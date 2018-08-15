Election updates: Randy Bryce wins the Democratic primary for Paul Ryan’s seat.

Bryce, who became famous in 2017 for a viral digital ad that highlighted his working-class background, union ties and left-wing policies, defeated another local labor activist in Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district.
Cathy Myers, who had challenged Bryce for the Democratic nomination and run a negative campaign focused on Bryce’s arrest record and debt history, had pulled in 38 percent of the vote as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. (Two of Bryce’s arrests occurred when he protested Ryan and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson; others concerned an old DUI.)
Bryce’s colorful personality–his nickname is Iron Stache, referring to his moustache and his vocation as an ironworker—bought him online fame. So did his ads, which movingly positioned him as a left-wing alternative to Ryan before the incumbent retired. But it wasn’t always clear that Bryce would win his primary. Now that he has, he faces Republican Bryan Steil in the general election. Steil is Ryan’s hand-picked successor, and though Bryce’s chances improved with Ryan out of the running, the race will still be difficult for him. Cook Political Report rates the district “lean Republican.”
Bryce and Myers both ran on left-wing platforms that included support for Medicare for All. Elsewhere, left-wing candidates put in strong performances on Tuesday evening. Ilhan Omar, who was endorsed by democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, won the special election to replace Keith Ellison in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district; Omar and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib likely will be the first two Muslim women in Congress. In Vermont, Democrat Christine Hallquist became the first openly trans person to win a major party’s nomination for governor, and in Connecticut, Democrat Jahana Hayes defeated Mary Glassman, who had won endorsements from both the Chamber of Commerce and a local chapter of Our Revolution, the Bernie Sanders–affiliated group.