Republicans muddy the waters of Kavanaugh hearings by dumping dubious allegations.
On Wednesday night, the eve of the hearings where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accuser Christine Blasey Ford were about to testify before the Senate Judiciary committee, a torrent of additional allegations against the jurist started appearing in the press and on social media. Unlike the claims of Ford and two other women, these new allegations were anonymous and at times improbable.
As Politico writer Elana Schor explained, these new allegations came from documents released by Republican staffers in the Senate Judiciary Committee. They grew out of a process whereby the Committee was investigating all leads sent to it, even unlikely ones. A senior Democratic aide complained to Schor that the GOP was “now releasing anonymous allegations in an effort to make all allegations look frivolous.”
Schor’s twitter thread on the subject is worth reading:
Whatever the motives for the information dump, it was an irresponsible move which will only serve to sow confusion. It illustrates the fact that in a judicial nomination, reports of criminal activity should be handed over to law enforcement agencies like the FBI, rather than kept in partisan hands.
Trump admits that he has a personal reaction to Kavanaugh accusation.
On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump gave a rare press conference, which quickly devolved into a strange free-association rant, with a special focus on the troubled Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
“It’s a horrible con game,” Trump said. “Hopefully over the next couple of days it will be settled up and solved and we will have a Supreme Court Justice who will go down as the greatest ever.” He praised Kavanaugh as a “tremendous genius.”
Trump did slightly qualify the “con game” remark by saying he was willing to listen to the accusers who have alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh. But the president also seemed to be under the mistaken impression that all three accusers would be speaking at a Senate hearing tomorrow, when in fact only one would be.
As the questioning proceeded, a testy Trump told a female reporter that, “You’ve been asking a question for ten minutes. Please sit down.”
Trump spoke passionately about how he himself has been accused of sexual assault. “I’ve had a lot of false charges against me, unfortunately,” He asserted. He claimed that four or five women who made these accusations were paid to do so. In fact, there are more than twenty allegations against Trump.
Asked why he gave men like Roy Moore, Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly the benefit of the doubt when they were accused, Trump said, “It’s not a benefit of the doubt. I’ve known them for a long time, a lot of these people.” The president also suggested that his predecessor George Washington would also be subject to personal attacks by the Democratic Party if he were nominated by the Supreme Court. “He may have had a bad past, who knows?” Trump asked. “Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?”
Elsewhere in the press conference, he claimed China respected “Donald Trump’s very, very large brain.” He also referred to a Kurdish reporter as “Mr. Kurd.”
Trump’s United Nations performance shows that America First has become America isolated.
This was supposed to be the week that the Trump administration showcased its foreign policy with the president giving a high profile speech at the annual United Nations General Assembly. But Trump’s speech provoked laughter when he used the occasion to boast that he’s accomplished perhaps more than any other administration in history. It was a potent reminder that, two years into Trump’s bid for an America First foreign policy, America has a diminished global presence. Even when America is not mocked, it can be safely ignored.
As Brookings Institution fellow Thomas Wright shrewdly argued in The Atlantic, the shrinking stature of America is due partly to the fact that Trump and his National Security Advisor John Bolton are focused on esoteric bureaucratic battles at the expense of having a coherent global strategy.
As Wright notes:
[Trump] had nothing new to offer on China or Iran or Europe. Bizarrely, but not unexpectedly, there was no mention of the central theme of the National Security Strategy—that America’s most pressing challenge is a geopolitical competition with Russia and China. He reprised his old themes of blaming allies. And he defaulted to the pet projects of John Bolton, his national-security adviser, a man motivated more by legal theories than by foreign policy and the national interest. So we got a plan for protecting American sovereignty from the multilateralists (although not from Russian political interference). Obscure agreements, such as the UN Global Compact for Migration, were named and vilified.
In sum, Trump and Bolton were “fighting theological arguments about the nature of sovereignty instead of shaping geopolitical outcomes.”
Even when Trump did try to influence global opinion on a substantive issue, he found no eager ears to heed him. Trump made a great show about warning of the dangers of Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions and called for renewed economic embargoes.
As Barbara Slavin of the Atlantic Council noted in Axios, Trump’s anti-Iran comments were tinged by impotent rage because the world clearly didn’t care what he said. “The Trump administration is angry that most of the world—including key allies Britain, France and Germany—have rejected its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and are attempting to circumvent sanctions on Iran,” Slavin observes. “But overemphasizing the challenge Iran poses only further undercuts U.S. credibility and makes it easier for other nations, such as China, to actively oppose U.S. policy.”
The coup de grâceof Trump’s failed diplomacy came when he made a bizarre joke linking his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:
Perhaps the best America can hope for is that Japan and the rest of the world continues to ignore Trump.
Trump of course, is an old hand at fending off accusations of sexual misconduct, with more than 20 women making allegations of varying severity against him. Trump has very strong views on how to handle such accusations. In Bob Woodward’s bookFear, there is an account of the president speaking to “a friend who had acknowledged some bad behavior toward women.”
According to Woodward, Trump said, “You’ve got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women. If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you’re dead. That was a big mistake you made. You didn’t come out guns blazing and just challenging them. You showed weakness. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to push back hard. You’ve got to deny anything that’s said about you. Never admit.”
This strategy has worked for Trump before, even if it is combined, after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, with a partial admission of wrongdoing (by describing his boasting of sexual assault as “locker-room banter”). But Trump was able to bluster through these accusations because he was in a zero-sum contest where the alternative was a widely unpopular politician (Hillary Clinton). The Kavanaugh nomination is different: Success hinges not on winning an electoral college majority but in persuading a handful of swing senators such as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona.
The danger for Kavanaugh’s chances of confirmation is that Trump’s “push back on these women” strategy will alienate the swing senators. There are signs this is already happening, given a speech made by Flake on the Senate floor that specifically castigated Trump:
The other danger is that Trump’s intervention will turn the nomination process into an even bigger circus than before. This can be seen in Trump’s exchange with the attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing one of Kavanaugh’s accusers.
A third woman comes forward with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.
In a sworn affidavit made public on Wednesday, Julie Swetnick says that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were present when she was gang raped at a Maryland house party in 1982. She does not directly accuse Kavanaugh of taking part in it, but alleges that he frequently drank to excess at similar house parties she attended in the early 1980s and says she witnessed him grope women without their consent.
Swetnick, who attended high school near where Kavanaugh lived and at the same time as him, also describes a culture of alcohol abuse and misogyny in which he and his friends took part. In her statement, she says that she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the 1980s.” Though Kavanaugh has acknowledged some alcohol use during his high school and college years, he has disputed claims that he often became so inebriated that he would black out.
Kavanaugh has not yet responded to the latest allegation. In statements issued after Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez accused him of sexual assault over the past two weeks, the federal judge denied any allegations of sexual misconduct. Swetnick’s statement comes less than 24 hours before Kavanaugh and Blasey are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it’s likely that lawmakers will ask him questions about it.
It’s unclear how the new allegations will be received by the committee beyond that. Swetnick’s statement became public after it was posted on Twitter by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, who announced last weekend that he was representing a then-unnamed woman with allegations against Kavanaugh. Avenatti’s involvement has antagonized Republicans who see him as a sensationalist political opponent and frustrated Democrats who fear that his involvement could undermine their growing case against the Supreme Court nominee.
Little is also known about Swetnick herself. In the affidavit, she describes herself as a government employee with multiple security clearances related to her work for the Treasury and the Mint. Her claims are further bolstered by the fact that she was likely aware that lying in a sworn statement can carry criminal penalties and would jeopardize her ability to hold those clearances.
New arguments.New insights. Get TNR's latestevery weekday.
Trump takes a strong stance against (Chinese) election meddling.
Speaking at the United Nations, President Donald Trump accused China of meddling in the American election to defeat the Republican Party in the upcoming midterms. “Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming election against my administration,” Trump said. “They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade.”
The following day, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on ABC News that “I can say definitively that it’s a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we’re taking steps to try and prevent it.”
As Daniel Dale of The Toronto Star suggests, Trump’s remarks might not just be about the trade war with China but could also be tied to the ongoing investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. By accusing China of interfering via tariffs, Trump is watering down the concept of foreign intervention.
Kavanaugh’s college acquaintances dispute his “choir boy” image.
The embattled Supreme Court nominee is getting blowback from the Fox News interview he conducted on Monday, where he presented an image of himself as having been a wholesome teen and young man who was mostly focused on his studies and only on occasion drank. Both The New York Timesand The Washington Post have published extensive reports from nearly a dozen friends and acquaintances who knew the young Kavanaugh. Taken together, these reports paint a very different picture of the young nominee, who is best characterized as a hard drinker.
In the Fox interview, Kavanaugh said of his younger self: “I was focused on academics and athletics, going to church every Sunday at Little Flower, working on my service projects, and friendship, friendship with my fellow classmates and friendship with girls from the local all girls Catholic schools.” He did acknowledge some drinking, but framed it as typical teenage hijinks: “And yes, there were parties. And the drinking age was 18, and yes, the seniors were legal and had beer there. And yes, people might have had too many beers on occasion and people generally in high school—I think all of us have probably done things we look back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit, but that’s not what we’re talking about.”
Contrasting with that account, The New York Timesclaims that “nearly a dozen people who knew him well or socialized with him said Judge Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker in college.”
As The Washington Post reports, Kavanaugh’s subdued account of being a virtuous youth doesn’t jibe with the memories of some of those who knew jurist in high school and at Yale:
Liz Swisher, who described herself as a friend of Kavanaugh in college, said she was shocked that — in an interview focused largely on his high school years and allegations of sexual misconduct — he strongly denied drinking to the point of blacking out.
“Brett was a sloppy drunk, and I know because I drank with him. I watched him drink more than a lot of people. He’d end up slurring his words, stumbling,” said Swisher, a Democrat and chief of the gynecologic oncology division at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “There’s no medical way I can say that he was blacked out. . . . But it’s not credible for him to say that he has had no memory lapses in the nights that he drank to excess.”
Another Yale friend is similar skeptical of the Fox interview:
Lynne Brookes, who like Swisher was a college roommate of one of the two women now accusing Kavanaugh of misconduct, said the nominee’s comments on Fox did not match the classmate she remembered.
“He’s trying to paint himself as some kind of choir boy,” said Brookes, a Republican and former pharmaceutical executive who recalled an encounter with a drunken Kavanaugh at a fraternity event. “You can’t lie your way onto the Supreme Court, and with that statement out, he’s gone too far. It’s about the integrity of that institution.”
Brookes hits the key question: can you lie your way to the Supreme Court? With his shameless revisionist account of his past, Kavanaugh is putting this question to the test.
Homeland Security did, in fact, sign off on family separation policy.
Open the Government, an independent watchdog group, has obtained a memo that contradicts a major claim made by Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. Nielsen has repeatedly affirmed there is no policy of family separation, as in these tweets of June 17, 2018:
Using a Freedom of Information Act request filed in conjunction with the Project On Government Oversight, Open the Government has discovered that a memo dated April 23 outlining a family separation was addressed to Nielsen, and signed as approved. Because the signature is redacted, it’s not clear who signed the memo—whether it was Nielsen or some other official.
The memo calls for the criminal prosecution of parents who cross the border and states that Homeland Security can “permissibly direct the separation of parents or legal guardians and minors held in immigration detention so that the parent or legal guardian can be prosecuted.” Equally important, the memo makes no provisions for family reunification. As Open the Government observes, “the memo does not discuss any plan for reuniting separated families, or the harmful effects of separation on children, nor does it reflect any input from the government agencies who would be responsible for caring for the separated children.”
To date, 182 children remain separated from their parents, despite a court order demanding reunification. As Esquire’s Jack Holmes notes, the new document shows that Nielsen likely lied, and also suggests that reunification or mitigating the effects of the separation policy were not high on the administration’s agenda.
Bill Cosby is going to prison for at least three years for sexual assault.
On Thursday afternoon, Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced the disgraced entertainer to three to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. State attorneys had requested the maximum sentence for Cosby, which would have sent him to prison for at least 5 years. “I’m not permitted to treat him any differently based on who he is or who he was,” O’Neill reportedly said.
Earlier on Tuesday, O’Neill also classified Cosby as a “sexually violent predator.” Being an SVP “requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling with a treatment provider and notification of the community that a ‘sexually violent predator’ lives in the area,” CNN reported.
Constand is one of 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. “When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities. Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward,” Constand wrote in a victim impact statement.
Donald Trump and Lisa Murkowski disagree on how to handle Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers.
After addressing the United Nations assembly, the president strongly defended his Supreme Court nominee as “high quality” and claimed the accusations against Kavanaugh of sexual assault are part of a “con game” played by Democrats. He also specifically went after the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who alleges misconduct on Kavanaugh’s part when they were both undergraduates at Yale.
“The second accuser has nothing,” Trump said, visibly agitated. “She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses.” Then he added sarcastically, “Oh, gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.”
Trump’s remarks show how these accusations can be a Rorschach test. After all, the fact that Ramirez frankly acknowledges the fragility of her memory can be taken as a sign of her honesty. She is presenting her story as best as she can recall but also being frank about the limits of her memory in a way that makes her vulnerable to attack.
Kavanaugh has taken the opposite tack of downplaying his drinking and any other evidence that might complicate his portrayal of himself as a wholesome teenager and young man. The self-portrait of the nominee as a squeaky-clean youth who, at worst, enjoyed the occasional beer is one that Trump himself seems to accept. “You know, when he said that really, what he was focused on was trying to be number one in his class at Yale, to me, that was so believable,” Trump said. “I understand college very well.”
In fact, there’s ample reason to believe that Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker in high school and in college. In contrast to Ramirez, Kavanaugh is not willing to be upfront about facts make him vulnerable. This might be persuasive to those who admire Trumpian aggressive masculinity, but can also plausibly be seen as undercutting Kavanaugh’s credibility.
As against Trump’s stark claims of a “con game,” Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who is seen as a swing vote in the confirmation, has warned against prejudging accusers. “We are now in a place where it’s not about whether or not Judge Kavanaugh is qualified,” Murkowski said on Monday. “It is about whether or not a woman who has been a victim at some point in her life is to be believed.” About the allegation made by Christine Blasey Ford, Murkowski said, “We need to be able to listen.”
Murkowski’s words are proof that the partisan spin Trump has chosen isn’t the only path open to the GOP.
At the United Nations, Trump proves the world is indeed laughing at America.
On Tuesday, the president addressed the UN and made a familiar boast that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” Trump has self-praised in this way on many occasions, at rallies, when speaking to fellow Republicans, and even in talks with world leaders. But in all those circumstances, the auditors were either inclined to agree with Trump or had a motive to flatter him by pretending agreement. At the UN, Trump got a very different reaction: a low murmur of laughter.
Taken aback by the chuckling, Trump did a double take and said, “didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.” This amused the audience even more.
Although Trump took the unexpected mockery calmly and moved on, the incident hits the president at a vulnerable spot. As Paul Waldman noted in The Week in May of 2017, Trump has an almost pathological horror at being laughed at: