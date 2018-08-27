Menu
Magazine

Eric Thayer/Getty

John McCain’s final statement implicitly rebukes Trump.

Rick Davis, a close friend of the late senator, released McCain’s final statement on Monday. It reads:

My fellow Americans, whom I have gratefully served for sixty years, and especially my fellow Arizonans,

Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead. I have tried to serve our country honorably. I have made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them.

I have often observed that I am the luckiest person on earth. I feel that way even now as I prepare for the end of my life. I have loved my life, all of it. I have had experiences, adventures and friendships enough for ten satisfying lives, and I am so thankful. Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life, in good or bad times, for the best day of anyone else’s.

I owe that satisfaction to the love of my   family. No man ever had a more loving wife or children he was prouder of than I am of mine. And I owe it to America. To be connected to America’s causes – liberty, equal justice, respect for the dignity of all people – brings happiness more sublime than life’s fleeting pleasures. Our identities and sense of worth are not circumscribed but enlarged by serving good causes bigger than ourselves.

“Fellow Americans” – that association has meant more to me than any other. I lived and died a proud American. We are citizens of the world’s greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil. We are blessed and are a blessing to humanity when we uphold and advance those ideals at home and in the world. We have helped liberate more people from tyranny and poverty than ever before in history. We have acquired great wealth and power in the process.

We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.

We are three-hundred-and-twenty-five million opinionated, vociferous individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other in our raucous public debates. But we have always had so much more in common with each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country we will get through these challenging times. We will come through them stronger than before. We always do.

Ten years ago, I had the privilege to concede defeat in the election for president. I want to end my farewell to you with the heartfelt faith in Americans that I felt so powerfully that evening.

I feel it powerfully still.

Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.

Farewell, fellow Americans. God bless you, and God bless America.

Much of the final statement is a standard re-iteration of American patriotism, but as Matthew Yglesias of Vox.com noted, even such conventional language becomes pointed since it inevitably calls into question the president’s behavior. “The extraordinary thing about Trump is the way his conduct makes banal, standard-issue American civic patriotism...come across as an attack on him,” Yglesias tweeted.

In particular, the passage about “tribal rivalries” and hiding “behind walls” can only be read as a critique of Trump’s xenophobia, a matter that McCain took up at greater length in his final book, The Restless Wave (co-written with Mark Salter). In that book, McCain and Salter decry true believers “who fear America is contaminated by the customs of non-European immigrants who make this moment so fraught. They believe the President shares their prejudice, and has promised to enact it into law. They’re not only opposed to illegal immigration, they’re opposed to immigration, at least immigration from south of the border, and the Caribbean, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

John McCain inspired many great stories in The New Republic.

The late John McCain provided great copy: he was colorful, provided easy access, and gave memorable feisty quotes. He was also at the center of many divisive American political battles, from the Vietnam War to Trumpism. Over the years, then, many writers naturally turned to the larger-than-life senator for their stories. Here are some highlights from our archives.

In 1996, Michael Lewis told the moving story of McCain’s reconciliation with a Vietnam war protester, David Ifshin:

In December 1970 David Ifshin had led a group of American students to Hanoi, where he delivered an anti-war radio address to American soldiers engaged in attacks on North Vietnam. Like other anti-American propaganda, his program was piped into McCain’s prison cell from six in the morning until nine at night. But McCain, who can generate anger in a heartbeat, shows not the faintest trace of resentment. “Ifshin stood in my office,” he explains, “and he said, I came here to tell you that I made a mistake. I was wrong, and I’m sorry.’ And I said to him, Look, I accept your apology. We’ll be friends. But more importantly I want you to forget it. Go on with your life. You cannot look back.’”

In 1999, David Grann reflected on the problem of letting McCain’s personal heroism serve as a criterion for public office:

The trouble is that, in the wake of Clinton, character has become the only measure of a man. It has become a substitute for ideology, even though ideology and the programs that evolve from it may have farther-reaching implications and are certainly far easier to gauge. It is as if we decided to hire someone to deliver the mail based on the fact that he once saved a woman dying in the street, rather than on whether he ever delivered the mail on time. And it is after no digging at all that I discover what almost no one ever mentions about McCain: his voting record.


In 2000, Jonathan Chait speculated that McCain was coming unmoored from the Republican Party:

The most plausible way to explain McCain’s strange intellectual odyssey is to assume that something unmoored him from the discipline and dogma of his party. That something, almost certainly, was campaign finance reform. It is not hard to imagine how this happened: In the course of his reform crusade, McCain has been pilloried by Republicans and praised by Democrats and liberal journalists. Maybe he began to wonder who his friends were. Maybe the overwhelming GOP defense of a system McCain insists is corrupt made him rethink the faith he had placed in the people from whom he took his ideological cues. “I think the party to some degree has lost its way,” he told me, “and I think this is because of the influence of big money.”

In 2006, John Judis praised McCain’s ability to change his mind but noted the senator remained stubbornly committed to a hawkish foreign policy:

McCain wasn’t willing to concede that there was any flaw in the basic strategy of taking over and attempting to transform an Arab country highly sensitive to Western domination. I told McCain I thought that he failed to appreciate the power of nationalism, either in Vietnam or Iraq. “I hope I have a strong appreciation,” McCain replied. “I think it is fundamental. The Ukraine revolution--they had their revolution to divorce themselves from Russia. I think it was the same thing in Georgia. Nationalism was the first thing that caused the breakup of the Soviet Union. I hope I place sufficient emphasis on nationalism.” But McCain did not address longstanding Arab resistance to Western occupation--whatever the occupier’s expressed motives.

In 2018, Graham Vyse explained just why reporters loved McCain:

Fournier remembers intimate moments like watching McCain’s aides comb his hair and help him into a sweater—assistance the senator required after his Vietnam War injuries left him unable to raise his arms above his shoulders. “It just stuck me: Holy shit. This guy can’t comb his own hair,” Fournier said. “It doesn’t make him any better or worse to be a president, but boy, it was a compelling moment that for the rest of the campaign kept him human for me.” Fournier added, “McCain has been covered pretty fairly and pretty honestly by most reporters.”

Finally, also in 2018, Elizabeth Drew painted a penetrating character study:

The John McCain I came to know is a far more interesting, layered, complicated, farsighted, shrewd person than most of the portraits of him convey. And for all his unusual accessibility to the press and through them the public, a part of him remains impenetrable. A congenitally restless man, his clear preference was to keep moving, as if stopping to contemplate matters was something he wasn’t comfortable with. McCain reads books but he’s no deep intellectual; as a senator, which was when I knew him best, he’s been a man in motion, of action.

Mick Mulvaney. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The government’s student-loan watchdog ripped a Trump appointee in his resignation letter.

The Associated Press reported on Monday morning that the official, Seth Frotman, resigned from his position at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to protest policies pushed by its acting head, Mick Mulvaney (who also serves as the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget). “You have used the bureau to serve the wishes of the most powerful financial companies in America,” Frotman wrote in the letter.

Frotman, who joined the CFPB in 2011 and has overseen student loans since 2016, criticized “sweeping changes” at the CFPB, which include the “undercutting enforcement of the law,” “undermining the Bureau’s independence,” and “shielding bad actors from scrutiny.” “American families need an independent Consumer Bureau to look out for them when lenders push products they know cannot be repaid, when banks and debt collectors conspire to abuse the courts and force families out of their homes, and when student loan companies are allowed to drive millions of Americans to financial ruin with impunity,” he added. “Sadly, the damage you have done to the Bureau betrays these families and sacrifices the financial futures of millions of Americans in communities across the country.”

As the AP notes, the CFPB has stepped down much of its enforcement work under Mulvaney, and accordingly moved the student loan office from consumer enforcement to consumer education. The move was in line with the policy priorities of the Trump administration: Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, for example, proposed a rule in July that would slash debt relief for students whose colleges had closed, or had defrauded the student body.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Trump is an unreliable source on NAFTA.

On Monday morning, the president made a dramatic announcement that he would soon be “terminating” the North America Free Trade Agreement and negotiating a new deal. “They used to call it NAFTA,” he said. “We’re going to call it the United States-Mexico trade agreement. We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA.”

The president’s words have to be treated with some caution. It does appear that there is some movement on NAFTA, with Mexico making provisional concessions on rules about automobile manufacturing. Still, the way Trump discussed the deal was at odds with the known facts about what his administration is negotiating. Crucially, Trump spoke as if his government were pursuing separate two-countries deals with Canada and Mexico. In fact, the actual negotiations are for three-country deals involving the existing NAFTA partners.

As The Toronto Star notes:

In announcing the deal Monday, Trump described the preliminary agreement with Mexico in a way that did not match what his administration is actually doing.

Trump inaccurately referred to the preliminary agreement with Mexico as if it were a final trade agreement of its own, separate from North American Free Trade Agreement. He called it “the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement,” and he said he was not sure if Canada would be permitted to join it. He also threatened auto tariffs on Canada, saying, “The easiest thing we can do is tariff their cars coming in.”

In fact, the U.S. and Mexico have not made a separate trade agreement to replace NAFTA, nor come to a final accord of any kind. Rather, they have made a kind of sub-deal that will now be folded into the ongoing three-country NAFTA talks as Trump’s trade officials scramble to complete a three-country deal.

Trump’s misrepresentation of ongoing negotiations is a recurring problem, as seen in his earlier false claims that North Korea had agreed to full denuclearization.

Perhaps the best-case scenario is that the parties in NAFTA will just ignore Trump’s misrepresentation and continue with negotiations, treating the president as background noise.


Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images)

Republican worry-list proves that the Trump scandal era is just starting.

Axios is reporting that congressional Republican have compiled a master list of more than 100 potential investigations into the Trump administration that could be launched by Democrats if they regain the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Among the items Axios claims are on the list:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization [...]

The payment to Stephanie Clifford—a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys [...]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors [...]

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico [...]

White House security clearances

The sheer length of the list, excerpted here, underscores the dereliction of the current Congress, which has a constitutional duty to provide oversight of the administration. Notably, many of the items under investigation aren’t even partisan but should be matters of concern to Republicans as well as Democrats. After all, there is no ideological reason for Republicans to ignore security breaches in Mar-a-Lago, the adequacy of the response of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, or possible violations of the emoluments clause. These are matters elected officials of any political coloration should care about.

While the Trump administration has been plagued by scandal, there’s a real sense in which we’ve only so far seen the tip of the iceberg. The Mueller investigation has been close-lipped and Congress hasn’t held the kind of open subpoena-powered hearings that could expose real corruption. All this could change in November.

Getty

Donald Trump still doesn’t think John McCain was “a hero.”

The Washington Post is reporting that the White House crafted a statement eulogizing John McCain, who died on Saturday, only to have it vetoed  by President Donald Trump. 

“Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a ‘hero,’ according to current and former White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations,” the newspaper notes. “The original statement was drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president, the aides said.”

Instead of using the words his staff suggested, Trump tweeted out a statement offering sympathy to McCain’s family but no words of praise for the deceased statesman:

As The New York Times notes, “The president did not make even the most cursory public show of respect on Sunday for Mr. McCain, against whom he had continued to indulge a personal grievance even as it was apparent that the Arizona Republican was losing his battle with brain cancer. The president spent much of the day golfing and attacking his usual enemies on Twitter.”

It seems like the word Trump bristled at was “hero.” Only July, 18, 2015, then candidate Trump famously said McCain was “not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” According to The Washington Post, Trump to this point continues “to believe that McCain was not a war hero.” 

Trump’s continued coolness to McCain stands in contrast to the effusive praise the late senator is receiving from other Republican politicians, from many Democrats, and from America’s allies. 

August 25, 2018

Rick Loomis/Getty

Did Trump intentionally give QAnon conspiracy theorists a photo op or was it a mistake?

On Thursday, Lionel Lebron, a prolific promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, was photographed in the Oval Office meeting the President. In the photo Trump is flanked by LeBron and his wife. QAnon is an amorphous theory that hold that Donald Trump is battling a pedophile cult that runs the Deep State and the Democratic Party. How this photograph came to exist and how Lebron and his wife entered the Oval Office is mysterious.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey says White House aides “seemed startled themselves” when questioned about the photograph.

The Daily Beast also claims White House staff was baffled by the incident:

All four White House officials the Beast did speak with about about how Trump, the leader of the free world, ended up in a smiling photo op at the Resolute Desk with a prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist, pleaded ignorance about when this occurred, and why. Two of these West Wing officials audibly could not contain their laughter.

The two possibilities are that either someone in the White House set up the meeting to help bolster QAnon or that White House security is so lax that a dubious character like LeBron could easily push his way into a photo-op. Neither possibility is reassuring.

August 24, 2018

Topical Press Agency/Getty

Trump and his supporters seem to think Al Capone was unfairly prosecuted.

On Wednesday, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch made a strange comment on NRATV’s program Relentless. “They’re trying to Al Capone the president,” she said. “I mean, you remember. Capone didn’t go down for murder. Elliot Ness didn’t put him in for murder. He went in for tax fraud. Prosecutors didn’t care how he went down as long as he went down. The same goes for Democrats. Whatever avenue is needed to bring down the president, they’ll take it.”  

Here is the way the Capone story is normally understood: Al Capone was a gangster who was responsible for many murder, but these crimes couldn’t be proved. So Federal agents targeted Capone for tax evasion, and got him for that crime. The metaphor of prosecuting someone in the manner of Al Capone thus means you are going after a guilty person not for their most heinous offense but for something provable in court.

But Loesch, by linking Capone with someone she is defending, makes it sound like Capone was the victim of an unfair prosecution. Nor is Loesch alone. In early August, Terresa Monroe-Hamilton of Right Wing News’ wrote, “They are looking to catch these people in a process crime...Think Al Capone and the IRS. It’s a trap meant to take down the Trump Presidency.”

The president himself is perhaps the origin of the misused Capone metaphor. In July, interviewed by Sean Hannity, Trump said, “With Paul Manafort, who really is a nice man, you look at what’s going on with him, it’s like Al Capone.” The following month, Trump tweeted: 

Joe Raedle/Getty

Congressman Duncan Hunter blames his corruption indictment on his wife.

Both Republican congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret Hunter are facing charges of misusing campaign funds. Appearing on Fox News on Thursday night, the lawmaker seemed to blame his spouse for his troubles.

“I’m saying when I went to Iraq in 2003, the first time, I gave her power of attorney and she handled my finances throughout my entire military career and that continued on when I got into Congress,” Hunter said. “Because I’m gone five days a week, I’m home for two.”

In the same interview, Hunter underscored the point. “And she was also the campaign manager,” the lawmaker claimed. “Whatever she did, that will be looked at too, I’m sure. But I didn’t do it. I didn’t spend any money illegally.”

It’s not clear that this line of argument will do him any good, since the indictment specifies that Hunter himself appointed his wife in the campaign manager’s position and kept her their even after he was warned about her spending. “Duncan Hunter installed Margaret Hunter as his paid Campaign Manager despite the protests of his Treasurer and with full knowledge of her long history of misuse of campaign funds, in part because as they discussed the Hunters ‘need[ed] the extra money’ that would come from her salary,” the indictment reads.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Did the Trump Organization’s bookkeeper flip on the president?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that investigators granted immunity to Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of Trump’s business empire, in exchange for his testimony about hush-money payments organized by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, to at least two women during the 2016 campaign. Weisselberg appeared before a federal grand jury earlier this summer.

The extent of Weisselberg’s cooperation with the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan is unclear. The Journal said it could not determine “whether Mr. Weisselberg told prosecutors that Mr. Trump had knowledge of the payments.” If he did, the testimony would place Trump himself in even greater legal peril. Cohen told a federal court during his allocution earlier this week that he made the illegal payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” then-candidate Trump.

Weisselberg’s assistance would have been a significant asset to investigators as they probed the circumstances surrounding those payments. As the keeper of the company’s financial keys, he is one of the few people who could offer a comprehensive account of the Trump Organization’s expenditures. The 71-year-old executive has spent most of his adult life as an accountant for the Trump family business since he worked for the president’s father in the 1980s.

As a result, Friday’s reports that he cooperated with investigators in some form will likely send chills down the White House’s spine. In addition to his corporate role, Weisselberg also serves as a manager for Trump’s personal trust and as treasurer for the Trump Foundation, which is under investigation by New York state authorities for potentially violating state tax and charity laws. If there are skeletons in those closets, Weisselberg likely knows everything about them.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

John McCain has stopped cancer treatment.

On Friday morning, the family of John McCain, the Arizona senator, announced he was discontinuing the medical treatment he had been receiving for more than a year for an aggressive form of brain cancer. The family statement read:

Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, tweeted:

Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter, tweeted: