Menu
Magazine

Drew Angerer/Getty

Trump administration has confused response to latest Russian/Ukrainian clash.

On Sunday, Russian naval forces repeatedly clashed with Ukrainian ships, resulting in a Ukrainian tugboat being rammed by a Russian coast guard vessel, three other Ukrainian ships being stalled, and traffic between the Kersh Strait getting blocked. The American response to these Russian actions has been incoherent.

Outgoing United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has taken the most hawkish line. At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Haley denounced the Russian acts as an “outrageous violation of sovereign Ukrainian territory” and “another reckless Russian escalation.”

Haley claimed to be speaking for the administration but the White House has, to date, been very quiet about the situation. Instead, President Donald Trump took Sunday to complain about NATO, the alliance system that is tasked with standing up to Russian aggression:

Further, as Tom Wright of the Brookings Institution noted, America’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was sending out tweets berating the German government:

There’s a real danger that mixed signals from the United States could cause the current situation to escalate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking these contradictory words as a green light for more aggression.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet soon at the G20 Summit in Argentina.

NICHOLAS RATZENBOECK/AFP/Getty

General Motors layoffs could be a harbinger of turbulent economic times.

The automotive giant GM announced on Monday that it was scaling back its North American operations with a 15% reduction in the size of its salaried workforce, which will result in the loss of approximately 8,000 jobs.

As The Washington Post notes, the layoffs are an outgrowth of a skittish market.
“GM has been searching for ways to cut costs, as it has suffered sliding sales in recent years in two of its most crucial markets: China and the United States,” the newspaper observes. “In October, it offered buyouts to 18,000 employees, Dow Jones reported. Last year showed signs of the first sustained slowdown since the global financial crisis, with U.S. auto sales falling about one percent in 2017, according to Kelley Blue Book. Continued declines of new car purchases have troubled auto companies, especially as they grapple with technology that may reshape the industry and brace for the impact of the Trump administration’s trade dispute.”

The tariff war initiated by the Trump administration reportedly cost GM $1 billion in higher steel costs. But beyond declining sales and rising costs, GM claims it needs to save money in order to invest in emerging technologies, notably electric cars and self-driving vehicles. As such, GM is making a bold gamble that goes against the grain of President Donald Trump’s preferred economic policies, which are geared towards preserving existing jobs in manufacturing and and in extraction industries. GM is betting that the economy is experiencing transformation, with news technologies about to displace old.

But even if GM’s assessment of the future of the economy is correct, it’s an open question whether the political system should accept it After all, GM is the beneficiary of massive government spending in both Canada and the United States, which kept it alive after the 2007 recession. There might be compelling public reasons for those nations to take control of an industry that is so crucial to the overall economy. Writing in The Toronto Star, business columnist David Olive asked if it wasn’t time to nationalize GM.

“Nationalizing GM Canada is a compelling proposition,” Olive argues. “It would not only save jobs but create them, as Canada repatriated the engineers, designers and experts in advanced manufacturing who have been obliged to make their careers abroad.” Some variation of that question arises in the United States as well.

Alex Wong/Getty

Wealthy Democratic donors are a capricious bunch.

Politico is reporting that New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is still facing a backlash from top party donors, who resent her role in pushing Al Franken to resign from the Senate after sexual harassment allegations against him broke out. One leading fundraiser who has turned against Gillibrand is Susie Tompkins Buell. “I do hear people refer to Kirsten Gillibrand as ‘opportunistic’ and shrewd at the expense of others to advance herself and it seems to have been demonstrated in her rapid treatment of her colleague Al Franken,” she told Politico. “I heard her referred to as ‘she would eat her own’ and she seems to have demonstrated that. I know [Gillibrand] thought she was doing the right thing but I think she will be remembered by this rush to judgment.”

In parallel with the Politico story, The New York Times profiled another example of fickle Democratic Party donors: the power couple Bill White and Bryan Eure. Former donors to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, they are no now ardent Trump supporters. 

Both the Politico story and the Times profile illustrate the hazards  Democratic politicians face in an increasingly polarized and fast-evolving political situation, where traditional donors aren’t necessarily reliable funding. 

Yet there’s still a path open for Gillibrand and other Democrats: forgo the wealthy donor class and concentrate on small donors. As Politico notes, “It’s unclear whether or to what extent a donor backlash could debilitate Gillibrand’s possible 2020 campaign. In the era of small donor, digital fundraising, major donors arguably don’t hold as much sway—but that’s typically only true for candidates who catch fire like Sen. Bernie Sanders or Beto O’Rourke.”

Gillibrand’s best path forward might be to turn the scorn of rich donors into an advantage and present herself as the outsider candidate they reject. 

Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images

Trump reluctantly gives up his dream of plundering Iraq’s oil.

Axios is reporting that during the last two years President Donald Trump has repeatedly returned to the idea that the United States take Iraq’s oil as a payment for the cost of military conquest. A source told Axios that the most recent instance was in March when Trump was speaking to Haider al-Abadi, Iraq’s Prime Minister at the time. According to the source, Trump got “a little smirk on his face and he says, ‘So what are we going to do about the oil?’” Al-Abadi responded, “What do you mean?” Trump reportedly replied that, “Well, we did a lot, we did a lot over there, we spent trillions over there, and a lot of people have been talking about the oil.’” Al-Abadi fended off this comment by talking about working with American companies. Trump ended the awkward exchange by saying “I had to ask.”

According to another source that confirmed the story, White House staff was uncomfortable with the exchange. “It was a look down and reach for your coffee moment,” this second source said.

Trump seems to have given up on the plundering Iraq idea even though he has brought it up on several occasions. In 2017, then National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster explained to Trump why seizing the natural resources of another country was ill-advised. According to a source, the gist of McMaster’s argument was that, “It’s bad for America’s reputation, it’ll spook allies, it scares everybody, and it makes us look like—I don’t remember if he used words this harsh—like criminals and thieves, but that was the point he was trying to get across.”

The idea of plundering Iraq has long been a fixture of Trump’s politics. In 2013, he tweeted:

In September of 2016, then-candidate Trump summed up his views by saying, “You know, it used to be to the victor belong the spoils. Now, there was no victor there, believe me. There was no victor. But I always said: Take the oil.”

Although “take the oil” is a dead-end policy, Trump’s frequent recourse to this idea does help illuminate his worldview. Trump has a crassly materialist view of wealth, seeing it as embodied solely in physical goods rather than in trade relations. He can’t understand that America’s strategic interest is in maintaining a steady oil supply to keep the global economy running, with actual control of the oil wealth a secondary issue. This is connected to his inability to understand the importance of international institutions and trading alliances.

November 22, 2018

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

The New York Times publishes pro-Saudi writers from think tanks that have deep autocratic ties.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an op-ed headlined, “Trump is crude. But he’s right about Saudi Arabia.” Written by Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and  Tony Badran, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the op-ed  offered a full throttle defense not just of Saudi Arabia but also, specifically, of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the CIA believes ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a crucial paragraph, Doran and Badran argue that bin Salman is the legitimate ruler of Saudi Arabia:

Let’s imagine Mr. Trump’s critics get their wish. A replacement crown prince who rose to power under pressure of sanctions would be severely weakened, if not entirely illegitimate. 

It might seem curious that someone from “the Foundation for Defense of Democracies” would support a hereditary monarch ruling over one of the most authoritarian regimes on earth. But this paradox is perhaps explained by the fact that both Doran and Bardran work for think tanks that have deep ties to Arab autocracies. 

As The New York Times reported in May, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been using American think tanks as part of an extensive lobbying effort to shore up their support in America. Two key figures in this effort are George Nader, an advisor to the ruler of the UAE and Elliott Broidy, a major Republican donor and former deputy chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Both the Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies claim they reject any foreign funding. But as the Times reporting makes clear, Nader was able to use Broidy as a front-man for helping to fund the two think tanks in projects supporting Saudi and UAE policies:

Mr. Nader did, however, provide a $2.7 million payment to Mr. Broidy for “consulting, marketing and other advisory services rendered,” apparently to help pay for the cost of conferences at two Washington think tanks, the Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, that featured heavy criticism of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hudson Institute policies prohibit donations from foreign governments that are not democracies, and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies bars donations from all foreign governments, so Mr. Nader’s role as an adviser to the U.A.E. may have raised concerns had he donated directly.

Nader and Broidy are dubious characters on other grounds as well. Nader has served time in prison for sexually abusing children and has also been convicted of possessing child pornography. Nader is currently a co-operating witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. In 2017, Broidy paid $1.6 million in hush money to a woman he had an affair with in a deal arranged by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. 

This publication of this op-ed mars the reputation of everyone involved. The Hudson Institute and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies seem more than ever to be mouthpieces for Arab autocrats. But The New York Times itself is also tainted by publishing this op-ed. After all, their own reporting provides ample evidence for why these two think tanks should not be taken seriously. Yet the newspaper did nothing to inform readers of the op-ed about the very salient connections between these think tanks and the Arab monarchies. 

November 21, 2018

Alex Wong/Getty

Trump versus Roberts: a battle over judicial legitimacy.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to challenge Chief Justice John Roberts on the integrity of the courts. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press had released an interview with Roberts where he objected to categorizing judges by their political affiliation. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

In response, Trump tweeted:

Now that Trump has decided to answer Roberts directly, the Supreme Court justice faces a difficult choice: Does he escalate the war of words (which would further corrode the court’s role as an independent arbiter) or does he abstain from responding (which leaves Trump unanswered). Neither choice is attractive.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts has had enough of Trump’s anti-judge rhetoric.

Up until now, Roberts has stayed silent on President Trump’s repeated attacks on the judiciary—including on Roberts himself, over the ruling in favor of Obamacare in 2012. On Tuesday, however, Trump criticized federal district judge Jon Tigar for blocking his executive order targeting asylum-seekers on the southern border. “This was an Obama judge,” he told reporters before venting other grievances about the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and hinting at some kind of retaliation.

Chief Justice John Roberts explicitly rejected Trump’s description in a statement Wednesday. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” he told the Associated Press. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

While a public rebuke of the president by the chief justice is extremely rare, Trump is also more openly hostile to the federal judiciary than any of his modern predecessors. He argued on the campaign trail that Judge Gonzalo Curiel couldn’t be trusted to oversee the Trump University fraud lawsuits in 2016 because he is “a Mexican.” (Curiel is from Indiana.) Trump also attacked multiple “so-called” judges who ruled against the Muslim ban last year, prompting a rare critique from Justice Neil Gorsuch during his Supreme Court confirmation process.

So, why now? Roberts may have decided to intervene after Trump told reporters that the judge’s ruling was “not law” and suggested he would escalate his campaign against the courts. “I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen anymore,” the president said on Tuesday. The chief justice and his colleagues have also spent recent months publicly reaffirming their nonpartisanship after the corrosive battle to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh dealt a serious blow to the Supreme Court’s legitimacy and perceived independence.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty

United Arab Emirates convicts British graduate student as a spy.

A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has found Matthew Hedges, a 31 year old graduate student of Durham University, guilty of spying. Hedges, who denies the charges, faces a life sentence.

Hedges’s family considers the trial a travesty, the BBC reports, maintaining that “during the first six weeks of his detention he was interrogated without a lawyer and consular access was unavailable,” and that “during this time he was made to sign a document in Arabic which transpired to be a confession.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” by the court’s decision and promised he’d make telephone calls to UAE officials. He added that the verdict was “not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom, and runs contrary to earlier assurances.” The United Kingdom is allied with the UAE, which is a major purchaser of British arms.

Hedges’s wife, Daniela Tejada, criticized both the governments of both Britain and the UAE.

“Matthew is innocent,” she said. “The Foreign Office know this and have made it clear to the UAE authorities that Matthew is not a spy for them. This whole case has been handled appallingly from the very beginning with no-one taking Matthew’s case seriously.”

Sandy Huffaker/Getty

John Kelly signs an order allowing American troops to use lethal force at the border.

The Military Times is reporting that Kelly, the White House chief of staff, has signed a memo that authorizing the American military to “perform those military protective activities that the Secretary of Defense determines are reasonably necessary” in the service of defending border agents. The memo, described as a “Cabinet order,” defines these activities to include “a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, temporary detention. and cursory search.”

It’s unclear why this authorization came from the desk of Kelly, rather than the president. Further, as the Military Times notes, the order might run afoul of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which restricts the use of the military for domestic purposes.

As The Military Times notes, the new order is in keeping with the innovative use of the military for border control under the Trump administration. “Military forces always have the inherent right to self defense, but defense of the border agents on U.S. soil is new,” the newspaper points out. “In addition, troops have been given additional authorities in previous years to assist border agents with drug interdictions, but the widespread authorization of use of force for thousands of active-duty troops is unique to this deployment.”

In early November, President Donald Trump seemed to suggest that lethal force would be an appropriate response to migrants who threw rocks at American personnel. “I told them, ‘consider that a rifle,’” Trump told reporters. “When they throw rocks like they did at the Mexico military and police, I say ‘consider it a rifle.’” The president later backtracked, after the comments were criticized by retired military officers.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty

Steve Bannon’s plan to remake Europe is being thwarted by the existence of things called laws.

The former CEO of the Trump campaign has launched an ambitious scheme to foster hard-right nativist politics in Europe but, as The Guardian reports, he is being hemmed in by local laws.

“The former chief strategist to Donald Trump has spent months trying to recruit European parties to his Brussels-based group, the Movement, which he promised would operate as kind of a political consultancy for like-minded parties campaigning in the bloc-wide vote in May 2019,” the newspaper observes. “But the Guardian has established that Bannon would be barred or prevented from doing any meaningful work in nine of the 13 countries in which he is seeking to campaign, according to national electoral bodies and relevant ministries. Confronted with the findings, Bannon acknowledged he was taking legal advice on the matter.”

Bannon has promised to spend millions of his own money as well as disperse funds from unnamed sources. He also wants to offer in-kind service in the form of sophisticated data-collection and analytics, to be used for social media campaigns. The plan is to further inflame right-wing nationalism in Europe via a transnational network. As such, Bannon’s project is fundamentally ironic, which makes it all the more appropriate that it is national legal barriers that are proving to be the biggest hurdle.

Bannon’s Movement will almost certainly not get far. Aside from legal difficulties, some of the local groups Bannon wants to support are shunning his offers of assistance.

Indeed, The Guardian suggests that European laws are so stringent and Bannon himself is so controversial, the Movement could end up only helping one figure, a Dutch member of Parliament. When told this, Bannon replied, “It’s a start.”

CAITLIN O'HARA/AFP/Getty

Trump pushed Justice Department to investigate James Comey and Hillary Clinton.

CNN is reporting that there is further evidence that President Donald Trump wanted to use his presidential powers to punish his political enemies. “President Donald Trump on multiple occasions raised with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Matt Whitaker, who was then-chief of staff to Jeff Sessions, whether the Justice Department was progressing in investigating Hillary Clinton, according to a source familiar with the matter,” the cable news network reports. “The President also wanted his previous White House counsel, Don McGahn, to ask the Justice Department to prosecute Clinton on numerous occasions, but McGahn rebuffed doing that, the source said.”

Buttressing the CNN account, a New York Times article added that McGahn and other White House lawyers prepared a memo outlining the problems with the president’s preferred course of action. “For starters, Justice Department lawyers could refuse to follow Mr. Trump’s orders even before an investigation began, setting off another political firestorm,” the Times summarizes. “If charges were brought, judges could dismiss them. And Congress, they added, could investigate the president’s role in a prosecution and begin impeachment proceedings.”

These accounts seem to confirm some critics’ suspicion that Trump is an instinctively authoritarian president who has been saved from his worst instincts by staff resistance. The open question is whether staff shake-ups will now give Trump a White House more amenable to his autocratic tendencies.