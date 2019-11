How can a halo of vigorous flies

indicate anything but renewal?

The truth--simply beautiful—

what’s rotten, nothing more. Tonight

smudge pots repeat no recognizable

constellation. Even blemished fruit,

eaten in darkness, tastes lovely.

Such ripeness dousing the air.

In conclusion, we call that wind

once blown over a carcass ripe.

If a body can prove the soul exists

then flesh is narrative. The spirit, lyric.

Even blood drained serves a purpose.

Even shattered glass will glisten.