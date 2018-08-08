The Trump administration, prodded by Congress, sanctions Russia for nerve agent attack.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that they would be imposing sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its use of nerve agent in Britain last March in an attempted assassination. The move came at the instigation of Congress. Two weeks after the attack occurred, President Trump signed a statement with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain that blamed Russia for the attack.
As a consequence of that statement, The Washington Post notes, “Rep. Edward R. Royce (R-Calif.) chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a letter sent to Trump shortly after the Skripal attack, said he was encouraged by the joint statement Trump signed with allies. But he also reminded the administration of the 1991 legislation and asked for an official determination of whether Russia had violated it.”
In a helpful Twitter thread, CNN national security correspondent Jim Sciutto emphasized that the Trump administration’s hand had been forced.
Given this analysis, we’ll see the true shape of Trump’s Russia policy in three months.
The Pentagon is covering up the shooting of a Marine in Syria.
Task & Purpose is reporting that the military is covering up a February 2018 incident of an American Marine, Sargent Cameron Halkovich, stationed in Syria being deliberately shot by an allied Kurdish soldier. The shooting was no accident but something close to a fragging, albeit involving allies.
Halkovich was part of a forward surgical team of Marines station in Army-run base in Deir al-Zour Province. Their task was to advise and assist a platoon-sized contingent of theSyrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
Prior to the shooting, there was rising tension between the Marines and the SDF. In early February of 2018, not long before the shooting, Halkovich and Corporal Kane Downey got into an argument with SDF over helping a group of wounded civilians who had approached the base. Halkovich and Downey worked to help the civilians but, as Task & Purpose reports, “The SDF told the Marines no,in clear violationof the Geneva Conventions, which strictly prohibits withholding medical assistance or discriminating in providing care.” The SDF soldiers refused to help the wounded civilians because they were not Kurdish.
As Task & Purpose records, “Halkovich and Downey pushed the SDF soldiers out of the way and opened the gate, amid screaming from both sides in English and Arabic. They moved concertina wire aside while another Marine called in a mass casualty to the Army surgical team. Others placed victims on litters and shuffled them in.” The conflict only increased tensions between the Marines and their allies. “The Kurds even threatened to kick the Marines out of the compound for their humanitarian act.”
Halkovich was shot while on night patrol with Downey. An SDF soldiers had left his post and ambushed the Marine. The SDF soldier was shot dead by Downey.
The Pentagon has refused to comment on the incident, although both Halkovich and Downey have received medals. Possibly the military fears public exposure would cause tension with America’s allies and erode support for the mission in Syria.
“It’s kind of ridiculous that a Marine gets shot and nobody hears about it,” a source told Task & Purpose. “It kind of blows my mind.”
The Oscars introduce a new award for “popular” movies.
Although everybody knows that the Oscars are too long, all but the coldest heart warm to see the best sound mixers or costume designers get their moment in the sun. According to a letter from Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President John Bailey to members, however, the awards show is going to be cut down to a strict three hours. Some “select categories,” the letter explains,” will be presented “in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined).” Those awards won’t be cut, exactly—they’ll just be edited down and shown later in the program.
Even worse (for film nerds), the letter also announced a new category: “outstanding achievement in popular film.” This will surely be a boon for ratings, since the most popular actors will be on the TV in their fancy outfits and the novelty of the award itself will draw people in. But its very name raises some existential questions for the industry, and how it rewards itself.
If the “best picture” is explicitly a different animal than the best “popular film,” then does that mean that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences believes that popular movies are never the “best” ones? Does it mean that the greatest movie of the year is one that nobody actually likes? Is Hollywood’s most prestigious awards body pitting commercial against artistic success? The best picture award is usually the peak of each year’s ceremony, and this new category—along with all the questions it raises—will change everything.
These announcements come after a dismal 2018 ceremony—the least-viewed Academy Awards since records began. Academy members are movie nerds, so it must pain them to kill the live presentation of the technical stuff (for the technical stuff will be against the wall, I wager). I’m sure the big studios are happy about the blockbuster category. But Bailey and Hudson’s letter ended on a sad note. “We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world,” they wrote. “The Board of Governors took this charge seriously.”
Stewart, who is running as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, is well known for his support of Confederate Monuments, but a new CNN report reveals that his affinity for the old South is much deeper. At a campaign event in 2017, Stewart likened leaving the union in 1861 to the American Revolution.
‘I am from Virginia. I’m very, very proud of it,’” said Stewart, who was born in Minnesota. “It’s the state of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.”
Then he added: “But it’s also the state of Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson, and J.E.B. Stuart. Because, at the base of it, Virginians, we think for ourselves. And if the established order is wrong, we rebel. We did that in the Revolution, we did it in the Civil War, and we’re doing it today. We’re doing it today because they’re trying to rob us of everything that we hold dear: our history, our heritage, our culture.”
The event was organized by George Randall, who actually supports secession as a current policy. Randall once told The New York Times that “I’m a secessionist because the federal government is anti-Christian and we’re different culturally.” Stewart’s support of the Confederacy is expected to cause trouble not only for his campaign, but for other Republicans running in Virginia.
Democrats are voting in record numbers, even in the dead of summer.
More Michigan Democrats turned out to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary, won by Gretchen Whitmer, than in any Democratic primary in the state since 1978. The Detroit Free Pressreports:
The results show Democratic voters, in particular, are more energized than they were the last time Michigan had a gubernatorial election with contested nominations in both parties. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, close to 2.1 million votes had been cast for governor, shattering recent turnout results for a midterm primary election. Democratic candidates for governor had received just over 1.1 million votes, while Republican candidates for governor had received about 975,000 votes.
Michigan’s record-breaking turnout—in August, no less—was the result of a three-way race that drew national attention, but there’s likely something else at work, too. Motivated by their opposition to President Donald Trump, Democratic voters are turning out to vote around the country. While Danny O’Connor is behind in his too-close-to-call special election for Ohio’s 12th congressional district, the fact that he is just a couple thousand votes short in a reliably conservative district—thanks to high voter turnout in suburban areas—is a clear warning sign for Republicans ahead of the November midterms. (O’Connor will face Troy Balderson again this fall.)
Results prior to Tuesday already spelled trouble for Republicans. “Democratic turnout has risen more sharply than Republican turnout in at least 123 congressional districts, including districts where Republican incumbents are most vulnerable, in states like California and New Jersey,” The New York Timesreported in June. It’s still too early to declare that a blue wave will hit the GOP in November, but the forecast looks more convincing by the day.
Is the U.S. preparing to house migrant kids on contaminated sites?
The environmental non-profit Earthjustice sent an Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Defense on Wednesday attempting to answer that question. The 12-page document asks about the Trump administration’s plans to build tent camps for migrant families and unaccompanied minorson two U.S. military bases in Texas that contain toxic sites that may threaten migrants’ health.
A planned camp at the Goodfellow Air Force Base for unaccompanied minors would be located “immediately adjacent to a closed, but uncapped landfill and directly on top of a former military firing range,” the FOIA request reads. A second camp, at Fort Bliss, would be for migrant families. Home to a former nuclear weapons bunker and weapons testing sites, the Army post is contaminated with “radioactive materials, unexploded ordnances, heavy metals, PCBs, asbestos, petroleum, pesticides, and volatile organic compounds,” the FOIA states. “These hazardous chemicals can cause cancer, neurological damage and injury to major human organs.”
Lisa Evans, the attorney who filed the FOIA, noted that many detainees are minors and women with children, who are particularly vulnerable to pollutants. “The question is, has the government done its due diligence to ensure that this particular encampments will be safe?” she said. There’s reason to worry. In June, the Pentagon scrapped plans to build a migrant camp at a military facility after it was revealed to be a toxic Superfund site. The Trump administration also suppressed a federal study that concluded contaminated groundwater near military bases was more toxic than the government realized.
Military sites are some of the most polluted places in the country. Last year, ProPublica found contaminated water and soil at approximately 400 active and closed bases. Of those, 149 were designated Superfund sites, meaning they pose a particularly dangerous risk to human health.
The FBI reportedly has arrested Representative Chris Collins of Western New York, the president’s first congressional supporter, on Wednesday morning. The three-term Republican lawmaker is being charged with committing securities fraud, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI, according to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors.
Collins came under scrutiny last year by the Office of Congressional Ethics for his connections to Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company in which he invested more than $5 million, and for his efforts to persuade other potential investors to join him. Politicoreported last year that Collins had bragged in the Speakers’ Lobby of the House of Representatives about “how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months.”
In a statement, Collins’s lawyers said, “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”
On the national stage, Collins made his name as the first elected official on Capitol Hill to endorse Trump, backinghis presidential campaignin February 2016 at a time when large swaths of the Republican Party’s establishment still held their eventual nominee at arm’s length. “We need a chief executive, not a chief politician,” Collins, who represents suburban Buffalo and adjacent rural communities, said at the time. (Four days later, Jeff Sessions became the first senator to endorse Trump.)
That early support helped pluck Collins from obscurity, making him a more prominent figure in both the House caucus and on cable news. In May of 2016, Collins told RealClearPolitics that his colleagues on the Hill see him as “the Trump guy.” Earlier this year, former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds, who once represented Collins’s district, toldPolitico, “There is no one, absolutely no one, in Congress who is more of a champion” for Trump.
Collins’s familiarity with the president could come in handy, if the FBI’s charges stick. Trump has a habit of doling out pardons as rewards to his political supporters.
Veterans Affairs is being shaped by Trump’s Mar-a-Lago cronies.
ProPublica is reporting that a trio of the President Donald Trump’s friends, who meet at his members-only Florida club, are acting as informal cabinet members helping shaping policy at Veteran’s Affairs. This shadow cabinet consists of Bruce Moskowitz, a doctor who specializes in rich patients, Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter, and Marc Sherman, an attorney.
This group claims to only be offering informal advice. As ProPublica notes:
But hundreds of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and interviews with former administration officials tell a different story — of a previously unknown triumvirate that hovered over public servants without any transparency, accountability or oversight. The Mar-a-Lago Crowd spoke with VA officials daily, the documents show, reviewing all manner of policy and personnel decisions. They prodded the VA to start new programs, and officials travelled to Mar-a-Lago at taxpayer expense to hear their views. “Everyone has to go down and kiss the ring,” a former administration official said.
Access to VA policymaking allowed Perlmutter to use public events to promote his private interest. Thus in February 2017, David Shulkin, at the time secretary of the VA, participated in a Veterans Day event at the New York Stock Exchange that saw him “standingnear a preening and flexing Captain America, with Spider-Man waving from the trading pit, and Marvel swag distributed to some of the attendees.”
A head of a veterans advocacy group told ProPublica, “Generally the VA secretary or defense secretary don’t shill for companies.”
On another occasion, ProPublica notes, Moskowitz “wanted Apple and the VA to develop an app for veterans to find nearby medical services. Who did he bring in to advise them on the project? His son, Aaron, who had built a similar app. The proposal made Apple and VA officials uncomfortable, according to two people familiar with the matter, but Moskowitz’s clout kept it alive for months. The VA finally killed the project because Moskowitz was the only one who supported it.” Moskowitz has also worked to stall a $10 billion contract for the VA to buy new record-keeping software from a firm called Cerner “because he used a different Cerner product and didn’t like it.”
Gretchen Whitmer’s win in Michigan primary shows the enduring power of mainstream Democrats.
Whitmer, a long-time lawmaker, won a handy victory to be the Democratic nominee in Michigan, getting 50.3 percent of the vote. This put her far ahead physician Abdul El-Sayed (33.3 percent) and businessman Shri Thanedar (16.3 percent). Whitmer’s triumph showed the robustness of the old school Democratic Party in the face of insurgent challenges. El-Sayed ran as a progressive candidate and got a ringing endorsement from Bernie Sanders. Thanedar’s self-financed campaign also employed progressive themes.
Whitmer’s great advantage was she had the backing of the party’s infrastructure, getting the endorsement of almost every Democratic official in Michigan and the strong support of labor unions. Unlike her outsider rivals, Whitmer was a party candidate who emphasized her legislative track record, notably her success in getting Medicaid expansion.
Whitmer was decidedly less progressive than her rivals. Unlike them, she opposed state-level single-payer health insurance and opposed doing away with Charter Schools (which she did want to regulate more). But, as the Huffington Post notes, “Whitmer also supports a host of traditional progressive priorities. She wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, provide state residents two years of debt-free college or trade school and roll back the state’s right-to-work law.”
Her victory strengthens the general trend of 2018 being a “year of the women” for Democrats. Indeed, as journalist Amy Sullivan noted, Whitmer will be heading a team of impressive female candidates vying for high office in Michigan.
Voters emphatically rejected right-to-work legislation on Tuesday evening, making Missouri the first state to overturn such a law by public referendum.
A vote in favor of Proposition A tonight would have blocked both Missouri’s private and public sector unions from collecting fees from non-union members, even though unions are legally obligated to represent everyone in a unionized shop.
It’s the end of a hard-fought campaign for labor organizers and their allies in this conservative state. Activists for the “No” campaign collected twice the required number of signatures to put the legislation to a vote after then-Governor Eric Greitens signed it into law in 2017. In one of his final acts as governor, Greitens acquiesced to conservative demands and moved up the date for the referendum to August 7. As I previously reported for The New Republic, right-to-work supporters had hoped the earlier date would depress voter turnout.
Tuesday’s vote is a landmark victory for organized labor, which is still reeling from the Supreme Court’s verdict in Janus v. AFSCME, which prohibits public sector unions from collecting fees from non-members. At its core, the result is a sign that even voters in red states can be persuaded of the importance of organized labor to worker prosperity.
South Carolina learns that trade wars are not good or easy to win.
The State, a South Carolina newspaper, is reporting that Fairfield County is about to lose 126 jobs as a consequence of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Elements Electronics, a TV-maker, is letting go of the employees. In a letter to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Element wrote “the layoff and closure is a result of the new tariffs that were recently and unexpectedly imposed on many goods imported from China, including the key television components used in our assembly operations in Winnsboro.”
The new layoffs hit a region that is already economically depleted, having lost a textile mill last year.
“When you think you’ve reached rock bottom, to get kicked in the gut like this, you didn’t think anything more could happen,” state Senator Mike Fanning told the newspaper.
As The State notes, South Carolina as a whole has been suffering from the new trade regime. “Trump’s tariffs already have made an impact in manufacturing-heavy South Carolina,” the newspaper observes. “Swedish automaker Volvo has said it may have to break its promise to hire 4,000 employees for a new plant in South Carolina. And German automaker BMW recently wrote U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying the tariffs could jeopardize 45,000 S.C. jobs, including 10,000 at its Spartanburg plant and 35,000 at BMW suppliers.”