleging harassment or assault.
In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos released Monday morning, Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, said, “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will.” He then added that “I put family and country first.” Cohen went on to defend the validity of the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the election and pointedly rejected Vladimir Putin’s denials of that meddling.
Cohen’s newfound love of family and country stands in marked contrast to earlier protestations of supreme devotion to his client Donald Trump. Cohen, now under investigation for alleged violations of campaign finance laws and other business irregularities, once said he’d “take a bullet” for Donald Trump. In April, the president tweeted, “most people will flip if the government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that.”
As Talking Points Memo observed, the interview was filled with hints from Cohen that he will spill the beans on major scandals: “Tantalizingly, Cohen then hinted heavily that he has information to share on two hot-button and possibly damning episodes for the President: the infamous Trump tower meeting when ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton was promised, and the $130,000 hush money payout made to Stormy Daniels during the election.”
If Cohen’s revelations live up to his insinuations, Donald Trump is in for a rocky ride.