Michael Reynolds - Pool/Gett

The Trump administration diverted FEMA funds to ICE.

On Tuesday night, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley appeared on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show and presented documents showing that nearly $10 million in funds allocated to FEMA had been transferred to ICE.  According to Merkley, money that should be going to “response and recovery” was being shifted because the Trump administration was “working hard to find funds for additional detention camps.”

Merkley’s accusation is in least part true. There is no question that funds have been moved away from FEMA as well as also other agencies under the aegis of the Department of Homeland Security and given to ICE.

But Homeland Security press secretary Tyler Houlton disputed that any money spent on disaster relief is affected by the transfer. “Under no circumstances was any disaster relief funding transferred from @fema to immigration enforcement efforts,” Houlton tweeted. 

September 11, 2018

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty

Facebook uses The Weekly Standard to fact-check.

The social media giant has outsourced fact-checking to five outlets: Associated Press, Factcheck.org, PolitiFact, Snopes.com, and, as reported last fall, The Weekly Standard. All of these are are non-partisan organizations, except for The Weekly Standard, which is, of course, a conservative magazine. The choice of The Weekly Standard as an arbiter of factual accuracy was always a puzzling one. After all, this is a magazine that staked its reputation on the claim that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction as well as significant ties to Al-Qaida and the 9/11 terror attacks.

As was entirely predictable, The Weekly Standard is using its new authority as a Facebook fact-checker to label liberal arguments “false.” On Sunday, ThinkProgress published an article by Ian Millhiser headlined “Brett Kavanaugh said he would kill Roe v. Wade last week and almost no one noticed.” The article took two statements from the Supreme Court nominee (that he applies the “Glucksberg test” to past precedence and that Roe v. Wade fails the Glucksberg test) to draw the perfectly plausible conclusion that the jurist was making evident a desire to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Weekly Standard labelled this article as “false.” It might be more accurate to say that the article is debatable: One could believe in good faith that it makes its case or that it doesn’t.

Congressman Ro Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley, took issue with the decision. In this case, Facebook’s ban seems too broad and should not have censored ThinkProgress,” Khanna said in a statement. “Facebook should hire more humanists to help think through its responsibility as a new media company.”

Khanna’s comments get to the heart of the matter. It’s precisely because Facebook is shirking its responsibilities that it has decided to off-load fact-checking on other organizations.

Convicted felon Martin Shkreli. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Pharma CEO says it’s “moral” to increase drug price by 400%.

Nirmal Mulye, the chief executive of Nostrum Laboratories, defended increasing the cost of nitrofurantoin, an antibiotic used to treat bladder infections, from $475 a bottle to $2,392. “I think it is a moral requirement to make money when you can . . . to sell the product for the highest price,” Mulye said, according to The Financial Times. He went on to defend former Turing Pharmaceuticals and current inmate CEO Martin Shkreli, who was widely scorned for raising the cost of a drug for AIDS and cancer patients from $13.75 a pill to $750: 

“I agree with Martin Shkreli that when he raised the price of his drug he was within his rights because he had to reward his shareholders,” said Mr Mulye. Mr Mulye pointed out that Shkreli was able to increase the price of Daraprim so dramatically because his company was the only one making it. “If he’s the only one selling it then he can make as much money as he can,” said Mr Mulye. “This is a capitalist economy and if you can’t make money you can’t stay in business.”  

Mulye and Shkreli aren’t the only pharmaceutical executives to jack drug prices far beyond what many vulnerable patients can afford to pay. Mulye claimed that he raised the price of nitrofurantoin in response to a similar price hike for Furadantin,
the drug’s branded version, which Casper Pharmaceuticals raised to $2,800 a bottle. 

Meanwhile, insulin prices continue to rise. The New York Times reported on June 22 that the cost increased from an average of $40 per vial to $130 per vial. A Yale University study found that 25 percent of diabetes patients are thus deliberately underusing the life-saving drug in order to save money. Patients making under $100,000 a year were most likely to cut back on their insulin use. As the Times also reported, one Type 1 diabetes patient, Alec Reshawn Smith, died of diabetic complications after being told that his supplies would now cost $1,300. And as I reported in 2017, another Type 1 diabetes patient, Shane Boyle, died of complications after he failed to crowdfund enough money to buy insulin. 

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham promoted a hare-brained scheme to assassinate Kim Jong Un.

In his new book Fear, Bob Woodward reports that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tried to solve the Trump administration’s biggest foreign policy dilemma by advocating a plan to murder of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and turn North Korea into a Chinese colony. 

Graham’s intervention took place in September 2017, when the administration was deeply divided on how to handle North Korea. Then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was pursuing a diplomatic solution and emphasized that the United States wasn’t pursuing regime change. Others in the administration, including Trump, were toying with the interventionist option that Tillerson eschewed. 

Graham, a onetime Trump critic who has sidled up the president in order to influence foreign policy, made a bold assassination pitch to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and then National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, according to Woodward.

“China needs to kill him and replace him with a  North Korean general they control,” Graham argued. “I think the Chinese are clearly the key here and they need to take him out. Not us, them. And control the nuclear inventory there. And wind this thing down. Or control him. To stop the march to a big nuclear arsenal. My fear is that he will sell it.”

Among other problems with Graham’s scheme is the fact that it ignores the fierce nationalism of North Korea. It is by no means clear that North Koreans would want to become a satrapy of China. 

As The Daily Beast notes, the policy option of assassination is one that President Donald Trump is amenable to. “Let’s fucking kill him!” the president said of Syrian dictator Bashar as-Assad in a phone conversation in April 2017 with Defense Secretary James Mattis. “Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them.” Mattis ignored Trump’s command. 

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty

Intelligence sources say futuristic Russian weapons could be behind mysterious ‘sonic’ attacks on diplomats.

NBC is reporting that there might be a Russian connection to the mysterious medical ailments experienced by American diplomatic officials stationed in Cuba and China since 2016, thought at one point to be caused by weaponized sound waves. “Intelligence agencies investigating mysterious ‘attacks’ that led to brain injuries in U.S. personnel in Cuba and China consider Russia to be the main suspect,” according to NBC News. “The suspicion that Russia is behind the alleged attacks is backed up by evidence from communications intercepts, known in the spy world as signals intelligence, amassed during a lengthy and ongoing investigation involving the FBI, the CIA and other U.S. agencies. The officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the intelligence.”

There are reasons to treat this report with a grain of salt. After all, the exact nature of the alleged weapon is unknown. The Pentagon is trying to solve the mystery by reverse engineering a weapon that can simulate what the Russians have allegedly done, with no success to date. (Having discarded the earlier “sonic” weapon theory, the Pentagon now thinks “sophisticated microwaves or another type of electromagnetic weapon were likely used,” NBC reports.) Further, the report relies on anonymous sources who seem not to have provided details of the evidence they’ve used to reach their conclusion. Finally, there’s been a pattern over the last few years of anonymous government sources concocting bizarre stories about Russian espionage which are later retracted.

In any case, the alleged Russian connection will likely have political repercussions. “If Russia did use a futuristic weapon to damage the brains of U.S. personnel, it would mark a stunning escalation in Russian aggression toward Western nations, compounded recently by the use of a military-grade nerve agent to poison an ex-spy and his daughter in Britain,” NBC News notes. “Although the full extent of the resulting diplomatic fallout is difficult to predict, a determination that Russia was behind the Cuba attacks would trigger outrage in Congress and foreign capitals and calls for an immediate, concerted response, especially as President Donald Trump faces continued questions about his willingness to challenge Russia and President Vladimir Putin.”

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Bob Woodward’s Fear seems to minimize a scandal involving a major source.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng and Gideon Resnick note that Woodward’s blockbuster exposé of the Trump administration downplays at least one major White House scandal: the resignation of Rob Porter in February of 2018 after two of his ex-wives both claimed he physically abused them. The minimal treatment of this incident in Woodward’s Fear is quite notable because Porter is often quoted in the book.

“In Woodward’s account, the scandal is reduced to little more than a footnote,” Suebsaeng and Resnick report. “The Porter drama was one of the most explosive scandals to date in a White House that is constantly beset by turmoil. This makes its absence from the Woodward book, in which Porter is a central character, all the more conspicuous. In fact, Porter, Trump’s former White House staff secretary, comes off strikingly well in Fear (except to, perhaps, Trump’s loyalists and MAGA diehards), as one of the few supposed adults in the room.”

Many in Trump’s circle, including Trump himself, believe Porter was a major source for Woodward. Speaking to the Daily Beast, onetime Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo said, “And from my perspective, it is almost a metaphysical certitude that Rob Porter was a very big source for the book, especially if you look at how his own personal scandal was treated as a by-the-by and minimized.”

If Porter is the source then this illustrates one of the pitfalls of the type of access journalism Woodward practices. While it’s true that Porter and other insiders might have provided Woodward with invaluable testimony, their interviews came with a price, which is that journalism gets inflected from their vantage point.

September 10, 2018

David Livingston/Getty

CBS is having trouble firing a CEO accused of serial assault.

On Sunday night, three hours after The New Yorker published a report detailing allegations of sexual misonduct by Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS, the company announced he was leaving his position immediately. But, as The Huffington Post has discovered, the media giant is actually having trouble disentangling itself from Moonves.

The former CEO’s position at CBS became shaky last July when The New Yorker made public the first set of allegations from six women of harassment and intimidation, along with many more accusations of lesser abuse. After that exposé, Moonves was said to be in negotiation with CBS for a severance agreement, reportedly in the ballpark of $100 million.

Now that severance payment has been put in a trust fund, whose fate depends upon an investigation into the abuse allegations. In an email to CBS employees, interim CEO Joseph Ianniello didn’t discuss the reasons for Moonves’ departure. Instead, Ianniello implicitly praised Moonves saying that he left the company in a “strong” position.

“It’s not as if CBS has completely washed its hands of Moonves,” The Huffington Post notes. “In a public filing on Monday, the company said Moonves would stay on for one year to ‘perform transition advisory services.’ Under the agreement, he also gets office services and security support from CBS for two years. These deals could be terminated early, depending on the results of the company’s internal investigation.”

The New Yorker article that triggered Moonves’ departure notes that, “Six additional women are now accusing Moonves of sexual harassment or assault in incidents that took place between the nineteen-eighties and the early two-thousands. They include claims that Moonves forced them to perform oral sex on him, that he exposed himself to them without their consent, and that he used physical violence and intimidation against them. A number of the women also said that Moonves retaliated after they rebuffed him, damaging their careers.”

Mark Wilson/Getty

Trump’s war on the International Criminal Court is Bushism redux.

The New York Times is reporting that National Security Advisor John Bolton is preparing to impose extensive sanctions on the International Criminal Court if it investigates alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan. The newspaper acquired the text of a speech Bolton scheduled for Monday.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton plans to say. “We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the U.S. We will sanction their funds in the U.S. financial system, and, we will prosecute them in the U.S. criminal system. We will do the same for any company or state that assists in an ICC investigation of Americans.”

Bolton’s speech is combined with the Trump Administration’s decision to shutter the offices of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in Washington, a move related to the campaign against the ICC. The Palestinian group has lodged complaints with the ICC about actions of the Israeli government, ranging from the building of settlements to the deployment of sharpshooters against protesters from Gaza.

Bolton has long been skeptical of the ICC and these actions can be seen as a ramped up return to policies pursued by the Bush administration in 2002-2003. As The New York Times notes, “The United States declined to join the court during Mr. Bush’s first term, when Mr. Bolton was an under secretary of state and later ambassador to the United Nations. After he left the Bush administration, the White House showed a little less resistance to the court’s work, even expressing support for its investigation of atrocities in Darfur.”

But while Bolton is one of the most vocal opponents of the ICC, he’s by no means alone in this attitude. The United States has never joined the ICC, even in periods where it made an effort to co-operate with the court, as in the later years of George W. Bush or under President Obama. With Trump in office, however, Bolton can now relaunch the war against the ICC that he first waged in the George W. Bush years.

September 07, 2018

Leon Neal/Getty

Trump threatens “the ruination” of Canada.

As talks to re-negotiate NAFTA have stalled, the president of the United States escalated his rhetoric against Canada, formerly a nation regarded as America’s closest ally. Speaking in North Dakota, Trump raised the spectre of a tax on cars which he said could devastate the Canadian economy.

“Actually, on some countries, including Canada, a tax on cars would be the ruination of the country,” Trump warned. “That’s how big it is. It’d be the ruination of the country. Now, they’ve taken advantage of us for many decades. We can’t let this happen anymore. We have a country to run.”

As Daniel Dale of The Toronto Star reports, “Canadian economists do not think U.S. auto tariffs would ‘ruin’ Canada, but they have predicted a major economic hit. A TD Economics analysis in June forecast a job loss of 160,000, almost all of them in Ontario. Scotiabank said the tariffs could reduce Canadian growth by more than a quarter.”

Yet to date, Trump’s threats have not been effective in getting Canada to cave in major points of contention on negotiations, such as the regulation of the dairy industry and protection of cultural autonomy. One reason Canada seems to discount the threats is that they are hard to implement without hurting the United States itself. The intensified trade war that Trump threatens could not occur without disrupting North America’s auto manufacturing supply chain. For that reason, the idea of a tax on Canadian cars is opposed by every major player in the American automotive industry, from carmakers to dealers.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

Trump can’t stop insulting Native Americans.

On Friday, at a speech in Fargo, North Dakota, the president made a strange appeal to Native American voters. “Maybe they don’t know about what’s going on with respect to the world of Washington and politics, but I have to tell you, with African-American folks, I would say what do you have to lose?” he asked.

Trump has often made disrespectful comments about Native Americans. Testifying before congress in 1993, he challenged the casino licence given to some reservations. “If you look, if you look at some of the reservations that you’ve approved, that you, sir, in your great wisdom have approved, I will tell you right now—they don’t look like Indians to me,” Trump said.

“The President has a long record of attacking Native Americans,” Simon Moya-Smith, a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation, argued in 2017. “He pushed through the Dakota Access Pipeline, which violates the Native American land and threatens indigenous lives and water. And while that pipeline was already leaking like a garden hose with bullet holes, he resurrected the Keystone XL Pipeline, which again is in direct violation of our sovereign treaty rights.” Moya-Smith also mentioned Trump’s frequent use of the name “Pocahontas” as a slur directed against Elizabeth Warren.

Alex Wong/Getty

Obama endorses “Medicare for all” and gives a special nod to Elizabeth Warren’s ideas.

Speaking to an audience largely made up of students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, former President Barack Obama spoke approvingly of the aggressively reformist agenda being put forward by Democratic candidates.

“So Democrats aren’t just running on good old ideas like a higher minimum wage, they’re running on good new ideas like Medicare for all, giving workers seats on corporate boards, reversing the most egregious corporate tax cuts to make sure college students graduate,” Obama said. He went on to praise “good new ideas like barring lobbyists from getting paid by foreign governments.”

Obama had supported universal health care before he was president, but this is the first time he’s aligned himself with the new “Medicare for all” push originally championed by Bernie Sanders. Also noteworthy is that two of the “good new ideas” Obama praises (workers sitting on corporate boards and the ban on foreign governments paying lobbyists) are signature issues of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.