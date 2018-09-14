Menu
Cynthia Nixon lost but she also won.

Thursday night was disappointing for Cynthia Nixon, who was thoroughly trounced in the New York Democratic gubernatorial primaries by Andrew Cuomo, losing to a two-to-one margin of roughly 65% to 35%. Yet politics is often about wins and losses, it’s also about the direction of policy and ideas. On that criteria, Nixon can rightly see herself as a winner: she turned the race from being a cake-walk for Cuomo to one where he had to actually engage the voters, which drove up turnout massively and changed direction of political debate.

Nearly three times as many voters showed up to the polls in 2018 (1,455,028)as against the last gubernatorial primaries in 2014 (574,260). Because of the huge turnout, Nixon actually got 100,00 more votes this year than Cuomo got in the last primary he won in 2014. Facing a more competitive environment, Cuomo, as The Washington Post notes, moved to the left and “pursued liberal policies he had resisted earlier in his tenure, such as granting voting rights to parolees, embracing a softer line on marijuana and banning plastic shopping bags.”

Further, Nixon highlighted the need for progressive candidates to unseat the former members of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), a centrist faction within the Democratic Party. Here, the left challenge was more successful, with six of the eight onetime IDC members ousted by challengers.

Viewing the results as a whole, Matthew Yglesias of Vox.com tweeted:

In her concession speech, Nixon talked as if she had triumphed. “We have changed what is expected of a Democratic candidate running in New York and what we can demand from our elected leaders,” the defeated candidate said. “Some have called this the ‘Cynthia effect.’ I call it what happens when we hold our leaders accountable.” Her boast might sound odd but it has the merit of being true.

Is Steven Mnuchin part of the secret resistance inside the White House?

With the publication of Bob Woodward’s Fear (which talks about an “administrative coup d’etait” in the White House) and a recent anonymous New York Times op ed from a top Trump administration official who claims to be sabotaging the president’s policy, it has become the vogue to suggest that the real resistance is coming from those working closest to President Trump. This trend has been fed by stories of cabinet officials stealing papers from the president’s desk or otherwise flouting his command, creating a “two-track” presidency.

Now, according to a report by Josh Rogin in The Washington Post, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might be part of the hidden resistance, at least when it comes to punishing Iran. By Rogin’s account, Mnuchin is thwarting attempts by the president to throttle Iran’s economy by pushing it off SWIFT, a global exchange system for cross-border banking transfers.

As Rogin reports, “other top Trump administration officials and lawmakers want SWIFT to banish Iran again, but Mnuchin and his department are internally opposed to using pressure to force SWIFT to take action, three senior administration officials said.”

Mnuchin’s main tactic seems to be to just not deliver what the president requests:

In interviews, the officials said Mnuchin has been slow-rolling the decision-making process to delay final consideration by the president. Following a July 26 Principals Committee meeting on Iran, the Treasury Department was tasked with producing an options memo laying out possible sanctions on SWIFT, its board members or their banks. Almost two months later, the document is missing in action — which prevents Trump from making a decision.

In policy terms, there’s much to be said for Mnuchin’s tactics, since Trump’s desire to escalate conflict with Iran could easily lead to disaster. Still, having a “two-track” presidency is also a problem, since foreign governments won’t know what to pay attention to: the President’s frantic words or the very different actions of his administration.

Andrew Cuomo beat Cynthia Nixon in a landslide.

Heading into Tuesday’s primary, Cuomo, who has served as New York’s governor since 2011, seemed vulnerable. New York City’s crumbling subway system left riders furious with the governor, who oversees it. There was growing anger from a resurgent left, who believed that the governor did not do enough to push progressive policies in New York or counteract the Trump administration. A bizarre legislative arrangement—in which eight Democrats caucused with Republicans in the State Senate, allegedly with the governor’s approval—became a rallying cry, even after the renegade faction returned to the fold earlier this year.

There was hope heading into Tuesday for Cuomo’s opponent, the actress and activist Cynthia Nixon. After a bitter, weird, and sometimes nasty campaign, the governor had one of the worst pre-election weekends in recent memory—a publicity stunt gone awry and an offensive mailer sent with the approval of top aides suggested a campaign in disarray. But ultimately none of it mattered. Cuomo easily defeated Nixon, with the Associated Press, Roll Call, and The New York Times all calling the race less than an hour after polls closed. While some pre-election polls had Cuomo leading by as much as forty points, his final election margin will be closer to thirty.

Cuomo spared no expense in the primary, spending millions of dollars from his sizable war chest to ensure a third-term—and to keep his 2020 presidential ambitions alive. Cuomo’s record of legislative accomplishments, which contains some major achievements on gay marriage and gun control, likely a role, although much of his campaign messaging focused on his role in the resistance to the Trump administration. He was aided by enormously high-turnout, which suggested an engaged Democratic Party infrastructure that delivered votes for him and his chosen attorney general, Tish James, who is leading in the polls. (Nixon’s running mate, Jumaane Williams, is in a tight race with Cuomo’s preferred Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.) And he certainly benefited from the support of national Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

But he also won by running a vicious campaign against Nixon. For Cuomo and his allies, it was surely worth it, given the margin of victory, the all-but-guaranteed third-term, and, most importantly, the prospect of a 2020 presidential run. But while he may believe that a decisive primary victory and a third-term give him a unique claim to the Democratic nomination, the ugliness of this primary will linger.

Is Paul Manafort about to take a plea deal?

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is reportedly in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on an agreement to plead guilty to some of the charges against him. ABC News reported on Thursday evening that the two sides have reached a “tentative deal,” although the precise contours of the detail were not described. CNN confirmed the report shortly thereafter.

The biggest question is whether the deal requires Manafort to cooperate with Mueller in other cases. If so, that could expose the president to significant legal peril. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, struck a deal with the special counsel’s office in December that imposed such a requirement, and his cooperation appears to be ongoing. Other Trump associates haven’t been required to cooperate, however. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, did not make a similar pledge to federal prosecutors in New York City when he pleaded guilty to eight charges last month.

Another question is whether the plea deal only applies to the charges at issue in his D.C. trial, which is set to begin later this month, or also includes his convictions from last month’s trial in Virginia. A federal jury in Alexandria found Manafort on eight of the 18 counts against him last month, capping his two-year fall from power. Those convictions could net the 69-year-old political consultant a hefty prison sentence.

Complicating matters for Mueller is Trump himself. After Manafort’s conviction last month, the president excoriated Cohen for “flipping,” a practice that Trump off-handedly suggested should be illegal, while praising Manafort for his fortitude and refusal to cooperate. In practical terms, the president and his legal team have all but promised that Manafort will be pardoned at the end of Mueller’s investigation—as long as he doesn’t cooperate with it, of course.

September 13, 2018

Why does New York make it so hard to vote?

New Yorkers will decide a number of high-profile Democratic primaries on Thursday—if they can vote. On Twitter, the state’s residents have shared numerous accounts of voting irregularities, and some consistent themes have emerged. Culture critic Sean T. Collins collected a number of complaints in a lengthy thread: Some voters say they had to cast affidavit ballots after they arrived at their assigned polling location, cards in hand, only to be told by poll workers that they weren’t on the rolls.

Other voters said their party registrations had been mysteriously changed to third parties, like the Reform or Green parties, or the Republican Party. New York doesn’t have open primaries, so only registered Democrats can cast votes in today’s contests:

And in at least one public housing development, the New York City Public Housing Authority reportedly ordered residents inside from 8 am to 4 pm, which would significantly restricts the number of hours residents are free to vote:

New York’s voting laws are notoriously restrictive. Voters who wanted to vote in today’s Democratic primary would have had to register as Democrats as early as October of last year. The state also doesn’t provide any financial support to counties on election day, as Susan Lerner of Common Cause NY told New York magazine on Wednesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s quasi-concession: The Rohingya situation ‘could have been handled better.’

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former darling of the human rights community for her years under house arrest while opposing military rule, has recently been under international pressure over her army’s alleged genocide of the Rohingya Muslims. Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Vietnam on Thursday, she admitted that the situation “could have been handled better.” It was a rare admission of wrongdoing by the Nobel laureate.

She struck a more defensive tone when asked about the two Reuters journalists who’ve been jailed in Myanmar while reporting on the killings, saying that many critics had not actually read the verdict of the case. Suu Kyi said their case “had nothing to do with freedom of expression at all,” but rather was because “the court has decided that they have broken the Official Secrets Act.” The reporters from Reuters were sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this month for violating the state secrets act while they were investigating the killing of Rohingya men by the military in a village called Inn Din.

The BBC reports that the Official Secrets Act the Reuters journalists were convicted under “is so vague and sweeping it criminalises obtaining or reading any document the government deems sensitive.” There has been much international criticism regarding the verdict, including from Vice President Pence who has called for the journalists release.

In her speech Thursday, Suu Kyi again brought up a favorite theme, the rule of law, frequently used to rationalize the government’s actions against the Rohingya. Suu Kyi has repeatedly highlighted the violence carried out by armed Rohingya militants against people of other ethnic and religious groups in the Rakhine district where most the Rohingya live—an equivalence not borne out by the numbers. Médecins Sans Frontières estimated last year that at least 6,700 Rohingya had been killed in the main attacks between August 25 and September 24, 2017, with another 647,000 estimated to have fled. Estimates place the number of non-Rohingya killed in Rakhine in the past year around 50.

Last month, the U.N.’s Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights said that the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Rakhine constituted a genocide and that the violence was continuing.

Emmanuel Macron acknowledges systematic torture in Algerian war.

The French president has come closer than any of his predecessors in acknowledging the scale of violence committed by French forces in the Algerian war of independence from 1954-1962, one of the most ferocious anti-colonial struggles of the last century. Historians have long contended the war consumed hundreds of thousands of lives (the most conservative estimates are 240,000), with French and Algerian independence forces both torturing many thousands.

Macron specifically brought up the case of Maurice Audin, a French mathematician and activist who was tortured and killed in 1957 for supporting Algerian independence. The French president described Audin’s murder as not just an individual event but the product of a wider system: “It was nonetheless made possible by a legally instituted system: the ‘arrest-detention’ system, set up under the special powers that [had] been entrusted by law to the armed forces at that time.” Macron asked for forgiveness from Audin’s widow.

The war remains a controversial subject in France and Macron was quick to say that he favored “a policy of recognition, not of repentance.” By “recognition” Macron seems to mean a greater historical acknowledgement of the facts. In that spirit Macron announced that he was opening up the archive to those who wanted to investigate cases of the missing and killed civilians and soldiers.

But, aside from the case of Maurice Audin, Macron stopped short of apologizing for the tortures and murders. The idea of an official apology has been criticized on different grounds, with some feeling that it would be mere empty rhetoric and others seeing it as an insult to the French military.

Still, Macron’s acknowledgement of the tortures is seen as a major step forward. “It permits us to advance,” said the French historian Benjamin Stora, speaking to The Washington Post. “To exit from denial and to advance in the service of truth.

The EPA is now monitoring 40 toxic sites in Hurricane Florence’s path.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency told CNN it was monitoring nine of the nation’s most polluted sites—known as Superfunds—ahead of the sure-to-be historic storm. But on Thursday afternoon, as Florence’s storm surge began to deluge North Carolina’s outer banks, the agency updated that number to 40.

In an emailed press release, the EPA said it had identified 29 highly polluted sites within the potential impact zone of Southeast Virginia, which include Superfunds, large oil facilities, and other facilities that handle “extremely hazardous substances.” The agency also said it identified 11 Superfund sites in the coastal areas of North and South Carolina that could be affected by the storm. The EPA said it was in the midst of compiling a list of Superfund sites in Georgia that could e see impacts from the hurricane as well.

When Superfund sites or other contaminated areas are hit hard by flooding and heavy rainfall, they risk poisoning surrounding floodwater, soil, and people—mostly low-income, minority people, as those populations are more likely to live near toxic sites. This happens all the time, as I reported last year:

After Hurricane Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey in 2012, officials had to monitor 247 Superfund sites—one of which, the Gowanus Canal, overflowed into people’s homes. Nine Superfund sites were in the path of Hurricane Katrina, and several flooded. Thomas Burke, an associate dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health who conducted an assessment of chemical exposures after Katrina, said these inundations very likely contributed to the mass of various chemicals found in soil and groundwater after the storm. “It’s hard to say for sure because there was not specific site evaluation data included in our assessment,” he said. “But absolutely, Superfund sites were a major potential source of soil and groundwater contamination. They always are after major hurricanes.”

Unfortunately, Superfund sites aren’t the only major potential source of soil and groundwater contamination from Hurricane Florence. The storm’s likely path also runs through dozens of unlined lagoons of animal feces and coal waste, which threaten to overflow into adjacent drinking water sources.

Hurricane Florence could cause prescription drug shortages. But which drugs?

In preparation for the Category 2 storm’s arrival, three major U.S. pharmaceutical companies are shutting down manufacturing facilities on the East Coast, according to In-Pharma Technologist. But it’s unclear which medications, vaccines, or devices would be affected by a prolonged closure because the drugmakers aren’t required to disclose what’s produced at each factory (on the grounds that it’s a trade secret and potential security risk). “We don’t have the list of drugs or devices made in those facilities,” said Erin Fox, an expert on drug-supply issues at the University of Utah. “We literally can’t ever have that.”

The drugmaker Pfizer is temporarily shutting down two manufacturing facilities, including one that belongs to the company’s injectibles division, Hospira. That facility is “a key source of injected hospital drugs in the U.S.,” according to Bloomberg, which added that “a prolonged disruption in its operations would worsen longstanding supply squeezes for such medications.” The drug company Merck, which makes vaccines against diseases like ovarian cancer and measles, is closing two vaccine manufacturing operations in North Carolina and Virginia. Novartis, which makes everything from Clozapine to Ritalin, is also closing a facility in North Carolina.

All three of these companies have issued statements assuring that they have contingency plans if closures last longer than expected. Such plans don’t always work. Last year, Hurricane Maria crippled a drug manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico owned by Baxter International, a key maker of IV saline. That led to a widespread shortage of IV drip bags in hospitals across the U.S. “For a good six months, hospitals had to make massive changes to how they administered medications,” Fox said.

This can happen because drugmakers often don’t have more than one manufacturing facility for their most important drugs, because it’s less profitable. People’s lives are at stake, but it’s still a business,” Fox said. “And that’s where we need the most improvement.” In the meantime, she argued, pharmaceutical companies that are forced to close during hurricanes should have to disclose which medications might be affected. “Of course it makes sense to close these plants,” she said. “But it would be nice to be able to make some plans.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein issues a mysterious statement about Brett Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, the California Senator made a statement reading:

I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.

Feinstein’s comments are cryptic but reporting from The Intercept suggests that this is in reference to a letter the Senator received from a constituent in California. Feinstein has refused to to divulge the contents of the letter, so the hearsay accounts offered by The Intercept have to be treated with caution. According to the news site:

Different sources provided different accounts of the contents of the letter, and some of the sources said they themselves had heard different versions, but the one consistent theme was that it describes an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman while they were in high school.  Kept hidden, the letter is beginning to take on a life of its own.

The Intercept also reports that the woman who is allegedly the subject of the letter, “is now being represented by Debra Katz, a whistleblower attorney who works with #MeToo survivors.” 

The big surge in immigration is from Asia, not Latin America.

A Brookings Institution analysis of new data from the Census Bureau shows that the percentage of American residents born outside the country is now 13.7%, which is higher than any point since 1910. Further, there has been a shift in this population since 2010, with most new immigrants now coming from Asia rather than, as in previous decades, from Latin America.

William Frey, who conducted the study for the Brookings Institution, told The New York Times that the findings were a surprise. “This is quite different from what we had thought,” Frey notes. “We think of immigrants as being low-skilled workers from Latin America, but for recent arrivals that’s much less the case. People from Asia have overtaken people from Latin America.”

The new wave of immigrants is more widely dispersed than earlier waves, with states like Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky seeing a double-digit increase in the percentage of the foreign born population. Moreover, as the Times notes, the new wave of immigrants tends to be better educated than the native born population:

In Ohio, for example, 43 percent of the foreign-born population is college educated, compared with just 27 percent of American-born Ohioans. About 43 percent of the foreign-born population is from Asia, far more than the 20 percent from Latin America.

The same can be true in states with large immigrant populations. About 15 percent of the population of Maryland last year was foreign-born. Of those people, 42 percent had college degrees, compared with 39 percent of American-born Marylanders.

All of this suggests that the current political battle on immigration as led by President Donald Trump, which focused on issues like the Mexican border wall and family separation at the border, is out of touch with the actual nature of current immigration.