Menu
Magazine

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What kind of summer camps did ICE officers frequent as children?

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement executive associate director Matt Albence claimed “the best way to describe [the Family Residential Centers],” where immigrant children have been detained without their parents, “is to be more like a summer camp.”

In fact, The New York Times reported that while more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their parents in the administration’s response to its unpopular family separation policy, many had returned traumatized from their experiences showcasing signs of introversion, regression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. One five-year-old boy, after being separated from his mother for 50 days, pleaded to be breast-fed even though he hadn’t nursed in years, while a three-year-old pretended to vaccinate and handcuff people around him. The Nation also reports that a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused at a Southwest Key Programs-run Arizona detention facility.

“These individuals have access to 24/7 food and water,” Albence said, defending the centers on Tuesday. “They have educational opportunities, they have recreational opportunities both structured, as well as unstructured….They have extensive medical, dental and mental health opportunities. In fact, for many of these individuals the first time they’ve ever seen a dentist is when they’ve come to one of our FRCs.”

Plus, he added proudly, “When they leave an FRC, they leave with seven sets of clothing for each individual.”

These details are unlikely to convince critics concerned about the long-term effects of traumatic family separation for your children. As Luana Biagini, a paralegal working with reunited Brazilian families tells The Times, “These kids don’t want to be without their mothers; it triggers a feeling of abandonment, or that their mother will be taken away from them.”

August 01, 2018

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump doesn’t understand how you buy groceries.

Speaking at a rally in Tampa, Florida, the president made a strange argument for voter I.D. “We believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections,” Trump said. “Which is why the time has come for voter I.D., like everything else. Voter I.D. If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need I.D. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need I.D. And you need your picture.”

Trump’s comments call to mind a false report The New York Times made in 1992 that then president George W. Bush was amazed at supermarket scanners. That story was misleading (Bush was in fact expressing surprise not at a normal supermarket scanner but a new model that was more advanced). The untrue story about Bush was used to portray him as out of touch.

By contrast, Trump stands convicted by his own words. He really is someone who is so isolated from ordinary social reality that one of the most common shopping experiences is alien to him.

July 31, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Did a love of expensive suits lead Paul Manafort astray?

As the trial of Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on money laundering charges starts, prosecutors are playing up Manafort’s luxurious lifestyle, which they argued was funded by a “secret income” from lobbying in Ukraine. As CNN reports, federal prosecutor Uzo Asonye called attention to Manafort spending money on several homes, expensive cars, watches, and a $15,000 jacket made from an ostrich.

The ostrich suit is only a drop in the bucket. When Manafort was first indicted last October, it was announced that he spent more than $1,369,655 on clothes over the last decade. As GQ reported:

The former Trump campaign chairman’s shopping spree is broken down into dozens of purchases made from 2008 to 2014, at a “men’s clothing store in New York” and a “clothing store in Beverly Hills, California.” That’s a whole lot of power suits. How many? Let’s do a little math. The indictment has corporations associated with Paul Manafort spending $849,215 at that New York City shop. The Italian tailoring house Kiton, just about the fanciest non-Savile Row suit-maker in the world, charges nearly $8,500 for an off-the-rack number at Neiman Marcus. Manafort would have had to buy 100 similar suits, all from the same New York store.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At what point does an article become irresponsible?

On August 9, 2017, The Nation published an article by Patrick Lawrence arguing, “There was no hack of the Democratic National Committee’s system on July 5 last year—not by the Russians, not by anyone else. Hard science now demonstrates it was a leak—a download executed locally with a memory key or a similarly portable data-storage device. In short, it was an inside job by someone with access to the DNC’s system.” The article was immediately controversial, so on September 1, 2017, Nation editor Katrina vanden Heuvel appended a note outlining the objections to Lawrence’s piece, complete with links. This editor’s note was written in the spirit of open inquiry, suggesting that Lawrence’s article was worth debating and might be true.

That was perhaps an appropriate stance in the weeks after the article was published. But New Yorker staff writer Raffi Khatchadourian has revisited the Lawrence piece in a Twitter thread, noting that subsequent reporting has cast credibility on original sources used by Lawrence. Crucially, two experts cited by Lawrence have backtracked.

Khatchadourian’s thread is worth reading.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook just shut down a “coordinated” political influence campaign.

On Tuesday afternoon, Facebook announced that it had shut down 32 pages and accounts for what it calls “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” Over the last 16 months, these pages and accounts, which were followed by nearly 300,000 users combined, paid $11,000 to run 150 ads and created dozens of events. They appear to resemble those used by Russians during the 2016 election: They target many of the same issues, like race, and created similar events, including protests. Facebook said it was unable to conclusively prove who was responsible for the accounts, but a company representative told members of Congress that Russia was suspected. It is currently working with the FBI.

These interference campaigns are growing more sophisticated. While the content they’re distributing is similar to what was circulated in 2016, those responsible have gotten better at covering their tracks. In 2016, for instance, Russian operatives paid for Facebook ads in roubles. The most recent accounts suspended by Facebook “used VPNs and internet phone services, and paid third parties to run ads on their behalf” to obscure their identities.

Facebook’s response is as notable as the evolution of the campaigns themselves. Shortly after the 2016 election, the company dismissed reports that Russian operatives had used the platform to influence the election. “To think [Facebook] influenced the election in any way is a pretty crazy idea,” Zuckerberg said on November 10, 2016, before suggesting that only a “small amount” of fake news circulated during the campaign. In the intervening 18 months—and particularly after the Cambridge Analytica scandal—the company has taken efforts to show that it is taking both user privacy and disinformation campaigns more seriously. Publicly reporting even a relatively small operation suggests that the company is now using transparency as part of its public relations campaign.

Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty Images

Is the press too blasé about sexual assault in the Catholic church?

By any reasonable standards, the resignation on Saturday by Theodore McCarrick from his status as cardinal is a major news story. McCarrick had been a leader in the church for decades and his resignation comes after reports of alleged sexual predation against a teenager and young adults under his care. As with other #MeToo stories, this scandal implicates not just the alleged harasser but also a major institution, since reports about McCarrick’s behavior circulated in the Catholic hierarchy going back to at least 1994. At the very least, many other church leaders were complicit in McCarrick continuing to thrive for decades after the first report.

“For a cardinal to lose his rank is very rare in the annals of the Catholic Church,” The Economist notes. “To find another instance of a cardinal being obliged to doff his red hat, church historians had to go back more than 90 years, to the case of a certain Cardinal Billot in France who got into trouble not through sexual misdemeanours but for association with an extreme right-wing movement.”

Outside of the Catholic press, the McCarrick scandal isn’t making much news. Writing in The New York Times, columnist Ross Douthat suggests several factors at work, including “fatigue from the church’s scandals and so many non-Catholic sex abuse stories since, the fact that Pope Francis is more popular with the press than his predecessors and thus a less inviting target, a discomfort with stories that might involve the outing of prominent clerics, the oxygen-devouring impact of the Trump presidency.” Douthat also thinks the relative silence of the press shows that the Catholic hierarchy has lost its moral standing, so that news about a cardinal no longer feels urgent.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

John Kelly agrees to two more years of hell.

Rumors have long swirled that the White House chief of staff has been looking to leave his job because he is unhappy about his inability to rein in President Donald Trump’s chaotic management style. In a move that might quiet such speculations, Kelly told White House staff on Monday that he plans to stay at his post for the rest of Trump’s first term.

Given the reported tensions between Trump and Kelly, the next few years will not be pleasant for the retired general. As Politico reported in June:

But Kelly’s status in the White House has changed in recent months, and he and the president are now seen as barely tolerating one another. According to four people close to Kelly, the former Marine general has largely yielded his role as the enforcer in the West Wing as his relationship with Trump has soured. While Kelly himself once believed he stood between Trump and chaos, he has told at least one person close to him that he may as well let the president do what he wants, even if it leads to impeachment — at least this chapter of American history would come to a close.

If, as this account indicates, Kelly thinks impeachment is a real possibility, then he might be departing the White House sooner than he expects.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Trump’s diplomatic theater is yielding dubious results in North Korea and Iran.

In recent months the president has repeatedly met with foreign leaders, seemingly enjoying the pageantry, the attention, and the chance to proclaim victory on policy goals. Political observers have disagreed about the extent of substantive change these proclamations have actually reflected. And now, a new data point lands squarely on the skeptics’ side.

Trump has proclaimed that “so many things have happened” as a result of the North Korea talks. But The Washington Post reported late Monday that “U.S. spy agencies have discovered North Korea is building new missiles at the factory that produced the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).” As the Post’s Aaron Blake notes, “That news comes on top of reporting from shortly after the Trump-Kim summit that U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded North Korea wasn’t serious about fully surrendering its nuclear stockpile. This surrender would be the necessary condition—and indeed, the whole point—of the ongoing diplomatic negotiations.”

Trump has similarly oversold his success in dealing with the European Union and NATO allies.

Trump is now saying he’s receptive to meeting with the Iranian President. In principle, this is a good idea, but much depends on the execution. If Trump follows the pattern of his earlier summits and uses it to boast of non-existent achievements, there is little point. The Iranians themselves seem to sense this, since they are turning a cold shoulder to the idea, saying the meeting would have “no value” and would be “a humiliation.”

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Trump administration ponders another big tax cut to the very rich.

The New York Times is reporting that the Trump administration is looking into changing the rules for the taxing of capital gains, a move that would create a $100 billion windfall that would mainly benefit the top 0.1 percent of the tax bracket. “Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit meeting in Argentina this month that his department was studying whether it could use its regulatory powers to allow Americans to account for inflation in determining capital gains tax liabilities,” The Times observes.

The most notable aspects of this policy proposal are that it would be a major change in taxation done without legislation. As such, it would be open to a court challenge for overstepping congressional rights to set tax policy.

The other significant fact is that this tax cut would be hugely regressive. “Independent analyses suggest that more than 97 percent of the benefits of indexing capital gains for inflation would go to the top 10 percent of income earners in America,” The Times notes. “Nearly two-thirds of the benefits would go to the super wealthy—the top 0.1 percent of American income earners.”

The tax cut the Trump administration passed last year already polls badly since it is seen as benefitting the rich. Going into the mid-term elections, the Trump administration might be handing Democrats another issue by pushing for a further regressive tax cut without even getting congressional approval.

July 30, 2018

Michael Gruber/Getty Images

First: Threaten nuclear war on Twitter. Second: Invite Iran over for tea.

At a press conference on Monday, the president said he’d be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the drop of a hat. “No preconditions,” Trump asserted. “If they want to meet, I’ll meet. Anytime they want.”

This openness to diplomacy is admirable and follows the pattern set by Barack Obama, who also said preconditions are not necessary for meetings with foreign adversaries like North Korea. But it should be noted that this development strikingly resembles President Trump’s pattern with North Korea: first creating a crisis, and then using meetings as a way to present himself as a necessary problem solver.

With both North Korea and Iran, Trump has used Twitter to make threats of nuclear war. In the case of Iran, the violent words were combined with breaking a nuclear arms control deal. These threats are followed by conciliatory gestures indicating a willingness to hold discussions. In effect, Trump is using a Good-Cop/Bad-Cop routine but one in which he is both the good and bad cop. His eagerness to sit at the bargaining table is praise-worthy but we should never forget that the crisis he is defusing is one of his own making.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Is Seymour Hersh a 9/11 truther?

“I’m about to interview the 81-year-old doyenne of investigative journalism Seymour Hersh.” So begins a piece by Youssef El-Gingihy published yesterday on, then deleted from, The Independent’s website. That the word “doyenne” was used in reference to a man was not the British paper’s only issue with the story, presumably. As Tom Gara of BuzzFeed tweeted today, citing a cached version of the piece, the accomplished investigative reporter Seymour Hersh is quoted as suggesting that Osama bin Laden couldn’t have been the only brains behind the attack.

Did Hersh mean that the U.S. went after the Taliban for wobbly reasons, or something more dramatic? “The concept of perpetual war is not exactly unintentional,” El-Gingihy wrote cryptically, adding that “war is good for business.” The article contains further tantalizing tidbits, like Hersh’s theory that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s attacks on his people represent “as close to a just war” as they come.

Is this why the article was pulled? Or was there a more pedestrian reason? El-Gingihy claims that it was mistakenly published early, and will return online on Wednesday:

This is somewhat at odds with his earlier tweet promoting the piece:

As The New Republic reported last month, Hersh’s new autobiography itself contains more than a few eye-popping revelations—like his recollection that he knew that Richard Nixon hit his wife, Pat, but figured it was none of his business. Hersh has done important work in recent years, but if his quotes in The Independent are accurate, and not taken out of context, he may have some explaining to do.