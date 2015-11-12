When the ice starts to shiver

all across the reflecting basin

or water-lily leaves

dissect a simple surface

the word 'drowning' flows through me.

You built a glassy floor

that held me

as I leaned to fish for old

hooks and toothed tin cans,

stems lashing out like ties of

silk dressing-gowns

archangels of lake-light

gripped in mud.

Now you hand me a torn letter.

On my knees, in the ashes, I could never

fit these ripped-up flakes together.

In the taxi I am still piecing

what syllables I can

translating at top speed like a thinking machine

that types out 'useless' as 'monster'

and 'history' as 'lampshade'.

Crossing the bridge I need all my nerve

to trust the man-made cables.

The blades on that machine

could cut you to ribbons

but its function is humane.

Is this all I can say of these

delicate hooks, scythe-curved intentions

you and I handle? I'd rather

taste blood, yours or mine, flowing

from a sudden slash, than cut all day

with blunt scissors on dotted lines

like the teacher told.



Adrienne Rich is an American poet. This poem appeared in the December 21, 1968 issue of the magazine.