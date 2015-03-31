Welcome and Introductory Remarks

Headline Interview: EPA’s Gina McCarthy

City Approaches to Confronting Climate Change

State Efforts to Implement Climate Legislation

Event Summary

State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace meaningful climate change policies. How are state and local actors in Illinois coming together to address climate change and implement new policies? Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad- scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates?

On Friday, April 10, The New Republic, in partnership with the Energy Policy Institute at Chicago, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in Chicago at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Charles M. Harper Center. The program, featuring EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, will address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and shed light on the Administration's plan to introduce climate policy in 2015.

Follow the conversation online using #ClimateIL.

Event Info

Friday, April 10, 2015

9:30 am - 12:00pm

