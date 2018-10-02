Menu
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump administration contemplated ending visas to Chinese students.

The Financial Times is reporting that the most extreme anti-immigrant faction in the White House, led by presidential advisor Stephen Miller, tried to leverage concern over espionage to completely eliminate student visas from China. Miller’s position was successfully opposed by Terry Branstad, the American ambassador to China.

According to The Financial Times,

The debate about Chinese students intensified after the White House in December released its national security strategy, which said it would “review visa procedures to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors” and consider restrictions on foreign students in science-related fields.

While the debate was largely focused on spying, Mr Miller argued his plan would also hurt elite universities whose staff and students have been highly critical of Mr Trump, according to the three people with knowledge of the debate.

Branstad was successfully able to push back against Miller’s argument by pointing out that many non-elite universities also relied heavily on Chinese students. While the concern about the growing clout of the Chinese government in American universities is a legitimate one, this is not an issue that involves the vast majority Chinese students, who are on visas for legitimate scholarly purposes.

Miller’s attempt to curtail the access of student visas fits in with his larger nativism, and calls to mind a similar argument made by his ally Steve Bannon, a former White House advisor. In an conversation with then candidate Donald Trump in November 2015, Bannon expressed concern that because of student visas “two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia.” Bannon felt this was undermining America as a “civic society.” (Leaving aside the political argument, Bannon grossly overstated the percentage of Asian CEOs in Silicon Valley).

Edward Linsmier/Getty Images

Another good reason to move Election Day: hurricanes.

America’s longstanding practice of holding elections on the first Tuesday after November 1 has faced mounting criticism in recent years, due mostly to its outdated rationale and negative impact on low-income people. But there might be another reason to change the date—and it’s playing out in North Carolina.

As the Raleigh-based News & Observer reports, thousands of state residents have been displaced by Hurricane Florence and the catastrophic flooding in its wake. For those people, it may now be much harder to meet their voter registration deadline, vote in person, or meet absentee ballot requirements in time for the election. The NAACP is thus asking the state to extend the voter registration deadline from October 12 to October 17.

This is “the second election cycle in a row in which a hurricane has had the potential to disrupt voting in the state,” the News & Observer noted. After Hurricane Matthew displaced thousands of North Carolinians in 2016, Democrats had to file an emergency lawsuit to get the voter registration deadline extended for affected counties.

There’s no way to weatherproof elections, but holding them in early November is tempting fate, at least on the Eastern Seaboard. Peak hurricane season falls between early August and mid-October, so there’s the chance that, as in the Carolinas this year, coastal Atlantic communities will be recovering from a powerful hurricane. Hurricane season is also growing longer according to some analyses, and the rainstorms within them growing stronger.

Holding elections on Tuesdays makes little sense. Holding them in early November might be increasingly unwise, too.

Paul Morigi/Getty

NATO ambassador threatens preemptive attack on Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the United States’ envoy to NATO, declared that Washington was prepared to launch an attack on Russian military installations in response to treaty violations. These threatening words were a response to the fact that since 2013 Russia has been constructing land-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers, in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987. The danger is that these missiles could allow Russia to launch a devastating surprise attack on Europe. 

“At that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a (Russian) missile that could hit any of our countries,”  Hutchison said. “Counter measures [by the United States] would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty.” She underscored the point: “They are on notice.”

A preemptive attack on the world’s second largest nuclear power would, of course, be incredibly reckless. It’s not clear whether Hutchison’s words were sincere or bluster. 

This belligerent language, however, is characteristic of the “dual-track presidency” or the Trump era. President Donald Trump has often suggested that he wants warmer relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Large parts of the permanent government, especially in the Pentagon, disagree with this agenda and in response have continued to either be hostile to Russia or even (to compensate for the president’s pro-Putin rhetoric) have adopted an even more aggressive anti-Russia posture. Hutchison’s threats are an example of this new militancy. 

The danger of a “dual-track” policy is that it sows confusion and sends mixed messages, which amplify the chances of unintended consequences. 

October 01, 2018

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

New report contradicts claim Brett Kavanaugh made under oath.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing last Thursday, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was asked by Senator Orrin Hatch when he became aware of allegations of sexual assault made against him by his former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez. He answered that it was after the publication of a New Yorker article about those allegations. The exchange ran as follows:

HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you?

KAVANAUGH: In the last — in the period since then, the New Yorker story.

On Monday afternoon, NBC News reported they had acquired text messages from two friends of Kavanaugh, Kerry Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, indicating that the jurist and his legal team were working to refute the Ramirez allegations before The New Yorker article was published.

According to NBC News:

The texts between Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, suggest that the nominee was personally talking with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh’s team and former classmates in advance of the story.

If accurate, NBC News report bolsters an argument gaining steam among Kavanaugh’s critics: that his nomination should be rejected because he plays too loose with the truth.

Alex Wong/Getty

A draft report exonerates a Democratic representative—but is it enough?

The Associated Press is reporting that they’ve obtained a draft copy of a report from a hired investigator concluding that allegations of assault leveled against congressman Keith Ellison can not be verified. These accusations were made last fall by Karen Monahan. The investigation was undertaken by attorney Susan Ellingstad at the behest of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Ellingstad’s report makes much of the fact that a video documenting an abusive incident which Monahan claims exists has not been produced. “An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” the report concludes. “She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it.”

While the argument about the non-appearance of the video is persuasive, it’s less clear that Ellingstad’s conclusions should be taken as the last word. A report instigated by an interested party always engenders suspicion. Ellingstad’s investigation parallels the report supposedly exonerating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, written up by a prosecutor selected by Republican legislators.

Republican senatorial candidate Karin Housley argues that the accusation against Ellison should be investigated by Minnesota’s attorney general’s office. This would be the best way, she argues, to have “an impartial investigation into the serious allegations.” This is hard to dispute.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Scientist at a top European lab suspended for remarks against women.

On Monday, CERN, Europe’s leading center for theoretical physics research, announced it was suspending senior scientist Alessandro Strumia after he gave a talk saying that men were the true victims of gender discrimination in the sciences. Strumia, who also teaches at the Univesity of Pisa, made those remarks on a Friday panel on high-energy physics and gender. Strumia is a major figure at CERN and has responsibility for hiring decisions.

“Physics is not sexist against women,” Strumia maintained. According to BuzzFeed, Strumia also criticized “what he claimed is discrimination against men in hiring to senior positions, citing his own failure to win a job at Italy’s prestigious National Institute for Nuclear Physics. His presentation included a slide comparing citations of his papers to those from two named women who were hired.”

Marika Taylor, a theoretical physicist affiliated with the University of Southhampton, helped organize the talk but denounced Strumia on Twitter for his “personal attacks, mistruths, false facts and blatant unprofessional conduct.”

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty

The ACLU attacks Kavanaugh with ad campaign linking him to Cosby and Clinton.

The American Civil Liberties Union is throwing itself into the campaign to halt Brett Kananaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. Kavanaugh will join a small group of Supreme Court nominees that the ACLU has taken a stand against (the other three were William H. Rehnquist, Robert Bork, and Samuel Alito). Unlike the other judges that the ACLU opposed, the objection to Kavanaugh is his behavior rather than his judicial philosophy.

Susan Herman, the ACLU president, said, “We oppose him in light of the credible allegations of sexual assault against him.” In support of this position, the civil rights group has prepared an ad linking him to other famous men who have faced similar allegations.

As Politico reports, “The ad runs footage of former President Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby and Kavanaugh denying allegations against them and will launch on cable and broadcast TV, including during the Denver Broncos game on Monday evening. The ad also shows photos of Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, all of whom were fired after sexual misconduct allegations.”

The foregrounding of former President Bill Clinton in the ad might help blunt the accusation that the non-partisan group is throwing itself in a highly partisan battle. The ACLU’s advocacy on this matter is risky, because during the Trump presidency the group has already been accused of becoming a liberal political organization, rather than one that protects liberties across the political spectrum. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh claimed that opposition to his nomination was fueled by a desire for “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty I

The White House is going all-in on Kavanaugh.

After a roller-coaster week of dramatic hearings and a last-minute push for an FBI investigation, the White House seems to be sticking with Brett Kananaugh as their Supreme Court nominee, unwilling to accept an alternative.

As Axios reports, “For the White House, it’s Brett Kavanaugh or bust. They have no Plan B and there’s not even discussion of one, according to five sources with direct knowledge of the sensitive internal White House talks.” One senior source told the news outlet that Kavanuagh is “too big to fail now.”

Whether the president is as set on Kavanaugh as his White House is remains up for interpretation. In a press conference on Monday morning, Trump said merely: “My White House will do whatever the senators want.”

The White House’s all-or-nothing gambit is aimed at wavering Senate Republicans. The message is that either they support Kavanaugh or the Republicans could lose a Supreme Court seat. The desperation of this message is echoed by multiple reports over the weekend that the White House was limiting the scope of the FBI investigation, including offering an extremely circumscribed list of who could be interviewed. Democrats denounced this move as a “farce.”

Bolstering the do-or-die strategy was a report issued by Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel the Senate Republicans hired to interrogate one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. Mitchell’s report, addressed to Senate Republicans, said that a reasonable prosecutor would not bring charges against Kananaugh. Leftists are unlikely to find the report convincing, both because of Mitchell’s link to the Senate Republicans, and also because the question here is not actually whether the assault allegations are prosecutable, so much as whether Kavanaugh should be given a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

The White House’s Kavanaugh-or-no-one strategy is risky, given polls showing that in the wake of the hearings substantially more Americans (42 percent) believe the accusations than disbelieve them (31 percent). Yet it may be a different figure, from a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, that the White House is looking at: According to the survey, 54 percent of Republicans thought Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the allegations were true.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Meet the new NAFTA, almost the same as the old NAFTA but with a different name.

On Sunday night, senior officials in the Canadian government confirmed that their government had reached a tentative deal with the United States for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Astonishingly, the new trade agreement is only a minor shift from the status quo and from previous agreements.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiled as he said it was a “good day for Canada.”

The major victory for the Trump administration is that the Canadian market will be opened up for more American dairy products. But, as The New York Times notes, this opening “is similar to what the United States would have gained through the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade treaty that President Trump withdrew from last year.” Under the new agreement, the United States would now have access to 3.6% of Canada’s dairy market (TPP would’ve opened up 3.25% of the dairy market). In other words, the most significant concession Canada made was only slightly larger than what it had already been prepared to make. Aside from dairy products, the United States gained a concession on copyright, which will now be extended in Canada to 70 years after the original copyright holders death (currently it is 50 years).

In exchange for easier access to the Canadian dairy market, the United States has reportedly agreed to Canadian demands that it be allowed to keep in place protection of cultural industries and maintaining the existing tariff settlement system. As requested by the Canadian government, the new agreement would phase out Chapter 11, a section of NAFTA that allows investors to sue governments. President Trump has reportedly promised he won’t be putting tariffs on automobiles and automotive parts manufactured in Canada. While steel and aluminum tariffs will remain in place for now, the Canadian government expects them to be lowered in short order.

The changes are mostly cosmetic in nature in terms of the impact on Canadian/American trade. There is one other significant development in the realm of marketing. The trade deal will be renamed: NAFTA will now become USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

September 30, 2018

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Trump regales a crowd with the story of how he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love.”

Addressing a rally in West Virginia, President Donald Trump spoke in the most extravagant terms yet about the personal relationship he’s nurtured with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “I was really being tough, and so was he,” he began “We were going back and forth. Then we fell in love. OK? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love.” 

Trump tried to pre-emptively rebut what he anticipated would be critics of these remarks by noting, “But they’ll say ‘Donald Trump says they fell in love, how horrible.’” Trump made a non-sequitur in defense of his “love” comments by saying that if he were more presidential he would get far smaller crowds at his events.  

Trump also lashed out in defiance of those who would find his words about Kim strange. “I like him, he likes me!” Trump yelled. “I guess that’s ok! Am I allowed to say that? Am I allowed to say that?”

Trump is, of course, allowed to say what he wants. But North Korea remains a brutal dictatorship which recently tortured an American citizen, returning him to the United States with severe brain damage that quickly led to his death. While Trump has a habit of praising dictators, his effusions for Kim are unusually florid.

Trump acts as if his brand of hyperbolic personal diplomacy can overcome negotiating barriers. To his credit, he has made more strides towards normalization of relations with North Korea than any previous president. Still, that normalization has come without any settlement of the key divide over denuclearization, which North Korea emphatically does not want till normalization is near complete. 

The United States, on the other hand, remains firmly behind denuclearization as a top priority. The danger of Trump’s language of love is that if it fails to deliver results, it could quickly revert to the older words of hate Trump used to spew out before Kim wrote him “beautiful letters.” 

September 28, 2018

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

What the hell just happened on Capitol Hill?

The Senate Judiciary Committee was on track to barrel through the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when, at the last moment, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake upset the applecart...or did he? On the way to the committee meeting, and after he had announced he would be voting “yes” to advance the nomination out of committee, Flake was cornered in an elevator by two sexual assault survivors. As senators were exchanging remarks ahead of the vote, Flake abruptly went over to friend Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, and the two men absented themselves.

The committee hastily reconvened and Senator Chuck Grassley offered the floor to Flake, who announced he now felt he could only offer his vote in exchange for a one-week delay while the FBI reopens its background investigation into Kavanaugh in light of the sexual assault allegations against him. Amid much cross-chatter from Senators confused by the turn of events, the committee agreed on a verbal, non-binding compromise whereby the committee would support the delay, but the only vote taken was the one to advance the nomination out of committee.

Much remains murky about how this agreement would play out. Since the vote to advance the nominee has already been made, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t technically need to honor the deal: He can call a cloture vote on Saturday to end debate and have a final vote on Tuesday. But McConnell might not want to alienate Flake and lose a vote in what is likely to be a close decision.

Further, if the FBI investigation goes through—which would likely require authorization from Trump, as the Senate does not control the executive branch—it could help Kananaugh’s nomination. If the FBI finds no wrong-doing or comes to an ambiguous conclusion (as seems entirely plausible for a one-week investigation of a three-decades old case) this might give coverage to those Republicans who are reportedly undecided, like Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Maine Senator Susan Collins. Murkowski has already said she supports the FBI investigation.