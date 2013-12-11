The New Republic is looking for reporter-researchers for its 2014-2015 program. Job duties include reporting, researching, writing, and fact-checking for the politics section of The New Republic’s print magazine and website; as well as assisting with web production and performing occasional clerical tasks. Reporter-researchers work closely with writers and editors, and are strongly encouraged to write articles. Most reporter-researchers finish their program with a substantial portfolio of clips and have gone on to work almost everywhere in journalism—including The New Republic itself. The year-long job will begin in summer 2014 and will include a salary and benefits. Graduating seniors as well as recent graduates and graduates from post-grad programs are welcome to apply. Please e-mail the following items to Amanda Silverman at job [at] tnr [dot] com, with the subject line "(Your Name) RR Application 2014":

1. A cover letter.

2. A one-page résumé.

3. A 750-word critique of the politics section (the Mall and Features) of a recent issue of the magazine. The critique should assess the strengths and weaknesses of at least two pieces within the politics section of the issue; please do not merely summarize. Please do not exceed the word count.

4. Two clips



No phone calls and no snail mail (undue phone calling is especially unwelcome). We don’t have time to let you know that we received your applications, so please don’t expect confirmation. The deadline is January 31, 2014.