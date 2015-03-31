Welcome and Introductory Remarks
Headline Interview: EPA’s Gina McCarthy
City Approaches to Confronting Climate Change
State Efforts to Implement Climate Legislation
Event Summary
State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace meaningful climate change policies. How are state and local actors in Illinois coming together to address climate change and implement new policies? Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad- scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates?
On Friday, April 10, The New Republic, in partnership with the Energy Policy Institute at Chicago, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in Chicago at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Charles M. Harper Center. The program, featuring EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, will address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and shed light on the Administration's plan to introduce climate policy in 2015.
Event Info
Friday, April 10, 2015
9:30 am - 12:00pm
University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Harper Center, Room 104
5807 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Event Agenda
- 9:00am: Guest Arrival and Registration
- 9:30am: Welcome Remarks: Robert Brennan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, The New Republic
- 9:35am: Introductory Remarks: Michael Quigley, Member, U.S. House of Representatives (D-IL 5th)
- 9:40am: Headline Interview: Gina McCarthy, Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency interviewed by Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, and Contributor, The New Republic
- 10:05am: Audience Q&A
- 10:20am: Panel Discussion: City Approaches to Confronting Climate Change
Emma Berndt, Executive Director, Urban Energy and Sustainability Lab, University of Chicago
Katherine Gajewski, Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Philadelphia
Amy Francetic, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Energy Trust
Gabriel Pacyniak, Climate Change Mitigation Program Manger, Georgetown Climate Center
Moderator: Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, and Contributor, The New Republic
- 10:55am: Audience Q&A
- 11:10am: Panel Discussion: State Efforts to Implement Climate Legislation
Doug Scott, Former ICC Chair and IEPA Head, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Great Plains Institute
Michael Polsky, President and CEO, Invenergy
Moderator: Michael Greenstone, Director, Energy Policy Institute at Chicago
- 11:40am: Audience Q&A
- 11:55am: Closing Remarks
- 12:00pm: Event Conclusion