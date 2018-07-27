Donald Trump Jr. has a close encounter of the unwelcome kind with Robert Mueller.
Politico is reporting that while trying to catch a flight at DCA on Friday, the president’s son shared a gate with a figure he probably didn’t want to run into: Robert Mueller, the special counsel for the Russia investigation.
The proximity between the two men is likely to be pure coincidence. Still, it comes at an awkward time, with news last night that the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen claims that Donald Trump Jr. told his father about a planned meeting in 2016 with Russian officials promising opposition research on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. surely thinks about Mueller a great deal these days, and this was reminder that the special counsel isn’t easy to escape.
Religion doesn’t really explain the partisan divide in the South.
Writing in Time, conservative pundit David French disputes those who believe that “race is still the dominant political and cultural factor of Southern political life.” French argues that this view ignores the cultural distinctiveness of the South, which he sees as fundamental. According to French, the emphasis on race “understates the role of what for many is the single most important aspect of their identity: their faith in God. The South is America’s most churchgoing region. How is it possibly going to connect with a Democratic Party dominated by a secular, progressive elite?”
French paints a convincing portrait of Southern regional identity. It’s true that the South is both more religious and conservative than the North. And white Southerners are very Republican. In 2016, Harry Enten notedin FiveThirtyEight that “In 2014, Democrats lost the white vote in the Deep South by about 65 percentage points, 81 percent to 17 percent. That made white voters in the Deep South 61 points more Republican the country as a whole.”
But churchgoing does little to explain voting for the Republican party because African-Americans, who as a group are more likely to be religious than their white neighbors, overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party. As Slate’s Jamelle Bouie notes, French’s article erases the experience of a vast chunk of the South: African-American church goers who vote Democratic.
The National Prayer Breakfast is a perfect place for the unsavory to meet the Washington elite.
The arrest of Marina Butina for acting as a Russian agent is putting the spotlight on the annual National Prayer Breakfast, a major Washington ritual to promote Christian fellowship which also serves as a place where dubious figures can hobnob with the high and mighty. Butina used the 2017 Prayer Breakfast to try and arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As The New York Times reports, “With its relative lack of diplomatic protocols and press coverage, the prayer breakfast setting is ideal for foreign figures who might not otherwise be able to easily get face time with top American officials, because of unsavory reputations or a lack of an official government perch, according to lobbyists who help arrange such trips. They also contend that it is easier to secure visas when the breakfast is listed as a destination.”
The Christian rhetoric of forgiveness and reconciliation deployed at the Prayer Breakfast is perfect tool for lobbyists. In 2016 lobbyist Herman J. Cohen offered the President of Chad Idriss Déby an invitation to the event for $220,000. Cohen promised the event would be “a special occasion to get to know and converse directly with the President of the U.S.”
Déby did not take up the offer but other foreign leaders have found the Prayer Breakfast to be a useful. The New York Times cites one memorable example:
James C. Slattery, a former congressman whose firm was paid more than $1.8 million since 2011 to provide lobbying help for Ms. Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian leader, and her political causes, encouraged her to attend the breakfast. He accompanied her to last year’s event, where she secured a photograph and brief conversation with Mr. Trump, which her allies used to promote her nascent presidential candidacy back home — to the apparent surprise of the White House, and to the chagrin of the sitting Ukrainian president.
The Minnesota congressman’s extreme rhetoric in his previous job, which he described as rooted in libertarianism, also included calling the part of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that applied to private businesses “unconstitutional” as well as calling the Americans with Disabilities Act “one of the worst” laws and suggesting that it might be the cause of workplace shootings. He also said religious freedom laws didn’t “go far in enough in allowing discrimination.”
Lewis also compared the Americans with Disabilities Act to Jim Crow laws that segregated Americans by race. It’s extreme language, but Lewis is hardly the only Republican to express antipathy toward the ADA, which celebrated its 28th anniversary this week.
In February, the GOP House passed a bill to weaken the ADA’s protective provisions. Currently, people with disabilities don’t have to notify businesses before filing suit over a failure to comply with the law, nor do they have to offer businesses a grace period in order to rectify the failure. But the bill, introduced by Republican Ted Poe of Texas, would require disabled patrons to notify businesses in writing of potential ADA violations, and businesses would then have months to respond about the steps they’re taking toward compliance. As ThinkProgress reported at the time, “These provisions would essentially remove any incentives for businesses to comply with the ADA, the ACLU argues, because business owners can theoretically be out of compliance for years and not be penalized for it.” (The bill’s supporters argued that the ADA allowed too many frivolous lawsuits. The bill has been blocked by Democrats in the Senate.)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has also removed a number of protections for people with disabilities. But opposition to the ADA isn’t entirely partisan. In June, Democratic Representative Lou Correa of California joined a Republican, Representative Ted Budd of California, to spearhead a letter in support of credit unions now facing lawsuits because their websites aren’t accessible to people with certain visual impairments.
Donald Trump has been described as “the homebody president” who “rarely goes out — and when he does it’s almost always to properties that bear his name.” So it’s a measure of Trump’s commitment to forging better ties with Russia that the White House indicated on Friday that he is “open to visiting Moscow.”
The proposed Moscow trip is an outgrowth of tangled negotiations. After the much-criticized Helsinki meeting, Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House in the fall. National Security Advisor John Bolton worked to delay this meeting, saying on Wednesday that “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.” Putin made a counter-offer of asking Trump to come to Moscow, something the President seems eager to do.
Trump’s continued outreach to Putin comes in the teeth of opposition not just from Democrats but also congressional Republicans and even figures in his own administration. As Axios notes, “The relationship between the two leaders has stunned many in Washington, and their Helsinki summit has drawn criticism from people across the political spectrum—even those typically supportive of the president. But Trump continues to insist that positive relations with Russia is a good thing, and additional talks between them is his way of proving it.”
“We’ve accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday, shortly after after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report estimating that the economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018,—the fastest rate since 2014. On Twitter, Vice President Mike Pence took a victory lap.
The numbers are certainly positive. “If economic growth continues at this pace, the U.S. economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama,” Trump said. The key word, however, is “if.” During the campaign, Trump promised a growth rate of 4 percent annually, not per quarter. A 4.1 percent growth rate is strong, but it’s also not the strongest quarter of the last decade. Obama’s presidency saw four quarters with stronger GDP growth.
And as many analysts pointed out, one quarter of strong growth is not necessarily indicative of the future. “A single three-month period of strong growth is not exactly unprecedented,” Washington Post economics columnist Catherine Rampell wrote on Thursday. “It’s also not a sign that the economy is going gangbusters or has been fundamentally transformed. What matters is whether that strong growth is sustainable.”
On Friday, Trump insisted that the GDP growth was “very, very sustainable.” “This isn’t a one-time shot,” he said, arguing that the economy would continue to grow due to the Republican tax cuts, his trade war, and the administration’s deregulatory agenda. But Rampell believes economic growth may be temporary, due to businesses “freaking out about Trump’s trade war... they ‘doomsday prepped’ by stockpiling raw materials, intermediate goods and finished products before tariffs raised costs on all those things,” she wrote. “In other words, perhaps a bit counterintuitively, the very thing that may make Trump think his trade war is working—unusually strong growth this past quarter—may be evidence it’s about to backfire.”
It’s therefore impossible to tell if Trump is achieving the economic growth he claims. He seemed to acknowledge as much on Friday. “I won’t go too strong” in my predictions, he said, “because then if it’s not quite as good, you’ll not let me forget it.”
Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in advance about Russian campaign meeting.
CNN reports that the president’s former lawyer “claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.”
With his new assertions of Trump’s foreknowledge of collusion, Cohen has made himself front and center of the Russian investigation. The issue will now be whether Cohen, who was until recently a fervent supporter of the president, is credible. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s current lawyer, went on CNN to impugn Cohen’s trustworthiness:
As Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall notes, Giuliani is making the paradoxical argument that he has witnesses who will deny a meeting that he claims never took place.
Further, contra to Giuliani’s claims, Cohen is not alone in making these claims. Earlier this year Sam Nunberg, also a close confidant of Trump, made the same claim in March of 2018:
Between Cohen and Nunberg, there might be enough testimony to cause Donald Trump some serious heartaches.
Amazon’s facial recognition technology falsely identifies 28 members of congress as criminals.
Amazon is marketing a surveillance tool called “Rekognition” to law enforcement agencies, promising that it can allow police to compare video footage with mug shot databases in order to quickly identify criminals. But the technology carries all sorts of civil liberties risks, as the ACLU demonstrated when they conducted a test with it. The civil rights organization ran photos of all 535 members of congress through Rekognition and found that it wrongly matched 28 of them with people arrested for crimes.
“The members of Congress who were falsely matched with the mugshot database we used in the test include Republicans and Democrats, men and women, and legislators of all ages, from all across the country,” the ACLU notes. “The false matches were disproportionately of people of color, including six members of the Congressional Black Caucus, among them civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). These results demonstrate why Congress should join the ACLU in calling for a moratorium on law enforcement use of face surveillance.”
The ACLU test shows how easily Rekognition could lead to bad results. It’s easy to imagine scenarios where police body cameras misidentify people as having previous records, leading to wrongful searches and arrests. As the ACLU further argues, “Face surveillance also threatens to chill First Amendment-protected activity like engaging in protest or practicing religion, and it can be used to subject immigrants to further abuse from the government.”
Fact: Newspapers rarely mention global warming in articles about deadly heat.
Yesterday, I explored how the media—especiallybroadcast television news—has failed to connect the dots between extreme weather events and human-caused climate change. Today, the progressive think tank Public Citizen issued a report analyzing how America’s 50 largest newspapers covered extreme heat in the first six months of this year, as temperature records were set across the globe. Here are some findings:
The newspapers published a total of 760 articles mentioning “extreme heat, heat waves, record heat, or record temperatures.” Only 134 of them, or about 18 percent, mentioned climate change or global warming.
All of the newspapers published stories on extreme heat. Ten of them made no mention of global warming: The New York Post, New York Daily News, Detroit Free Press, Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Kansas City Star, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Tampa Bay Times, East Bay Times,Oklahoman, and Oregonian.
TheNew York Times published the most articles about extreme and record-breaking heat. Only 23 percent of those stories, however, mentioned climate change. The Washington Post published the second-most stories on the subject, but their batting average was much higher: 13 of 32 heat stories, or 41 percent, mentioned climate change.
The White House is rushing to meet its family reunification deadline—and that’s not entirely a good thing.
The Trump administration is scrambling today to reunite the remaining separated migrant families who have been deemed “eligible” for reunification. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a meeting with members of Congress yesterday that the government is on track to meet the court-ordered deadline of 6pm to reunite approximately 1,600 parents with their children. Lawmakers reportedly said that Nielsen provided no statistics to back up the assertion. If DHS fails to meet the deadline, it will likely face few repercussions: A federal judge can just extend it.
But even if it does meet this goal, there will remain over a thousand parents who have not received clearance to reunite with their children. Some have been deemed ineligible after failing criminal background or parental verification checks. Others have already been, or are scheduled to be, deported without their children. Court documents filed on Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union, in support of a motion to stay deportations of parents still separated from their children, asserted that many parents who had allegedly waived their right to reunification had not done so intentionally. According to the report, many parents had been rushed to sign the documents without legal advice, and sometimes without translation.
“The only deadline they are meeting is the one they have set for themselves,” Lee Gelernt, lead counsel for the ACLU, told TheNew York Times. “The government should not be getting applause for cleaning up their own mess, but moreover, they’re still not meeting the deadline for all the families.”
The Lafayette Advocate reports that a whistleblower is providing evidence that the early July arrest of Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, on charges of fondling clients at a strip club in Ohio, was a targeted sting operation. Previously police claimed that the arrest was the outgrowth of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.
The documents cited by The Lafayette Advocate call into question the credibility of the police account:
Inside the emails are news clippings discussing Daniels’ planned appearance in Columbus, pictures of Daniels with President Donald Trump, videos of her dancing, and even a map to the club where she would be performing, all sent days before she would pull into town on her tour bus.
The bulk of the emails that the whistleblower provided are from the email account of Detective Shana Keckley. Keckley was one of the lead-arresting officers the night that the “sting” operation went down.
The emails from Keckley are particularly damaging to the police narrative. In one email, Keckley boasts “we arrested Stormy this morning, she is in jail.” In another, Keckley brags to a fellow officer, “You’re Welcome!!!!!….Thank me in person later.”
As the whistleblower told The Lafayette Advocate, “It is clear that Keckley and her fellow officers were there because of Stormy and only because of Stormy.” Neither the police nor the mayor’s office in Columbus, Ohio had immediate responses to requests from The Lafayette Advocate to comment. The mayor’s office promises to comment later.