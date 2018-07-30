Menu
Magazine

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Broader midterm map shows Democrats could win big in November.

With the mid-term elections now 99 days away, New York Times analyst Nate Cohn argues that substantially more congressional districts are in  play than previously thought. Hitherto, the conventional wisdom was that the Democrats would do best in traditionally Republican suburban districts that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, which might give them a narrow win in the House. 

Looking at polling in individual districts, Cohn concludes that focusing on these suburban districts has led to an excessively narrow view of the battleground. “Instead, the battleground is broad, and it includes a long list of white working-class and rural districts that voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016,” Cohn contends. “The broader battleground is a positive development for Democrats. It’s a reflection of how much the Republican structural advantage in the House has eroded over the last year.” 

The “structural advantage” the Republicans enjoy are in gerrymandering, incumbency, and a more geographically dispersed electorate. To judge by local polls, these factors aren’t holding Democrats back from regaining many white working class districts. “A flurry of Republican retirements has led to 42 open seats, many of them the sort of well-entrenched incumbents in competitive districts whose retirements are the most valuable for Democrats,” Cohn notes. “The Democrats have succeeded in recruiting well-funded and strong candidates in many of the battlegrounds, which has tended to lessen the advantage of incumbency even in the districts where Republicans are running for re-election. A court decision in Pennsylvania has eliminated the party’s gerrymander there.”

If Cohn’s analysis is correct, it has implications for just for the possibility of Democrats regaining the House but also the nature of the Democratic political coalition going forward. If Democrats regain their strength in white working class districts, then it suggests that the results of 2016 weren’t predictive of the future but an anomaly based on the special circumstances of two unusual candidates. The way forward for the Democrats is to rebuild the Obama coalition of 2008 and 2012 rather than follow Clinton’s footsteps in 2016 of trying to appeal to moderate Republicans in well-to-do suburbs. In other words, the future of the Democratic Party would look more like an alliance of Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York rather than Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost in Georgia.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani sees Donald Trump as a Shakespearean hero.

Interviewed by CNN on Monday morning, the former mayor of New York went on a long rampage against the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. Giuliani called Cohen a “scumbag” and compared Donald Trump to a Shakespearean hero betrayed by his associates. “He turned out to have a close friend betray him, like Iago betrayed Othello, like Brutus put the last knife into Caesar,” Giuliani reflected. “It happens in life, that you get double-crossed.”

As writer and theater director Isaac Butler pointed out, Giuliani’s Shakespearean allusions don’t quite work.

Brutus and Iago both betray close friends, but they are not otherwise alike. Brutus was motivated by idealism, believing that Caesar was a would-be dictator who would destroy the Roman Republic. Iago, by contrast, was motivated by pure envy and spite. Giuliani’s own speculations about Cohen’s motives (that the lawyer was stung by not getting a White House job and jealous of the president’s children) does follow a pattern close to Iago.

But in any case, these analogies do little credit to Trump. If Cohen is Brutus or Iago then Trump is Caesar or Othello. Which means Trump is either an aspiring tyrant or he’s so foolish that he can easily be manipulated into self-destruction by an underling.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

What did the Times’ publisher think would happen in an off-the-record meeting with Trump?

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted a mini-scoop amid his usual tirade about immigration, the economy, and the “witch hunt” being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It soon came out that the Times’ 37-year-old publisher, A. G. Sulzberger, and the editor of its opinion section, James Bennet, had been invited to sit down with the president nine days earlier—and agreed to the White House’s demand that it be kept off the record. Although Sulzberger didn’t know the purpose of the meeting when he accepted the invitation, he released a statement saying that he visited with the president “to raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.” (When Trump broke the terms of the agreement, the Times followed suit.)

What we know about the meeting, which appears to have been called so that the president could berate the Times publisher for negative coverage, is unsettling. Trump bragged about inventing the term “fake news” and proudly referenced the fact that other countries had taken steps to ban “fake news.” Sulzberger, according to New Yorker editor David Remnick, “replied calmly that such countries were dictatorships and only dictatorships could ban independent inquiry.” Trump also expressed surprise that the Times and other news organizations had only just begun posting armed guards outside their offices.

This outcome was predictable. It’s not clear why Sulzberger would have agreed to a meeting that was so clearly a trap. Trump wanted to use Sulzberger, and by extension the Times, as a punching bag; it was inevitable that he would tweet about it. Perhaps Sulzberger agreed because he recognized that it was a no-win situation—either attend, and become part of the president’s anti-press PR push, or not attend, and be called out for cowardice. But the result has made Sulzberger look out of his depth.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is dreaming of a new FBI building.

Axios is reporting that the president of the United States hates the current FBI headquarters and has detailed plans for making a new one. “Even the building is terrible,” the president reportedly groused in private. “It’s one of the brutalist-type buildings, you know, brutalist architecture. Honestly, I think it’s one of the ugliest buildings in the city.”

According to Axios, “Trump told Chief of Staff John Kelly he wants to oversee the project at an excruciating level of detail: the cost per square foot, the materials used, the renovation specs, etc.” In effect, Trump is treating the FBI Building as a Trump property, to be remade at his whim.

For a president to show such interest in the arcane details of building design is unusual. But Trump’s own background as a real estate developer is clearly shaping his desire to be a hands-on designer president. Trump is notorious for his finicky attention to the design details of his properties. Trump is applying the same approach not just to the FBI Building but also to Air Force One, which he also wants to remake to match his sensibility.

Trump’s political opponents might want to indulge his building fantasies. After all, it’s one of the least dangerous things he can do as president.

July 27, 2018

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Religion doesn’t really explain the partisan divide in the South.

Writing in Time, conservative pundit David French disputes those who believe that “race is still the dominant political and cultural factor of Southern political life.” French argues that this view ignores the cultural distinctiveness of the South, which he sees as fundamental. According to French, the emphasis on race “understates the role of what for many is the single most important aspect of their identity: their faith in God. The South is America’s most churchgoing region. How is it possibly going to connect with a Democratic Party dominated by a secular, progressive elite?”

French paints a convincing portrait of Southern regional identity. It’s true that the South is both more religious and conservative than the North. And white Southerners are very Republican. In 2016, Harry Enten noted in FiveThirtyEight that “In 2014, Democrats lost the white vote in the Deep South by about 65 percentage points, 81 percent to 17 percent. That made white voters in the Deep South 61 points more Republican the country as a whole.”

But churchgoing does little to explain voting for the Republican party because African-Americans, who as a group are more likely to be religious than their white neighbors, overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party. As Slate’s Jamelle Bouie notes, French’s article erases the experience of a vast chunk of the South: African-American church goers who vote Democratic.

Donald Trump Jr. has a close encounter of the unwelcome kind with Robert Mueller.

Politico is reporting that while trying to catch a flight at DCA on Friday, the president’s son shared a gate with a figure he probably didn’t want to run into: Robert Mueller, the special counsel for the Russia investigation.

The proximity between the two men is likely to be pure coincidence. Still, it comes at an awkward time, with news last night that the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen claims that Donald Trump Jr. told his father about a planned meeting in 2016 with Russian officials promising opposition research on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. surely thinks about Mueller a great deal these days, and this was reminder that the special counsel isn’t easy to escape.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The National Prayer Breakfast is a perfect place for the unsavory to meet the Washington elite.

The arrest of Marina Butina for acting as a Russian agent is putting the spotlight on the annual National Prayer Breakfast, a major Washington ritual to promote Christian fellowship which also serves as a place where dubious figures can hobnob with the high and mighty. Butina used the 2017 Prayer Breakfast to try and arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

As The New York Times reports, “With its relative lack of diplomatic protocols and press coverage, the prayer breakfast setting is ideal for foreign figures who might not otherwise be able to easily get face time with top American officials, because of unsavory reputations or a lack of an official government perch, according to lobbyists who help arrange such trips. They also contend that it is easier to secure visas when the breakfast is listed as a destination.”

The Christian rhetoric of forgiveness and reconciliation deployed at the Prayer Breakfast is perfect tool for lobbyists. In 2016 lobbyist Herman J. Cohen offered the President of Chad Idriss Déby an invitation to the event for $220,000. Cohen promised the event would be “a special occasion to get to know and converse directly with the President of the U.S.”  

Déby did not take up the offer but other foreign leaders have found the Prayer Breakfast to be a useful. The New York Times cites one memorable example:

James C. Slattery, a former congressman whose firm was paid more than $1.8 million since 2011 to provide lobbying help for Ms. Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian leader, and her political causes, encouraged her to attend the breakfast. He accompanied her to last year’s event, where she secured a photograph and brief conversation with Mr. Trump, which her allies used to promote her nascent presidential candidacy back home — to the apparent surprise of the White House, and to the chagrin of the sitting Ukrainian president.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A Republican congressman compared the Americans with Disabilities Act to Jim Crow.

Jason Lewis, a U.S. representative from Minnesota and former talk-radio host, in recent weeks has been exposed for saying on-air that black voters have “an entitlement mentality” and are waging “a racial war” on whites, and that “young single women” who vote based on contraceptive rights “have no cognitive function whatsoever.” On Friday, CNN published a report showing Lewis also opposes civil rights protections for people with disabilities:

The Minnesota congressman’s extreme rhetoric in his previous job, which he described as rooted in libertarianism, also included calling the part of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that applied to private businesses “unconstitutional” as well as calling the Americans with Disabilities Act “one of the worst” laws and suggesting that it might be the cause of workplace shootings. He also said religious freedom laws didn’t “go far in enough in allowing discrimination.”

Lewis also compared the Americans with Disabilities Act to Jim Crow laws that segregated Americans by race. It’s extreme language, but Lewis is hardly the only Republican to express antipathy toward the ADA, which celebrated its 28th anniversary this week.

In February, the GOP House passed a bill to weaken the ADA’s protective provisions. Currently, people with disabilities don’t have to notify businesses before filing suit over a failure to comply with the law, nor do they have to offer businesses a grace period in order to rectify the failure. But the bill, introduced by Republican Ted Poe of Texas, would require disabled patrons to notify businesses in writing of potential ADA violations, and businesses would then have months to respond about the steps they’re taking toward compliance. As ThinkProgress reported at the time, “These provisions would essentially remove any incentives for businesses to comply with the ADA, the ACLU argues, because business owners can theoretically be out of compliance for years and not be penalized for it.” (The bill’s supporters argued that the ADA allowed too many frivolous lawsuits. The bill has been blocked by Democrats in the Senate.)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has also removed a number of protections for people with disabilities. But opposition to the ADA isn’t entirely partisan. In June, Democratic Representative Lou Correa of California joined a Republican, Representative Ted Budd of California, to spearhead a letter in support of credit unions now facing lawsuits because their websites aren’t accessible to people with certain visual impairments.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Trump to Putin: Fine, I’ll come to you. (Maybe.)

Donald Trump has been described as “the homebody president” who “rarely goes out — and when he does it’s almost always to properties that bear his name.” So it’s a measure of Trump’s commitment to forging better ties with Russia that the White House indicated on Friday that he is “open to visiting Moscow.”

The proposed Moscow trip is an outgrowth of tangled negotiations. After the much-criticized Helsinki meeting, Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House in the fall. National Security Advisor John Bolton worked to delay this meeting, saying on Wednesday that “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.” Putin made a counter-offer of asking Trump to come to Moscow, something the President seems eager to do.

Trump’s continued outreach to Putin comes in the teeth of opposition not just from Democrats but also congressional Republicans and even figures in his own administration. As Axios notes, “The relationship between the two leaders has stunned many in Washington, and their Helsinki summit has drawn criticism from people across the political spectrum—even those typically supportive of the president. But Trump continues to insist that positive relations with Russia is a good thing, and additional talks between them is his way of proving it.”

Is the economy really as great as Trump says?

“We’ve accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday, shortly after after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report estimating that the economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018,—the fastest rate since 2014. On Twitter, Vice President Mike Pence took a victory lap.

The numbers are certainly positive. “If economic growth continues at this pace, the U.S. economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama,” Trump said. The key word, however, is “if.” During the campaign, Trump promised a growth rate of 4 percent annually, not per quarter. A 4.1 percent growth rate is strong, but it’s also not the strongest quarter of the last decade. Obama’s presidency saw four quarters with stronger GDP growth.

And as many analysts pointed out, one quarter of strong growth is not necessarily indicative of the future. “A single three-month period of strong growth is not exactly unprecedented,” Washington Post economics columnist Catherine Rampell wrote on Thursday. “It’s also not a sign that the economy is going gangbusters or has been fundamentally transformed. What matters is whether that strong growth is sustainable.”

On Friday, Trump insisted that the GDP growth was “very, very sustainable.” “This isn’t a one-time shot,” he said, arguing that the economy would continue to grow due to the Republican tax cuts, his trade war, and the administration’s deregulatory agenda. But Rampell believes economic growth may be temporary, due to businesses “freaking out about Trump’s trade war... they ‘doomsday prepped by stockpiling raw materials, intermediate goods and finished products before tariffs raised costs on all those things,” she wrote. “In other words, perhaps a bit counterintuitively, the very thing that may make Trump think his trade war is working—unusually strong growth this past quarter—may be evidence it’s about to backfire.”

It’s therefore impossible to tell if Trump is achieving the economic growth he claims. He seemed to acknowledge as much on Friday. “I won’t go too strong” in my predictions, he said, “because then if it’s not quite as good, you’ll not let me forget it.”

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in advance about Russian campaign meeting.

CNN reports that the president’s former lawyer “claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.”

With his new assertions of Trump’s foreknowledge of collusion, Cohen has made himself front and center of the Russian investigation. The issue will now be whether Cohen, who was until recently a fervent supporter of the president, is credible. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s current lawyer, went on CNN to impugn Cohen’s trustworthiness:

As Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall notes, Giuliani is making the paradoxical argument that he has witnesses who will deny a meeting that he claims never took place.

Further, contra to Giuliani’s claims, Cohen is not alone in making these claims. Earlier this year Sam Nunberg, also a close confidant of Trump, made the same claim in March of 2018:

Between Cohen and Nunberg, there might be enough testimony to cause Donald Trump some serious heartaches.