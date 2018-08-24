Menu
The White House is in thrall of another weird anti-Obama conspiracy theory.

On Thursday night, New Yorker staff writers Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow revealed that a strange memo, which posited that the Trump administration was being sabotaged by a cabal of former Obama aides, had circulated in early 2017 in White House circles, including among the National Security Council (NSC). The memo labelled the conspirators “The Echo Chamber” (after a phrase used in a magazine profile of Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Obama). Among those named in the memo are former White House officials such as Colin Kahl, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer.

According to the memo, “The communications infrastructure that the Obama admin used to sell Obamacare and the Iran Deal to the public (‘Echo Chamber’) has been shifted from the White House into the private sector, and is now being used to undermine President Trump’s foreign policy. Some of the members of this network refer to themselves as ‘the resistance.’”

The memo theorizes that these erstwhile Obama officials and their alleged allies in the media (such as Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg and NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell) act as a co-ordinated unit to subvert the Trump administration, including targeting individuals like former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.

The authorship of this conspiracy theory memo are still mysterious. Entous and Farrow note that it does bear a striking resemblance to opposition research done by Black Cube, an Israeli private intelligence firm. (Black Cube is most famous for working for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who hired the firm to spy on actresses who accused him of sexual harassment.)

“In May, 2017, that firm, Black Cube, provided its operatives with instructions and other briefing materials that included the same ideas and names discussed in the memo,” Entous and Farrow write. “The Black Cube documents obtained by The New Yorker referred to Rhodes and Kahl, arguing that they were using allies in the media to undermine the Trump Administration.” Black Cube operatives seem to have adopted false identities in order to secure private information about Rhodes and Kahl.

The strange thing about the Echo Chamber theory is that it takes something fairly banal (the fact that prominent Democrats and liberals are critical of Trump) and turns it into a narrative of secretive sinister machinations. After all, many of the figures named appear on the podcasts hosted by Crooked Media, where their opposition to Trump is no secret.

“This is one of the stupider conspiracy theories circulating through a city currently drowning in stupid conspiracy theories,” Goldberg told The New Yorker.

August 23, 2018

Trump wants fentanyl dealers to get the death penalty.

Bloomberg is reporting that in a Thursday meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the president insisted that “illegal dealers of the opioid fentanyl should be sentenced to death when convicted.”

This position is in keeping with Trump’s longstanding approach to these issues. In March, the White House circulated a plan to deal with the opioid crisis that included using the death penalty. “If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time,” Trump said at the time. “And that toughness includes the death penalty.” Earlier, in April of 2017, Trump effusively praised Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in a private phone conversation. Duterte’s government has overseen the extra-judicial murder of thousands of alleged drug dealers. Trump told Duterte that he was doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem.”

More broadly, Trump has long been an advocate for an expansive use of the death penalty. “In order to bring law and order back into our cities, we need the death penalty and authority given back to the police,” he said in a 1990 Playboy interview. In 1989, Trump called for the execution of five black and Latino teens in the Central Park Five case. The teens were later exonerated, but Trump has said he still believes they’re guilty.

Under an existing law that was passed during Bill Clinton’s presidency, large-scale drug dealing can be a capital offense. But that law has never been applied and there are questions of whether it is even constitutional.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis breaks new ground with its handling of child sex abuse.

Archbishop Robert Carlson has agreed to voluntarily cooperate with an independent state review of its records, Reuters reported today. Missouri’s attorney general, Josh Hawley, had said that his office could not force dioceses to cooperate with criminal investigations. Carlson is the first bishop in the state to agree to the review. His decision is a submission to the sort of public accountability the Catholic Church has often tried to avoid.

In a letter published by the St. Louis Review, a website run by the archdiocese, Carlson said that the protection of minors is “one of our highest priorities,” and that he had commissioned a review of the archdiocese’s safe environment protocols “by a former member of the FBI with experience in this area.” “She found our protocols to be appropriate and robust,” Carlson wrote. (There have been some of allegations of abuse made within the St. Louis archdiocese, but there’s not yet evidence of a cover-up.)

News of the St. Louis investigation broke after hours after WKBW in Buffalo, New York, published an investigation into the Diocese of Buffalo’s mishandling of abuse complaints. Similar scandals continue to unfold overseas, namely in Chile, where the Marist Brothers face 35 abuse allegations. Pope Francis has agreed to meet with Irish victims of clergy during an upcoming visit to the country.

Jeff Sessions again rebukes Trump without naming Trump.

After the president criticized the department and Sessions’s leadership of it on Thursday morning, the attorney general fired back in a rare public retort. “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” Sessions said.

Sessions was the first sitting senator to endorse Trump in 2016, and was one of his closest advisers. But he became a frequent target of the president’s anger for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. In a Fox News interview on Thursday morning, Trump said without merit that the department had become a tool of his political opponents. “I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department,” he said. The president also complained that Sessions had not used his office to shield Trump and his allies from political harm. “You know, the only reason I gave him the job is because I felt loyalty,” he explained.

Since their rupture, Trump often attacks Sessions in interviews and urges him to take aggressive steps against the Russia investigation in Twitter posts. Thursday’s statement is one of the few times that Sessions has responded in public. As in a statement in March, after Trump criticized him on Twitter, he did not directly name the president. But the timing and content amounts to a reaffirmation of the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House—and from Trump.

Beyond the Russia investigation, though, Sessions is perhaps the most effective member of Trump’s cabinet when it comes to executing the president’s policy vision. His Justice Department has taken a hardline policy toward undocumented immigrants, including the widely criticized family-separation plan earlier this year. But this apparently matters less to Trump than Sessions’s subservience to him.

National Enquirer honcho flips on Trump.

In a Fox News interview that aired this morning, the president decried “flippers” (people who take immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying against others). Now he has another “flipper” to worry about: his longtime friend and political supporter David Pecker, CEO of American Media, the company that owns National Enquirer and many other tabloids. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Pecker has taken an immunity deal with federal prosecutors. In exchange, Pecker has agreed to testify about hush money paid to women who had sexual affairs with Trump.

As the Wall Street Journal explained on Wednesday night, National Enquirer has served as a shield for the president, protecting him from scandal: “Prosecutors say Mr. Pecker offered to help keep quiet negative stories about Mr. Trump that might come to National Enquirer, a practice in the business known as ‘catch and kill.’”

Pecker’s willingness to testify opens up the possibility that hitherto unrevealed scandals in the possession of the tabloid could become public. We now know that American Media executives had a role to play in two hush money deals: one involving the adult film actress and director Stephanie Clifford (popularly known by her stage name Stormy Daniels) and the other involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Pecker became entangled with federal prosecutors thanks to evidence and testimony provided by the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has also flipped on Trump. One worry for Trump is that there is now a domino effect, with many other figures around him likely to become entangled in scandal and motivated to flip as well.

“If somebody defrauded a bank and he is going to get 10 years in jail or 20 years in jail, but you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you will go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made, in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that,” Trump said in his Fox interview. “And I have seen it many times. I have had many friends involved in this stuff. It’s called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal.”

Trump-loving think tank wracked with white nationalist controversy.

Politico is reporting that the The Claremont Institute, a California think tank notable for being a rare haven of intellectual support for President Donald Trump, is undergoing a divisive debate over white nationalism. The controversy began when former White House speechwriter Darren Beattie posted a message asking fellow conservatives for support. Beattie had been fired on Monday after it was revealed that he had given a speech at a conference with white nationalists.

Beattie’s email elicited a response from another Listserv member, Charles Johnson, a notorious alt-right troll. “Beattie’s offense is that he spoke at an event where — gasp! — there were white nationalists afoot!” Johnson wrote the Listserv. “Heaven forbid that some thinkers — like the American founders who favored our country be majority white — think that the U.S. of A should stay majority white! Perish the thought. Can’t have that.” The Politico article claims there were other “racially incendiary emails” but only Johnson is quoted.

Johnson’s comments reported provoked a heated debate and led The Claremont Institute to shut-down the Listserv in a little over an hour.

According to Politico, “The episode provides a window into the challenges facing the Trump-friendly right as it has struggled to build an intellectual movement that can outlast Trump — and to rid itself of bigots and fringe elements who have glommed on to some of the president’s immigration rhetoric.”

It is true that there is a larger pattern here, one that can be seen in white nationalists and racists running for office as Republicans, attending parties with high ranking White House officials, and having their ideas echoed by leading Republican candidates.

But the problem is so persistent that it can’t be seen simply as fringe individuals trying trying to jump on the Trump bandwagon. Rather, white nationalism is now clearly a part of the Republican base, one that the president himself tries to cater to through his rhetoric and tweets. Johnson himself is not marginal figure in The Claremont Institute but has been affiliated with the think tank. He has been a Publius Fellow at the Institute and a contributor to The Claremont Review of Books. Johnson wrote a book endorsed with a forward by Charles Kesler, a senior fellow at the think tank and one its leading intellectual lights. In other words, the Republican Party and conservative institutions can’t simply go around asking, with faux-naivety, “Why are all these white nationalists constantly showing up wherever we go?”

Trump bombed his softball interview on Fox News.

Two days after his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and personal attorney Michael Cohen were convicted of federal crimes, President Donald Trump sat down with a friendly face, Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt. The Fox & Friends host did her part: Her first three questions were variations on “How are you and your family holding up?” But when the interview turned substantive, Trump struggled to convincingly distance himself from his associates’ criminal wrongdoing, and even may have accidentally admitted to committing crimes himself.

“Later on I knew, later on, but you have to understand, Ainsley, what [Cohen] did, and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance—that’s a much bigger thing, did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign,” Trump said about payments to Stormy Daniels.

Trump seems to think that the fact that the money used to silence Daniels didn’t come directly from his presidential campaign exonerates him. It does not. Cohen has said that the payment to Trump’s former mistress were made using personal funds for the purpose of evading federal election law, which requires candidates to report expenses to the Federal Election Commission. These payments were made, Cohen has attested in court, because Trump believed silencing Daniels was important in order to win the 2016 presidential election. Just because campaign funds weren’t used doesn’t mean that this wasn’t a campaign expenditure, in other words. Using personal money is still a crime, and Trump appears to have just admitted to committing a crime. (He’s also lying when he says he knew about the payments “later on”—he was involved, as Cohen’s testimony proves, from the beginning.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said that the stock market would crash if he were impeached, adding, “Everybody would be very poor.” He also said that “flipping”—in which someone accused of a crime is given a lesser sentence in exchange for testimony that implicates others—“almost ought to be illegal.” Trump is obsessed with “flipping” for a reason: Cohen has given considerable evidence against Trump to federal prosecutors, and has suggested, through his attorney, that he would be willing to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller. But seeking to ban the long-standing prosecutorial maneuver hardly suggests Trump’s innocence.

Betsy DeVos might have found a loophole to allow federal funds to arm schools.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the education secretary is searching for a way around congressional opposition to arming schools. Even with a Republican Congress, the idea of using government money to buy guns for schools is unpopular. In March, a bill funding school safety programs explicitly forbade use of funds for weapons.

But as the Times notes, the education department “is eyeing a program in federal education law, the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants, that makes no mention of prohibiting weapons purchases. That omission would allow Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, to use her discretion to approve any state or district plans to use grant funding for firearms and firearm training, unless Congress clarifies the law or bars such funding through legislative action.”

President Donald Trump has often expressed an interest in using guns to solve the problem of school shooting. In February he tweeted:

August 22, 2018

Conservatives tussle with the family of a murder victim.

On Tuesday, police in Iowa arrested Christian Rivera, 24, and charged him with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, who had gone missing more than a month ago while jogging. The following day, the White House released a tweet which focused on the alleged fact that Rivera is an undocumented immigrant:

A court document filed on Wednesday morning by Rivera’s lawyer claimed he was working in Iowa legally.

Tibbetts’s family released a statement which took a very different tone from the White House:

Our hearts are broken.

On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.

On Tuesday night, Billie Jo Calderwood, Mollie Tibbetts’s aunt, released a statement on Facebook:

Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color. Our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Despite the words of Tibbetts’s family, many on the right have echoed the White House’s politicization of the murder. On Twitter, right-wing pundit Candace Owens got into an argument with a man claiming to Tibbetts’s cousin, whom badgered for not agreeing with the White House line on the murder.

This Trump official thinks abortion is worse than the Holocaust.

Mother Jones reported on Wednesday that Scott Lloyd, who currently heads the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, once wrote an anti-abortion manifesto so virulent that it shocked his classmates at the Catholic University of America’s school of law. The essay, which Lloyd submitted for a course in Catholic Social Teaching and which a former classmate leaked to Mother Jones, expressed outrage over an ex-girlfriend’s abortion—which he drove her to and helped pay for—and argued that if women didn’t want to be forced to give birth they shouldn’t have sex. Lloyd also embarked on an extended diatribe about the Holocaust, which Mother Jones quotes directly: 

The Holocaust was the violent result of society assigning lesser value to a vulnerable segment of its population.  Abortion is the same exact thing. One can argue that we need to protect women, or they should be allowed to do what they want for their bodies. What prevents you from saying that German society needed protection and Germany was allowed to do what they wanted with their society? 

The Jews who died in the Holocaust had a chance to laugh, play, sing, dance, learn, and love each other. The victims of abortion do not, simply because people have decided this is the way it should be, not through any proper discernment of their humanity. Neither type of murder is more or less tragic, but don’t fool yourself into thinking that they are not both tragedies, and they are not both murder. 

It’s relatively common for pro-life organizations and individual pro-life activists to compare abortion to genocide; it’s less common, though still relatively prevalent, for activists to compare abortion to the Holocaust. If each abortion procedure murders a human being, the result is mass murder, or so the reasoning goes. But Lloyd’s essay takes the comparison a step further. Lloyd thinks abortion is actually worse than the Holocaust: that even though Jews were rounded up into cattle cars to face torture, forced labor, starvation, and death by poison gas, they got to be happy first, and thus abortion constitutes the more significant atrocity. Lloyd tries to distance himself from the implications of his argument by permitting his reader to feel equally sad about both events, but it doesn’t really work. The subtext is too loud to ignore. 

To call Lloyd’s beliefs fringe would be an understatement: Elsewhere in the essay, Lloyd suggests pregnancy and childbirth are nothing compared to what Christian martyrs endured, ridiculing women who leave the Church over its abortion position. Lloyd’s essay obviously horrified his classmates, and the Catholic University of America doesn’t exactly have a reputation for attracting abortion rights activists. There’s no evidence Lloyd’s convictions have moderated. As head of ORR, he has repeatedly tried to prevent pregnant immigrant minors from getting abortions, and has forced them to visit religious crisis pregnancy centers. 

Hawaii has never seen a hurricane like this.

Half of the Aloha State is under hurricane warning with the approach of Hurricane Lane, a Category 4 storm with winds up to 156 miles per hour. Lane had even reached Category 5—the highest ranking on the Saffir-Simpson wind scalelate Tuesday and early Wednesday, the first such storm to pass within 350 miles of Hawaii in 24 years. In fact, Lane is the closest a Category 5 storm has ever gotten to the island.

Hawaii, which became a U.S. state in 1959, has been hit directly by a hurricane just once. Hurricane Iniki made landfall in 1992 as a Category 4 storm, causing more than $3 billion in damages. Whether Lane will make history as the second storm to make landfall is still unclear, but residents are preparing either way. On Wednesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said the storm “is forecast to move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane Thursday through Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding from heavy rainfall.”

Unprecedented storms like Lane are more likely now because of global warming. According to NASA, “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.” Climate change has also raised the average sea surface temperature significantly, and as CBS News reported last week, high seawater temperatures increase the risk of Pacific Ocean hurricanes. Seawater temperatures are particularly high right now. “Researchers at the Scripps Pier in California have already recorded water temperatures as high as 79.5 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal,” another CBS News report read.   

Some scientists believe Hawaii will be more at risk from storms like Hurricane Lane as the planet warms. According to 2013 study published in Nature Climate Change, the state could see “a two-to-three-fold increase in tropical cyclones by the last quarter of this century.” Considering how few hurricanes Hawaii currently gets, that’s still a relatively low number. But it only takes one to do serious damage. 