Menu
Magazine

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump is spending billions to help farmers hurt by his trade war.

The White House said on Tuesday that the administration will offer farmers about $12 billion in emergency aid to offset the repercussions from the president’s tariffs against China, which recently announced a 25 percent import tax on $50 billion in U.S. goods, including soybeans.

Tariffs have not been an easy sell. Members of Trump’s own party have raised objections to the policy, and they weren’t all immediately mollified by news of aid. “This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929 again,” Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska told The New York Times.

Like many of Trump’s plans, the details about the emergency aid are murky; it’s not clear if the money will end up in the pockets of soybean farmers or the agricultural conglomerates that dominate the industry. CNBC reports that shares of John Deere went up after the news. Trump may take that as evidence that his solution worked, but he’s merely patching holes that he himself punched.

Chris J Ratcliffe-Pool/Getty Images

A debauched prince was the first person to buy a Jane Austen novel.

Writing in The New York Times, Jennifer Schuessler reports that a graduate student has uncovered a bill of sales suggesting that in 1811 the very first known sale of the first published Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility, was made by the Prince Regent, who was the de facto monarch of the United Kingdom because his father, George III, was mentally incapacitated. The Prince Regent, who would later become George IV, was the very opposite of a Jane Austen hero. He was infamous for his adulteries, his gluttony, and his constant indebtedness.

The Prince Regent was also notorious for his mistreatment of his wife, Caroline of Brunswick. Once he took the throne, he tried to use Parliament to force a divorce in 1820. Popular opposition to the move prevented Parliament from acting on the monarch’s wishes. Like many other commoners, Jane Austen took the side of Caroline over her husband. “Poor woman, I shall support her as long as I can, because she is a Woman, & because I hate her husband,” Austen wrote in an 1813 letter.

Despite her distaste for the Prince Regent, Austen was compelled by a courtier and her publisher to dedicate her novel Emma (1815) to him. This unwilling dedication suggests a motive for the Prince’s original purchase. He was aware of his general unpopularity and, in the manner traditional of monarchs, wanted to cultivate ties to the arts to win support. If the Prince Regent was hoping that Jane Austen’s popularity would rub off on him, he bet poorly. The dedication of Emma remains a footnote, and George IV, who died in 1830, is remembered as scoundrel.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren prefers capitalists who aren’t cheaters and thieves.

The rising visibility of avowedly “socialist” politics in America is creating a divide within the Democratic Party. Some Democratic politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have followed Bernie Sanders lead in taking up the mantle of what they call “socialism,” while presenting what in fact is closer to mild democratic socialism or a strong welfare state. More traditional Democrats, meanwhile, are wary of the label. “I don’t think we have to change from capitalism,” House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi told a town hall in 2017. “We’re a capitalist system.”

Interviewed by Jim Harwood of CNBC, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren found a way to thread the needle between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi. Asked if capitalists are bad people, Warren responded, “I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don’t believe in is theft, what I don’t believe in is cheating. That’s where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it’s about the powerful get all of it. And that’s what’s gone wrong in America.”

When Harwood raised the point that she was seen as a polarizing figure by the business community, Warren responded:

I get that there are a lot of folks who like having the power and the riches they have, they like being able to tweak their little pinkie and the United States government does just what they want. They like being able to get regulations rolled back or not enforced. I totally get that. And I get that I push hard against that, that I may be a threat to them on that. But my view on that is, don’t call me the polarizing figure; they’re the ones who want to take advantage of this country. They’re the ones who want to cheat. They’re the ones who want to say that their personal wealth, their power is more important than building an America that works for everyone.

This interview demonstrates the election strategy Warren is likely to follow if she makes her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren won’t take up the flag of socialism, but she’ll lean heavily on the critique made by the left-wing of the Democratic Party of the excessive power of big business. The gambit is that this will allow Warren to unite behind her both the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party and the Nancy Pelosi wing.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump’s family reunification is already shaping up to be a disaster.

Thursday, July 26, is the court-imposed deadline for the Trump administration to reunite all the families separated under Jeff Sessions’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. But according to a joint court filing by the federal government and the ACLU on Monday, 463 migrant parents, who were separated from their children when they crossed into the U.S. illegally, are no longer in the country.

This is not a new phenomenon. Immigrant children have been separated from their parents before, and it has consistently been a bureaucratic nightmare for non-profits and the Health and Human Services Department to reunite the families. However, with nearly 3,000 children separated as part of Trump’s push to curb illegal immigration, the chaos has been unprecedented. Administration officials, who spoke to The New York Times anonymously earlier this month, attributed the logistical nightmare to the use of different databases and computer systems, as well as a variety of staff who all handle the situation differently.

There has been progress with reunifications: Reuters reports that, as of Monday, 879 parents had been reunited with their children. But the cases of the 463 parents who have been deported without their children are still “under review.” This will make meeting Thursday’s deadline a challenge.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A football team owner once threatened to “punch” Donald Trump.

Sports writer Jeff Pearlman is working on a history of the United States Football League (USFL), an upstart football conference which tried to challenge the NFL from 1983 to 1985. In the course of his research, Pearlman has uncovered a remarkable letter sent by Tampa Bay Bandits owner to his USFL partner Donald Trump, who owned the New Jersey Generals. (David Frum called attention to Pearlman’s post on Twitter).

As Pearlman explains, Trump was often at odds with his USFL partners. “Trump wasn’t merely disliked by his fellow owners; he was loathed and abhorred and detested,” Pearlman notes. “The general take: Here was a selfish bully who desperately craved an NFL franchise, and viewed the USFL as a temporary (and disposable) vehicle toward that end. Trump memorably led the USFL’s suicide march away from a spring season and toward the fall, and (much like now) his big words and loud voice and thuggish tendencies caused many lemming peers to follow.”

Evidence of Trump’s unpopularity can be found in a letter from Bassett to Trump dated August 16, 1984. “You are bigger, stronger, and younger than I, which means I’ll have no regrets whatsoever punching you right in the mouth the next time an instance occurs where you personally scorn me, or anyone else, who does not happen to salute or dance to your tune,” Bassett wrote.

(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

More voters are being purged from the rolls than at any time in the past decade.

That’s the big takeaway from the latest report on voter purges from the Brennan Center for Justice. Based on data from more than 6,600 jurisdictions in 49 states, it found that, between 2014 and 2016, states removed almost 16 million names from the rolls, four million more than were removed between 2006 and 2008.

Of the range of factors explaining this disturbing trend, the report lays the bulk of the blame on the Supreme Court, for its 2013 decision to overturn a Voting Rights Act provision protecting voters of color from discriminatory purges. In Shelby County v. Holder, the Court enabled states and counties to make changes to their voting laws without federal approval, resulting in purges of an estimated two million additional voters.

In an opinion column in The New York Times, Myrna Pérez, deputy director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center, identified some of the key mechanisms for purging voters: “In the past decade, attacks on the vote have included discriminatory voter ID laws and cutbacks in early voting that emerged from bad laws or policies formulated weeks or even months before Election Day.” These laws are abetted by state and local efforts that are “too often based on bad information, like ‘ineligible’ lists that include the names of eligible voters, or matching processes that confuse two different people for the same one.”

“Flawed purges” like these are especially harmful, the study argues, because voters often don’t know they’ve been removed until they arrive at the polls, at which point they have little recourse to reclaim their rights.

July 23, 2018

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tronc’s axe has fallen on the New York Daily News.

The latest victim in the local news bloodbath is the 99-year-old Daily News, which today lost half its editorial staff, its editor-in-chief Jim Rich, and its managing editor Kristen Lee. The new editor-in-chief is Robert York, who comes from Tronc property Morning Call of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Tronc, the publishing behemoth based in Chicago, bought the tabloid last autumn, reportedly for $1 plus liabilities and costs.

The New York Times reports that Tronc executive Grant Whitmore held a minute-long meeting on Monday morning at the paper’s Manhattan newsroom. An email memo to employees followed, explaining that Tronc was “fundamentally restructuring” the media property, reorienting coverage around “breaking news—especially in areas of crime, civil justice, and public responsibility.”

As The New Republic has been reporting for some time, finance-driven consolidated media corporations are bad for local reporting. “Lack of robust local newspaper coverage can have devastating effects,” Alex Shephard wrote in April, depriving constituents of crucial information about, for example, their own elected officials: “Studies have shown that one result of a dip in the number of local news outlets is a decrease in voter turnout.”

The Daily News cuts follow losses in the New York local digital space, as DNAinfo and Gothamist were both killed in the aftermath of a vote to unionize last November. (Gothamist was revived in diminished form under WNYC earlier this year.) Tronc has recognized unions at The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times, but the Daily News was not protected by any such labor organization. In the memo, staffers today learned that those laid off would receive 90 days severance pay. Staffers who took the recent buyout package offered by Gizmodo Media Group, by contrast, received 18 weeks of pay and health care—a package negotiated by the Writers’ Guild of America East.

July 20, 2018

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Is Trump really about to enter into a “full-blown trade war” with China?

Axios reports that “top advisers” say that “chances of a longer, wider, more damaging trade war with China are rising.” President Donald Trump slapped $34 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods with “industrially significant technology” on July 6, and on Friday he told CNBC that he’s “ready to go to $500” billion—a number equal to the dollar amount of imports that entered the U.S. from China in 2017. Dow futures slumped 120 points in response to Trump’s comments. All of this adds to the growing threat of what Axios has deemed a “full-blown trade war.”

Larry Kudlow, who leads the president’s economic council, was adamant that the administration would not back down from the threats. “They’re picking the wrong customer, I’ll tell you that—you know how intense [Trump] is on this issue,” he told Mike Allen. “Xi seems to think if he waits out the November elections, Trump will be weakened and therefore will lighten the bite. That’s a very bad bet.”

The trade war between China and the U.S. is not exactly punishing either country yet. At present, the $34 billion in tariffs are insignificant to China and the United States, given that the combined economies of both countries are over $30 trillion. Despite the flashy rhetoric, there is no indication that the administration is ready to immediately go nuclear by slapping an additional $466 billion in tariffs. Instead, if the trade war were to escalate, it would still be done incrementally.

Between the CNBC interview, Kudlow’s comments, and Axios’ report, it’s clear that the administration is doing everything it can to try to convince China—and Trump’s base—that he isn’t bluffing. But right now, this is all pageantry.

The Parkland generation is registering to vote in serious numbers in swing states.

Ever since February 14, when 17 students and staff members were killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Southern Florida, “registration rates for voters aged 18-29 have significantly increased in key battleground states,” according to a new study from the Democratic data firm TargetSmart. Young people comprised 61 percent of new registrants in Pennsylvania, a 16-point increase. Virginia and Indiana saw 10-point increases, and Arizona and Florida saw 8.

TargetSmart

Much of this may have to do with the efforts Parkland student activists have undertaken to help students register to vote. Back in May, David Hogg partnered with the New York–based organization HeadCount to organize registration drives in about 1,000 high schools across 46 states.

A group of Parkland student activists, including Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and Emma Gonzàlez, also announced a summer-long bus tour devoted to encourage students to “get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote,” Kasky said in June. “At the end of the day, real change is brought from voting and too often voting off as nothing in our country.”

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The administration’s position on mergers is all over the place.

Since it was proposed in May 2017, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $3.9 billion purchase of Tribune Media appeared to be a done deal. Donald Trump has gushingly praised the network, which is infamous for forcing (sometimes identically scripted) pro-Trump content onto its stations’ broadcast. Meanwhile, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has been a vocal anti-regulation proponent. As long as it sold enough stations to meet the legal ownership limit, Sinclair appeared well-positioned to become the nation’s largest TV station owner, with over 200 stations reaching an unprecedented 72 percent of American households.

But in a surprising reversal this week, Pai announced that Sinclair’s indifferent nods towards compliance weren’t going to cut it. The company, Pai said, was attempting to maintain control over its relinquished stations “in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law.” The FCC then voted unanimously to bring the proposed merger before an administrative law judge. The order claims that Sinclair “did not fully disclose facts” about its proposals for compliance. In the case of a Chicago TV station, for example, the order notes that Sinclair had strong ties to the buyer and might attempt to buy back the station in the future. The legal review process is likely to kill the merger entirely.

It’s a dramatic about-face, especially when combined with the news this week that the Department of Justice has filed an appeal challenging the approval of the AT&T-Time Warner merger.

It might seem like the Trump administration is finally making good on his campaign promises to crack down on media consolidation. But let’s not jump to conclusions. The ink has hardly dried on the DoJ’s approval last month of Walt Disney’s proposed $71 billion acquisition of parts of 21st Century Fox. With no coherent policy on media mergers, we can add this to the list of issues where no decision should be taken as a clue for what’s to come.

July 19, 2018

Senator Tim Scott (l) and Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A Trump judicial nominee was pulled for his college rants on race and sexual assault.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday withdrew Ryan Bounds, who had been nominated for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, after Republican Senator Tim Scott objected to articles from Bounds’s university days.

As a student at Stanford University, Bounds wrote that multicultural organizations and on-campus activism “divide up by race for their feel-good ethnic hoedowns,” act as a “pestilence” that “threatens to corrupt our scholastic experience,” and “contribute more to restricting consciousness, aggravating intolerance, and pigeonholing cultural identities than many a Nazi bookburning.” He also argued against expelling students accused of sexual assault, claiming that the punishment is “probably not going to contribute a great deal toward a rape victim’s recovery.”

Bounds, a prosecutor in Portland, Oregon, was nominated back on September 7. Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, ignoring the “blue slip” process, went ahead with confirmation hearings over the objections of Bounds’s home-state senators, Democrats Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. After Senate debate on Bounds’s nomination concluded yesterday, the Willamette Week reported that he was “likely to win the confirmation.”